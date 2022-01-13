The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in November:
• Jean and Chad R. Allen to Chad R. Allen, 404 Switzer Road, $0.
• Mary R. Kincaid to Leilani M. Nelson and Jesse Goodspeed, 1300 Saddleback Trail, $154,000.
• Alean McDonald to Everett White McDonald II, 244 Blueridge Drive, $0.
• Douglas W. McDaniel to Samantha M. Pridgen, 113 Bender Drive, $0.
• Eric S. and Tonya M. and Gary Engel to Kevin Brent Lee and Melissa May, 104 Turnberry Drive, $238,500.
• Joy V. Blanton to Graham Homes LLC, 509 Comanche Trail, $150,000.
• Melissa and Paul E. Ing Jr. to Austin M. Cornett and Kathryn A. Adams, 321 Meadow Lane, $375,000.
• Brandi Armstrong to Tiffany Rae and Italo Ferreira Barbosa, 167 Bellemeade Drive, $220,000.
• Jean and Chad R. Allen to Jean Allen, 138 Pea Ridge Road, $0.
• Tiffany Rae and Italo Ferreira Barbosa to Nancy Thompson, 5 Pebble Court, $152,000.
• Sunshine Properties of Frankfort LLC to Joseph B. and Angelina Raye Wadas, 116 Cedar Ridge Road, $245,000.
• Thomas D. and Kathy A. Goolsby to Logan and Haylie Bush, 104 Reservoir Drive, $218,000.
• Charles Barnett to James William Gray, 308 Steele St., $173,000.
• Barbara Sanders to Joseph and Grace R. Rogers, 513 Broadway, $210,000.
• Sunshine Properties of Frankfort LLC to Mandip Tiwana and Chahal Rashpal, 113 Cedar Crest Lane, $184,000.
• Frankfort Electric and Water to 114 East Broadway LLC, Broadway, $1,000.
• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 101 White Pine Court, $50,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to James R. and Susan W. Hopkins, 101 White Pine Court, $396,275.
• Inge Sowders to David Jackson, 336 Morehead Drive, $245,500.
• Sunshine Properties of Frankfort LLC to Tygrillia Williams, 205 Ruffian Court, $215,000.
• James Stuart Victor III to Isabelle Garbis Berberian, 433 Menominee Trail, $140,000.
• Kevin S. and Ann Kaye Hulette to Karen and Jesse Stark, 216 Swigert Ave., $70,000.
• Curtis L. Mayes and Stephanie M. Bates to Austin L. Greene, 104 Cedar Crest Lane, $170,000.
• Randolph L. Offutt MD to JLS Property LLC, 101 Medical Heights Drive, $165,000.
• Timothy C. Tracy to Robert W. and Meghan D. Russell, 2260 Louisville Road, $194,500.
• Wilkins Industrial Properties to Dowler Properties LLC, 121 Commerce Blvd., $610,000.
• Betty Howard to Sharon and Larry Hadley, 269 Bonnycastle Drive, $155,150.
• Darnell and Aundrea Owens to Herbert Dwayne and Ruthie Hall, 105 Johnson Drive, $179,000.
• Matthew and Rebecca Mitchell to Jamie L. Burke, 21 Graham Ave., $199,000.
• Charles W. Hyatt to Jason and Brittany Clifton, 107 Audubon Drive, $120,000.
• Joseph H. and Grace R. Rogers to Ryan Smith, 4745 Flat Creek Road, $184,000.
• Herbert D. Hall to Noelle and Kimberly Thompson, 815 Dry Ridge Road, $337,500.
• Sherrie L. Combs to Jonathon Hughes, 5363 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $365,000.
• James R. Gardner to Michael and Christina Shouse, 109 Appletree Court, $250,000.
• Alice H. and Tom Wunderlich to Emily Ann Mitchell, 1200 Man-O-War Drive, $210,000.
• Cobb Resource Group LLC to Bonilla Enterprises Inc., 125 Elm Drive, $90,000.
• Ryan J. and Audra J. Arterburn to Edward F. and Nancy Glascoe, 121 Cedar Ridge Road, $280,000.
• Soucy Real Estate Holdings LLC to Andre Barne, 620 Shelby St., $205,000.
• G&F Farms LLC to Ma Family LLC, 1224 U.S. 127 South, $1.15 million.
• Stivers E-town LLC to Randall and Freda Stivers, 1050 U.S. 127 South, $0.
• Casey Tillett-Lewis to Casey Tillett-Lewis and Aiden D. Lewis, 106 Reservoir Drive, $0.
• Luretta Sims to Rachel Scott Wilson, Snavely Road, $0.
• Donald W. Bogie to Troy D. and Laurie F. Robinson, 107 Crow Trail, $180,000.
• Rita Goins to Breakout Inc., 151 Rolling Acres Drive, $70,000.
• Brian Keith Cooper to KT Holdings LLC, 369 Royal Parkway, $80,000.
• Kenpat Properties LLC to Gwyneth A. Hoskins, 333 E. Fourth St. #B1, $0.
• Franklin County Humane Society Inc. to Four Horsemen Development LLC, 319-321 Conway St., $49,500.
• Mary M. Harmon to Richard J. Nolan, 901 Wilkinson Blvd., $125,000.
• David and Kittie M. Burns to Hemanth Gogineni, 316 Old Station Road, $295,000.
• Gary W. and Patti G. Glover to Musti D. White and Debra R. Clark, 127 Hawkeegan Drive, $189,000.
• Charles and Mary Washburn to David Edward Butts, 1998 Flat Creek Road, $7,500.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Alpesh and Minaxiben Patel, 131 Whispering Pines Drive, $384,707.
• Kevin and Ann K. Hulette to Thomas J. and Vicki D. Booth, 410 Noel Ave., $60,000.
• Kim D. and Frances H. Strohmeier to DDP Properties LLC, 360 Strohmeier Road, $268,000.
• Traditional Bank Inc. to Emerald Isle Investments LLC, 106 Diagnostic Drive, $365,000.
• Paul D. and Agnes P. Hampton to Bethany Carol and Ricky Shelton Jr., 385 Hoover Road, $134,000.
• Traditional Bank Inc. to Emerald Isle Investments Inc., 649 Chamberlin Ave., $585,000.
• Robert L. and Jeanelle Stephens to Jeffrey S. Watson and Theresa L. Lemley, 113 Medinah Court, $210,000.
• Edward L. Spaulding to Jacob Burris, 176 Hanks Lane, $215,500.
• William E. and Kelly A. Caldwell to Chris Campbell, 227 Coldstream Drive, $95,000.
• Traditional Bank Inc. to Elite Salon LLC, 11 Fido Court, $204,000.
• Michael and Jaimelyn Hart to Thayna Pires, 744 Isaac Shelby Circle West, $305,000.
• Harry C. Goettel and Robert A. Hanly to Harry C. Goettel and Robert A. Hanly, 540-542 Shenandoah Drive, $0.
• Harry C. Goettel and Robert A. Hanly to Harry C. and Regina A. Goettel, 540-542 Shenandoah Drive, $30,000.
• Wendy L. Stephens to Juan M. Mata Jr., 10367 Bald Knob Road, $245,000.
• Fred F. Bradley Estate to Michael Brent Hampton and Leah Jo Haas, 855 South Benson Road, $573,000.
• Earline Stone Revocable Trust to Tara N. Watkins and Christopher Vaughn, 650 Evergreen Road, $0.
• Harlos and Alice Hall to Randall and Shannon Hall, 1203 Indian Gap Road, $54,434.
• Meagan and Ronald C. Mollohan III to Susan Hockensmith, 109 Waterford Circle, $300,000.
• Lee Bradley Rarden to Robert S. and Paula S. Rarden, 1679 Benson Valley Road, $235,000.
• Earline Stone Revocable Trust to Tara N. Watkins and Christopher Vaughn, 650 Evergreen Road, $235,000.
• Brian Emerson Venable to Kerry W. and Ruth M. Casey, 104 Mary Todd Drive, $450,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Robert L. and Shirley R. Dukes, 121 White Pine Court, $356,349.
• William R. Logan and Carla S. Tillett to William R. Logan and Carla S. Tillett, 212 Stephen Road, $0.
• Amy Browning to Brian and Kate Shaw, 1223 Equestrian Way, $305,000.
• Mark A. and Tina M. Hawkins to Christine and Donald Chattin, 530 Menominee Trail, $200,000.
• Brian Thornton to Anita Discher, 501 Clifton Ave., $20,000.
• Jason Sherrow Construction LLC to Dev and Ekara Patel, 109 Hackberry Court, $335,000.
• Shirley D. Duff to Sweeney Properties LLC, 2794 Ninevah Road, 430,000.
• David A. and Kelly A. Jackson to Brian E. Venable, 500 Ninevah Road, $1.05 million.
• Robert L. and Katherine R. Holt to Bobbi Lynn and Bradley Durr, Wash Road, $0.
• John and Lisa Netherton to Lisa Netherton, 209 Glenwood Place, $0.
• Terroid M. Smith to Charles Kenne, 122 Springside Court, $189,900.
• Madonna Elise Seelhammer to Madonna Elise and Wayne Seelhammer, 469 Breckinridge Ave., $0.
• Kayden S. Cohorn and Shirley R. Crase to Shirley R. Crase, 227 Pulliam Drive, $0.
• Kevin M. Murphy to Raven N. Turner, 115 Meredith Ave., $0.
• William D. Young to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 112 Hackberry Court, $52,000.
• William D. Young to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 110 Hackberry Court, $52,000.
• Kan Properties LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 106 Hackberry Court, $52,000.
• Durr Homes LLC to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 101 Antler Ridge Drive, $22,000.
• Durr Homes LLC to Gary and Deborah Chambers, 103 Antler Ridge Drive, $44,000.
• Durr Homes LLC to Gary and Deborah Chambers, 105 Antler Ridge Drive, $44,000.
• William D. and Jennifer Durr to Revolution Home Builders LLC, 102 Antler Ridge Drive/114 Maple Ridge, $52,000.
• Melissa Ann K. and Brandon Sawyers to Kenneth Mangum, 100 Bracken Court, $255,000.
• Kelli Blackburn to Federal National Mortgage Assoc., 120 Elizabeth St., $43,400.
• David M. and Ashley B. Collins to Roger J. Conway, 220 Rolling Acres Drive, $183,500.
• Ray P. Covington Estate to Mid South Capital Partners LP, Rouse Avenue, $23,000.
• Desiree and Patrick Carrico to Humphrey Labriska and Jason Ligon, 515 Shelby St., $241,000.
• James C. and James U. Reeves to Daniel Lewis and Amy Jo Kovacs, 704 Clover Drive, $200,000.
• APS 1 LLC to Mahakal Food LLC, 2655 Evergreen Road, $1.6 million.
• Tomas R. Hemze to Whats Next Enterprises LLC, 1660 Evergreen Road, $71,000.
• Roger Conway to Tammie Lynn Conway, 2025 Devils Hollow Road, $105,000.
• Bray Properties of Kentucky LLC to McIntosh Pharmacy Properties LLC, 662-664 E. Main St., $950,000.
• Carl and Elizabeth Engler to Betty Keller, 204 Collins St., $20,000.
• Bruce T. Rankin to KY Home Investors LLC, 433 Harrodswood Road, $184,562.
• KY Home Investors LLC to First Choice Holdings LLC, 433 Harrodswood Road, $204,562.
• Archie H. and Ann Cary to Archie H., Ann and Jonathan Cary, 99 Roscoe Court, $0.
• Jamie Lynn Conway White to Breakout Inc., 117 Clearwater Lane, $0.
• Tamara Hurst to Richard Jason Hill, 303 Sycamore Court, $152,500.
• Susan Harris to Jaime and Eric Taylor, 9463 Bald Knob Road, $367,000.
• John and Lydia Bartlett to Kevin and Nathan Kring, Little Dixie Road, $60,000.
• Monte and Kim S. Goldring to Kim Jones-Goldring, 112 Leesburg Lane, $0.
• Bray Properties of Kentucky LLC to McIntosh Investment Properties LLC, 616 E. Main St., $250,000.
• Rodney S. and Carrie J. Williams to Tina L. Harrington, 1202 Equestrian Way, $265,000.
• Jeffery D. and Jill L. Smith to Misael R. Reyes and Veronica P. Cruz, 1042 Navajo Trail, $190,000.
• Willard and Linda Stewart to Anthony W. and Polly Blankenship, 628 Blackburn Ave., $123,500.
• John Newton Hughes to Sara Jones, 124 W. Todd St., $145,000.
• Frankfort Plaza LLC to Kell Properties LLC, 799 and 801-847 Louisville Road, $2.2 million.
• R T Bailey Enterprises LLC to Paul Douglas Harrod III, 1507 Highlands Drive, $210,000.
• Christopher and Saleena Jones to Chris Lang and Kathryn Aquadro, 221 Hawthorne Drive, $200,000.
• James B. and Kristina M. Waddell to Gabreial Wright, 50 Vicky Way, $200,000.
• Joseph W. Skaggs to Tiffany L. Smither, 103 Arbor View Drive, $245,000.
• Joseph W. Skaggs to Tiffany L. Smither, 29 Ryswick Lane, $245,000.
• Sarah F. and Louie Rivers Jr. to Melissa M. and Brenden L. Tillett, 107 Bogie Lee Ave., $405,000.
• H. Douglas Johnson to Jeremy Cartwright, 101 Rouse Ave., $18,000.
• Rebecca D. Bryant to I2M LLC, 212 Rolling Acres Drive, $109,500.
• Marina and Jeff Abshire to Shelley Randall, 229 Iron Drive, $224,900.
• David Simpson to Marco Antonio Tenorio Flores, 515 Pierce Lane, $40,000.
• Joseph A. and James W. White Jr. to Joseph Andrew and Mallory White, 889 Green Wilson Road, $20,000.
• Barbara K. Stewart to Hanka Brown, 107 Locust Hill, $205,900.
• Mark Carpenter to Herbert Monroe, 171 Blueridge Drive, $25,000.
• Troy and Laurie Robinson to Paula Jean Satterwhite, 101 Leatherwood Lane, $565,000.
• Doris P. Harrod to Ashley and William H. Averall, 233 Valley Vista Drive, $489,900.
• Helen Sizemore to Danny Lewis and Rose Miller, 2163 Bryant Benson Road, $4,500.
• Michael and Cheryl Ellis to Shawn and Michelle Young, 1009 Silver Lane Blvd., $320,000.
• Yearly Properties LLC to Cynthia M. and Gregory A. Wright, 100 Reservoir Drive, $375,000.
• Steven and Deanna Mills to Melissa and John Reed, 1063 Bittersweet Lane, $0.
• Frankie and Ann E. Collins to Rodney Collins, Hamilton Lane, $20,337.
• Summer Gortney to Samantha Waits, 1211 Yuma Trail, $178,000.
• Sandra L. Daniels to William C. Ayer, 163 Hickory Drive, $0.
• Linda Louise Horn to Linda Louise or Jeremy Horn, 108 Skipper Drive, $0.
• Anthony W. Davis to Boxwood Development LLC, 335 and 337 Broadway, $220,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Onyejindu and Chiagoziem Oleka, 109 Old Station Road, $352,785.
