The following property transfers were filed in May at the Franklin County Courthouse:
• More Real Estate LLC to Tanner B. and Jordan Hamm, 200 Berkley Lane, $183,000.
• John M. and Patricia F. Seybold to Maureen H. and David W. Jones, 960 Hickman Hill Road, $225,000.
• Amanda Carol and Brandon Lee Presley to Jermaine D. Cole, 117 Livingston Lane, $182,000.
• James T. and Kay Hughes to Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways, Switzer Road, $3,000.
• Ronald L. and Joy R. Chappel to Erica Duncan Van Meter, 3334 Sulphur Lick Road, $90,000.
• Vanzant Properties LLC to Beckie Jo Woolums, 141 Bobby Jones Blvd., $191,000.
• Jason H. and Tish Lee Owen to Rhett and Carmela Brodeur, 131 Bobby Jones Blvd., $170,000.
• Vanzant Properties LLC to Jeff James and Martha J. Lawson, 109 Bobby Jones Blvd., $168,400.
• Joshua Fulton Bell to Munjonge Elizabeth Nejeme, 124 Buena Vista Drive, $21,000.
• Chinedu and Chigozie Chime to Godwin and Sangeetha E Jose Varghese, 110 Robert M. Green Blvd., $169,000.
• Stephen Lee Rickett to Margaret Joyce Wilbert, 302 Village Drive, $115,000.
• William M. and Amanda L. Durrett to Heather and Christopher Darnell, 131 Mallard Drive, $195,000.
• Bur-Wal Inc. to David Woods Construction LLC, 102 Wild Cherry Way, $18,000.
• Wanda Cummins to Wanda Cummins Irrevocable Trust, 1329 Lucas Lane, $0.
• Brian S. and Deborah K. Demers to William Nathan and Devan Rae Carpenter, 4169 Lucas Lane, $420,000.
• Capital Community Economic to G&K Motor Sports Inc., 213 Corporate Drive, $102,248.
• Debra J. Goins to Timothy H. Mallard, 430 Goebel Drive, $0.
• Rebecca Morgan Hale to Mark H. and Angela Creech, 427 Goebel Drive, $225,000.
• Mark A. Rutledge to David M. and Peggy Lee Rayborn, 104 Metcalf Drive, $275,000.
• Bradley Scott and Amy L. Hockensmith to Cathy L. Bennett, 225 Wickliffe Drive, $183,500.
• Doris Willard Harrod to Stephen Boyd Harrod, 160 Locust Drive, $0.
• Betty Bennett to Randy and Elizabeth Tillett, 46 Timberlawn Circle, $232,500.
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Glenn Paige, 15 Breckinridge Ave., $90,500.
• Carl and Sheila Kratzer to Sarah M. Allen and William T. Thrasher, 1000 Entrada Drive, $178,000.
• Matthew W. and Robert C. Olds to Barclift Properties LLC, 1005 Tierra Linda Drive, $0.
• Austin Edwards Johnson to Janet and Patrick Johnson, 109 Birchwood Ave., $64,000.
• Stephen and Karen Schneider to Stephen Schneider, 297 Mockingbird Lane, $0.
• The Robert Combs Trust to Rebecca Lucille and Maurice K. Hale, 318 Hummingbird Lane, $123,000.
• Ronald G. and J. Gayle Alvis to Alvis Irrevocable Trust, 315 Hummingbird Lane, $0.
• Brenda Talley to Michelle Phelpe, 165 Sunset Drive, $96,000.
• Robert E. Roach and James Rodney Martin to Robert Bowling and Chantelle Shepherd, 182 Sunset Drive, $126,000.
• Leslie and Mary Jacobs to Amel BML Properties LLC, 129 Goodman Way, $128,328.
• Jeffrey Simpson and Lester R. Smoot to Karen E. Penn, 139 Goodman Way, $138,900.
• Janice Routledge Irrevocable Trust to Sarah V. Parsons, 1431 Corral Way, $117,000.
• Melanie Burleson to Ann Baird, 1397 Equine Way, $175,000.
• Paul R. and Kelley A. Scott to Brandon M. Preece, 1017 Quartermile Way, $136,000.
• Linda H. Cecil to Betty J. Bennett, 131 Locust Hill, $229,000.
• Robert M. and Elizabeth D. Hardy to Matthew S. and Jennifer D. Walters, 207 Stonehedge, $390,000.
• Jean Y. Farrisee Trust to John B. and Stephanie M. Goley, 145 Eastover Road, $285,000.
• Roberta Schneider to Elizabeth Blair Newton, 209 Westover Road, $230,000.
• Larry Gene and Jimmy T. Allison to Gwendolyn Jane Smallenburg, 259 Hullette Ave., $88,000.
• JSK Enterprises Inc. to JSK Enterprises LLC, 148-150 Elkhorn Court, $0.
• Rose Kelly to JSK Enterprises LLC, 150 Elkhorn Court, $0.
• Bobby L. Jones to Angela Dawn Latulippe, 113 Hiawatha Trail, $140,000.
• Karen A. Redmon to Jacqueline Miranda Young, 1042 E. Main St., $124,500.
• Aileen Arnold to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 582 Hopi Trail, $85,000.
• Nicole P. and David Ingle to Randall and Kathy Pritchett, 202 Seminole Trail, $0.
• Laurie 1025 LLC to Salt-E Holdings LLC, 280 Versailles Road, $214,500.
• Ball Homes LLC to Philip J. and Rebecca A. Brand, 325 White Cliffs Lane, $243,307.
• Philip John and Rebecca Brand to Ricky James, 221 Forest Ridge Drive, $175,000.
• Kelsey-Smoot Properties LLC to Edward C. Kelsey and Lester Smoot, 312 White Cliffs Lane, $0.
• JWB Investments LLC to Robert S. Poysti and Anne J. Bouregat, 1517 Steadmantown Lane, $165,000.
• Danny Joseph and Pattie Dailey to Dailey Family Irrevocable Trust, 212 Sequoyah Trail, $0.
• Samuella Daum to Lamarr J. Wallace, 210 Sequoyah Trail, $131,500.
• Danny Joseph and Pattie Ruth Dailey to Dailey Family Irrevocable Trust, 107 Papago Trail, $0.
• Mattie Johnson to Raymond Scott Mitchell, 307 Quachita Trail, $121,000.
• Kevin S. and Ann K. Hulette to Susan M. English, 1228 Chinook Trail, $199,000.
• Freddie White to Spencer and Devon Karrick, 1218 Chinook Trail, $157,900.
• Earl L. Scott Estate to Scott Camp Inc., 281 Big Eddy Road, $0.
• Earl L. Scott Estate to Scott Camp Inc., 275 Big Eddy Road, $0.
• Robyn and Nicholas A. McDonald to Angela Mitchell and Katie Christine Mitchell, 200 Stevenson Drive, $92,000.
• Erick Ramirez to Thomas C. and Carolyn Paul, 321 Lyons Drive, $38,000.
• Voleta R. Gregory to Voleta Gregory Irrevocable Trust, 304 Lyons Drive, $0.
• Heather Widener to Philip Mattingly and Shauna Adams, 328 Senate Drive, $133,900.
• GRA-KAT LLC to Revel V. Lewis IV, 255 Bonnycastle Drive, $119,900.
• Voleta Ruth Gregory to Voleta Gregory Irrevocable Trust, 196 Jackson Drive, $0.
• Jeremy S. Knight to Ashley J. Morden, 190 Jackson Drive, $127,500.
• James and William Derryberry to John Robert William Colston, 208 Dewey Court, $95,000.
• Edward Noplis and Adam Hellard to Gerald Ray and Tonia Jade Baxter, 187 Rolling Acres Drive, $115,000.
• Cathy Josephine Maxwell to Fint Rentals LLC, 100 Waldon Way, $67,000.
• Charlyne Cottrell and others to Jimmy W. and Krystal D. Simpson, 180 Rolling Acres Drive, $72,500.
• JWB LLC to JWB Investments LLC, 245 Hickory Drive, $0.
• Delores Jean White to Cropper Holdings LLC, 144 Hickory Drive, $60,100.
• Conner Anthony Meyer to Roothog Properties LLC, 128 Winding Way Drive, $0.
• Craig A. and Tara R. Walker to Wilson and Carolyn Renee Herbery, 118 Linden Ave., $128,900.
• Rachel and Matthew W. and Robert C. Olds to Barclift Properties II LLC, 695 Fairview Ave., $0.
• MSN Properties LLC to Meyer Schneider LLC, 123½ Winding Way Drive, $0.
• Venture Group Properties LLC to William D. and Katrina M. Bass, 150 Allnutt Drive, $750.
• Lee C. Harris to Steven P. Parrott, 238 Missouri Ave., $98,000.
• Wanda Cummins Irrevocable Trust to Samantha L. Riddle, 542 N. Lime St., $51,000.
• Kevin and Anne Kaye Hulette to Lowell D. and Kathleen P. Atchley, 832 First Ave., $38,900.
• Matthew W. and Robert C. Olds to Barclift Properties LLC, 704 Hillcrest Ave., $0.
• David and Trazanna Caldwell to David G. and Trazanna R. Caldwell, 622 Hillcrest Ave., $0.
• Earnest Inc. to Edwin Ramos, 820 Fifth Ave., $37,900.
• Federal National Mortgage Association to Bayardo Hernandez-Mejia, 312 Alexander St., $49,000.
• Robert N. and Janna R. Courtney to Jeffrey Montavon, 852 Ridgeview Drive, $199,900.
• Anteater Properties KC LLC to William R. and Ohnmar Withers, 707-709 Courchelle Court, $255,000.
• Rodney and Cheryl Matejek to Larry and Susan Brown, 161 Blueridge Drive, $142,500.
• Stephen B. and Allison Harp to William M. and Amanda J. Durrett, 134 Locust Ridge Road, $318,900.
• Karen Schneider to Zachard L. Harrod, 145 Locust Ridge Road, $180,000.
• Terrence Michael Clancy Estate to Glenn M. and Shirley Hillard, 100 Chicamauga Drive, $130,000.
• Gary and Anita Wilkerson to Leroy Edward Bender Jr., multiple properties on U.S. 127 North, $690,000.
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Lucas Deborde, 7576 Owenton Road, $66,001.
• Jonathan Pentecost to Kathryn M. and Alan M. Dick, 9278 Owenton Road, $226,000.
• Jessica Wood to Bill and Shane Trent, 547 Steele Branch Road, $0.
• Matthew W. and Robert C. Olds to Barclift Properties I LLC, 906 Wright Road, $0.
• Michael Redmon to Suzanne Fallon, 14070 Swallowfield Road, $0.
• William T. and Priscilla Barnes to Jacob T. and Nicole K. Jones, 415 Reed Drive, $140,000.
• David Garnett and Chris Kellogg, 625 Blade Ave., $168,000.
• Nanci R. Baker Estate to Donnita Beth Crittenden, 531-533 Winston Way, $91,000.
• Lloyd Douglas Gaines to Elizabeth P. Rearden, 1098 Johnson Road, $139,000.
• Freeman and Jennifer Patterson to Brandon Purnell, 663 Old Lawrenceburg Road, $1,000.
• Wanda Cummins to Wanda Cummins Irrevocable Trust, 459 Old Lawrenceburg Road, $0.
• Rick L. Lemaster to Heather Mammen, 251 Big Eddy Road, $210,000.
• Dallas C. and Janice C. Cohorn to Rodney P. and Cheryl Matejek, 106 Admirals Landing, $100,000.
• Scott R. and Rebecca S. Tippett to Howard Klein and Carrie Cotton, 108 W. Fourth St., $244,000.
• Thomas Miller to Lee Crowdus Enterprises Inc., 919 Crosshill Drive, $93,000.
• Jane B. Tracy Estate to Raven N. Turner, 706 Timothy Drive, $0.
• Wanda S. Cummins to Wanda Cummins Irrevocable Trust, 479 Grama Drive, $0.
• Calen R. Studler Sr. to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 623 Woodland Ave., $70,000.
• Kentucky Distillers' Association to Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives, 614A-614B Shelby St., $160,000.
• Isabel Brigid Dunn Cabrera and Jon R. Dunn to Murray and Ann Cleveland, 325 Steele St., $30,000.
• Kentucky Tax Bill Servicing Inc. to Stephen E. Gullette, 518 Steele St., $48,500.
• Roger C. Maddox to William T. and Elizabeth T. West, 309 W. Fourth St., $159,500.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Robert Olds, 314 Steele St., $27,500.
• Gatewood Rentals LLC to Melissa M. Costa, 509 Weber Court, $93,000.
• James M. and Helen M. Smith Life Estate to Mary Pat Dobbins, 1016 Berry Hill Drive, $246,000.
• Julie Camic to Loraine Adrienne Willis, 175½ E. Main St., $127,000.
• Freeman and Jennifer Patterson to David Royse, 339 Holmes St., $3,000.
• Kenneth and Sue Witten to Tiffany Jennings, 332 Wallace Ave., $32,000.
• Jennie Nelson to 54 Investments LLC, 331 Murrell St., $13,000.
• Margaret G. Temple Estate to Billy A. and Earl M. Temple, 257 Wright St., $0.
• David Artt to Clinton E. and Hannah M. Walker, 208 Holmes St., $44,000.
• Notebook Properties LLC to Christopher Spencer, 246 Wright St., $19,500.
• Michael Winans and Anthony Presley to 54 Investments LLC, 336 Murrell St., $25,000.
• Maureen Kluesener to Jane Ellen McWilliams, 405 Arlington Ave., $0.
• Maureen Kluesener to Jane Ellen McWilliams, 401 Lindsey Ave., $137,500.
• John S. Mathis to Jeff S. Rogers, 414 Lindsey Ave., $120,000.
• DDP Properties LLC to Collective Capital LLC, 157 E. Main St., $143,000.
• DDP Properties LLC to Collective Capital LLC, 155 E. Main St., $143,000.
• Gregory T. Miklavcic to Collective Capital LLC, 145-147 E. Main St., $85,000.
• Cathy Bennett to John Morrison, 131 Pleasant Hill Drive, $160,000.
• Margaret E. Nicholas to Sean T. and Katie Lee Crocker, 122 Oaklawn Drive, $85,000.
• Matthew Woelfel to Karen A. Pautz, 204 Compton Drive, $163,900.
• Tamara Hurst to Firehouse Investments LLC, 309 W. Main St., $180,000.
• Joey Roberts and Amanda Flanary to Don’s A. Shifris, 411 Wapping St., $0.
• Linda Sue Kirk to Robert Earl Reed Jr., 1101 Palisades Drive, $145,000.
• John and Marcia W. Brawner to Jason and Jena Camden, 211 Payne St., $0.
• George G. Quire to Jolles Theo Courre, 78 River Bluff, $7,500.
• Robert C. Jenkins to Yeary Properties LLC, 56 Sand Bar Lane, $135,000.
• David Allen Simpson to Brandon S. Bowen, 614 Polsgrove St., $78,000.
• KCH Ventures LLC to Joseph and Peggy Barnes, Tract F Shadrick Ferry Road, $225,000.
• Sycamore Valley LLC to Kerry and Lou Smith, 67.53 acres, U.S. 127 South, $0.
• Eddie Riddle Estate to Gregory L. and Judy Preece, 181 Dove Creek Road, $172,000.
• Everett and Anna M. Cummins to Christopher S. and Evelyn M. Burrell, 101 Demerson Lane, $85,000.
• C. Michael Davenport Irrevocable Trust to Jeffrey Brian and Amy Carol Taylor, Lot 23 Iron Drive, $15,000.
• Rickey Dale and Bonnie Lynn Haydon to Benjamin T. Johnson, 25 Boone Creek Estates, $290,000.
• Frank and Cathy Haydon to New Rope LLC, 401 Hanks Lane, $140,000.
• Helen M. Sims to James J. and Laura A. Freire, 1006 Tamworth Lane, $177,500.
• Jason Gilbert to Sunny Desert Corp., 103-105 Meadowbrook Drive, $160,000.
• Ronald and Tanya Lawrence to Dustin L. and Ashley N. Jennings, 232 Briarpatch Lane, $160,000.
• David C. Baesler to Caleb Clark Otten, 221 Pin Oak Place, $159,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Tanya R. and Ronald L. Lawrence, 516 Old Station Road, $272,905.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Dennis and Beverly Raleigh, 125 Old Station Road, $266,680.
• Robert M. and Susan A. Smith to John N. Hibbard, 104 Wheeler Drive, $285,000.
• Edward M. and Grace C. McLean to David and Ashlee Williams, 230 Hawthorne Drive, $175,900.
• Bradley Dale and Denetta J. Hamblin to Stephen G. and Haley Loman, 6 Richardson Court, $175,000.
• Fred and Ruby Shelton to Michael W. and Dawn R. Boyd, 201 Woodridge Drive, $142,000.
• Phillip and Rebecca R. Albers to Phillip Wayne Albers, 120 Bellemeade Drive, $0.
• Fred and Betty Fern to Jason Sherrow, 167 Bellemeade Drive, $10,000.
• Gary Hubbard to R C L Enterprises LLC, 2170 Commercial Drive, $125,000.
• Clayton B. and David C. Patrick to Spectrum LLC, 1102 Collins Lane, $403,000.
• Mary L. Patrick to Spectrum LLC, 1104 Collins Lane, $403,000.
• Nine Thirty LLC to Legacy Property Group LLC, 930 Louisville Road, $400,000.
• Nine Thirty LLC to Legacy Property Group LLC, 910 Louisville Road, $400,000.
• Nine Thirty LLC to Legacy Property Group LLC, 900 Louisville Road, $400,000.
• Kari L. May to Einer A. Hernandez Turcios, 1310 Louisville Road #55, $53,000.
• Calen R. and Jennifer Studler to Floyd F. Loman, 249 Hawkeegan Drive, $175,900.
• Jordyn K. and Ashley M. Leadingham to Todd A. Adams, 213 Signal Ridge Road, $137,000.
• Grand Properties LLC to Michael Bradley and Jessica Tyra Putty, 509 Collins Landing, $130,000.
• William Timothy and Regina Gail Strong to Dustin S. and McKenna D. Allison, 1303 Devils Hollow Road, $128,000.
• Violet Burnette to Donald L. Rice, 495 McCann Road, $20,000.
• Stephen Shaver to Kenneth David Allen, 240 Harvieland Road, $61,575.
• Trampus and Heather Penn to Julie S. Camic, 430 Harvieland Road, $149,500.
• Wanda Cummins to Wanda Cummins Irrevocable Trust, 114 Farmers Lane, $0.
• Kellie K. Rector to Stephen T. Weixlmann, 109 Brianmark Cove, $155,000.
• Robert and Vanessa Brewer to Christopher and Marcia Woodyard, 45 Briarwood Lane, $105,000.
• Blue Door Homes LLC to Randy and Kayla Brumley, 116 Plum St., $118,000.
• Halmhuber Properties LLC to Katherine N. and Damon D. Cataldi, 112 Cherry Lane, $118,000.
• James A. Pluta to Zachary Ray Goodpaster and Robin Jones, 324 Farmers Lane, $88,404.
• Jerry W. and Janice F. Ballou to Marie C. Redfern, 257 Cherry Lane, $121,000.
• Red Mine Land Co. to Michael Brian and Ashlee Gay, 112 Lynnwood Drive, $131,500.
• Penny D. McDonald to Beverly Davidson, 105 Cherrywood Drive, $84,000.
• Theresa L. Newton to Katelyn B. Welch, 126 Ravenwood Drive, $116,000.
• Blue Door Homes LLC to Trina Reaves, 119 Creekstone Court, $115,000.
• David Lee and Elizabeth Ann Todd to Tyrone Conn, 116 Creekstone Court, $128,000.
• Eric and Michele Spires to GMCF LLC, 114 Highwood Drive, $83,000.
• Kara M. and Kevin J. Henry to Aaron M. Ash and Caleb M. Hubbard, 106 Highwood Drive, $111,000.
• Mitchell Buchanan to Andrew H. and Jessica B. Brickner, 403 Cedar Way, $135,000.
• Charlene J. Shawver to Glenn and Ronald Sebree, 421 Schofield Lane, $23,000.
• Mark H. and Angela C. Creech to Jesse Alan Shingleton, 324 Spruce Drive, $92,500.
• Andrew Kyle Ludwig and Kelly Nally to Sharmista Dutta, Tract 4 Armstrong Branch, $65,000.
• Robert W. and Deborah A. Gilbert Trustees to Robert W. and Deborah A. Gilbert, 2865 Louisville Road, $0.
• Ronnie J. and Jeanette A. Lewis to Anthony and Sue Ann Brown, 3815 US 421 North, $29,221.
• Robert W. and Deborah A. Gilbert Living Trust to Robert W. and Deborah A. Gilbert, 1020 Evergreen Road, $0.
• Susan L. Wilkins-Baker to Susan L. and Clifton S. Rodgers-Wilkins, 1067 Bittersweet Lane, $0.
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Kellie Lynn Rector, 3866 Bridgeport Benson Road, $45,500.
• Regents Properties LLC to Robert S. and Jessica D. Lee, 10781 Bald Knob Road, $320,625.
• Robert W. and Deborah A. Gilbert Irrevocable Trust to Dynamic Restoration LLC, 140 Old Highway 151, $140,000.
• Gregory T. and Julia Moore to Cynthia M. and Fary W. Culbertson, Tract 2 Mt. Zion Road, $0.
• Stephen D. Nash to Stephen D. Nash, 5609 St. Johns Road, $0.
• Mary L. Sams to Mary L. and William Scott and Buffy Sams, 5290 Mt. Zion Road, $0.
• Richard G. Cummins to Brittany R. and Christopher L. Thurman, 819 Highway 12, $139,500.
• Rodney S. and Larry C. and Mark C. Lee to Roy and Emma Snook, 3800 Lebanon Road, $102,600.