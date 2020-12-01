Property transfers

The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in October.

• John and Kathy R. Brewer to David M. and Cynthia G. Preston, 393 Roaring Spring Lane, $585,000.

• Carol Bingham to Lillard Adams and Sharon Brewer, 6501 Georgetown Road, $132,000.

• Capital Community Economic to G&K Motor Sports Inc., 106 Lane View Drive, $38,305.

• Fanta Bayo and Abraham Bekele to Ryan Lee and Amber Mae Rainwater, 217 Stretch Lane, $172,000.

• Brenda D. Crosman to James E. Boyd, 1207 Equestrian Way, $0.

• Capital Rental Investments LLC to Blue Door Homes Co., 131 Lincoln Drive, $75,000.

• James T. Bingham to Yeary Properties LLC, 1022 Algonquin Trail, $129,000.

• Cynthia L. Collins to M&C Harrod LLC, 238 Centennial Drive, $0.

• Darrell A. Smith to Raven N. Turner, 530 Williamsburg Road, $0.

• Johnetta F. Monie to Kentucky State University, 126 Douglas Ave., $13,500.

• Cynthia L. and Michael S. Harrod to M&C Harrod LLC, 107 Willow St., $0.

• Daedalus Capital Alliance LLC to Tri Bond Properties Inc., 550 Holmes St., $0.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Floyd G. Smith, 100 Tracy Lane, $36,000.

• Emily H. and Joshua L. Brown to Charles J. and Chelsea J. Harrod, River Valley Road, $0.

• Donald L. Armstrong Trustee to Frankfort Rentals LLC, 426 Murray St., $32,500.

• Templeman LLC to Kelly A. and Mitchell McMillan, 146 Wallace St., $86,000.

• Christine U. Richards to Stooges Holding Co. LLC, 215 St. Clair St., $185,000.

• Joseph P. Hancock Sr. to JC Housing LLC, 700 and 740 Jones Lane, $250,000.

• Randy and Elizabeth Tillett to Maakali Properties LLC, 931 Louisville Road, $215,000.

• Barbara A. Massingill to David R. Massingill, 133 Pinehurst Drive, $0.

• Seligman-Doering LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, 1301 Louisville Road, $675,000.

• Clatos Properties LLC to Jeremy Shea and Emily Kay Clatos, 151 Skyview Drive, $8,000.

• Jasmin W. and Lana E. Reese to MSK Properties LLC, 1843 Louisville Road, $13,500.

• Joseph D. and Emily Hawkins to Charles and Katrina Woodard, 1665 Cardwell Lane, $273,000.

• Richard Sandifer to Catherine Hodges and Catherine Carter, 4365 Louisville Road, $180,000.

• Danny W. and Josephine V. Lewis to D J Irrevocable Trust, 5140 Louisville Road, $0.

