The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in November.
• Chris McGehee to Mark Flora and Debora Stromberg, 850 Hickman Hill Road, $65,500.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Danny and Crystal Knox, 4168 Lucas Lane, $240,500.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Freddie D. White Jr. and Freddie D. White III, 4170 Lucas Lane, $124,000.
• Christopher Wayne Collins to Dustin Lee Bradford, 485 Union Ridge Road, $111,900.
• Christopher Wayne Collins to Jeffrey and Brittany Hensley, 475 Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Timothy and Janie Hall to Timothy Hall, 3386 Camp Pleasant Road, $0.
• PH Enterprises LLC to Duckers Asset Group LLC, 144 Bobby Jones Blvd., $0.
• PH Enterprises LLC to Duckers Asset Group LLC, 146 Bobby Jones Blvd., $0.
• Vanzant Properties LLC to Kelly Anderson and Jonathan Moore, 139 Bobby Jones Blvd., $180,000.
• Eddie D. Simpson to Eddie D. Simpson and Courtney E. Carver, 110 Buena Vista Drive, $0.
• Sean Allen and Kelly Marie Hatton to Sean Allen and Kelly Marie Hatton, 414 Village Drive, $0.
• Casey and April Devitt to Wesley Ballard and Autumn Rose, 141 Mallard Drive, $195,000.
• Moore Land Investments LLC to Steven J. and Melissa Rehm, 206 Mallard Drive, $189,900.
• Robert Whitaker to Patrick L. Davis, 107 Live Oak Lane, $0.
• Kaelin Ammons to Matthew Freire, 111 Live Oak Lane, $13,000.
• 4400 Donaker Land LLC to Precision Metal Works Inc., 111 Commerce Boulevard, $2.7 million.
• Michael T. Gee to John Samuel Hemplee, 114 Hogan Drive, $189,900.
• David E. Gormley to Bruce and Katie Bratton, Switzer Road, $19,000.
• Donna and Richard Wasson to James C. and Ellen P. Costigan, 1132 Lucas Lane, $61,500.
• Jane Firth to Maryann B. and Mark B. Rothman, 3335 Lucas Lane, $118,000.
• Wayne L. Henning to Locust Drive Properties LLC, 205 Locust Lane, $0.
• Ann D. McQuillen and Nancy M. Parker to Kelley Ann Scott and Paul R. Scott II, 1307 Lago Drive, $160,000.
• Katherine T. Phelps to Ben Lassiter, 332 Cardinal Ave., $110,000.
• Leslie and Mary Jacobs to Lara A. Thompson, 131 Goodman Way, $134,855.
• Patricia M. and Marshall P. Graham to Tony K. Keithley, 145 Goodman Way, $132,500.
• Bracken Keith Napier to Lucas Shelton, 1452 Corral Way, $158,000.
• Jonathan D. and Melanie Gaby to Devon T. and Adiel T. Mattingly, 1401 Equine Way, $200,000.
• Matthew Wolf and Nicole Steele to Eric C. and Nicole M. Stanfield, 1348 Equestrian Way, $179,995.
• Angela M. and Mark Zeller to Elzie L. Burgher Jr., 2084 Silver Lake Blvd., $209,900.
• Frank and Cathy Haydon to David and Patsy Powell, 324 Stonehenge, $155,000.
• Robert W. and Bonita Fentress to Ann A. Wright, 133 Locust Hill, $317,500.
• Tammy Glover to George R. Heard and Suzanne E. Quinn, 130 Locust Ave., $83,500.
• Verlie E. Zimmerman to Alicia Ann Griffin and Justin R. Powell, 1021 Cherokee Trail, $150,000.
• Kara Daniel and Gregory Rush to Charles H. Filmater, 1039 Algonquin Trail, $114,500.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Brittany and Ian May, 582 Hopi Trail, $200,000.
• Prefco Nineteen Limited PTN ETAL to RGC Southeast Properties LLC, 302 Brighton Park Blvd., $0.
• Sharla M. Six and Charles W. Edwards to Christopher W. Collins, 512 Forest Ridge Drive, $246,900.
• Helen Chelf to Helen Chelf Living Trust, 561 Menominee Trail, $0.
• Jeffery and Paula Arnold to Jeannie M. and Charles M. Pinkerman, 548 Menominee Trail, $207,900.
• Gene A. Roland to Lisa Marie Roland, 583 Chinook Trail, $0.
• Paul J. and Christopher D. Maggard to Barry Howard and Amber Coughlin, 444 Blackfoot Trail, $190,000.
• John C. Roberts Jr. to Ryan and Annie Moore, 880 Holt Lane, $355,000.
• Johnson Browning Investments LLC to Alexis Paige Blankenship, 1056 Holt Lane, $101,500.
• Abner and Connie Lipps to Michael W. and Christa A. Goins, Gregory Road, $62,000.
• Cathy Haydon to Larry P. and Michele N. Doddema, 293 Big Eddy Road, $220,000.
• Betty Lee Wiley to William B. Wiley, Norman Wiley and Timothy G. Wiley, 200 Jackson Drive, $0.
• Catherine L. Graham to Alonzo Ryan Sr., 856 Ivy Ave., $65,000.
• Karen Sullivan Harrod to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 184 Rolling Acres Drive, $0.
• Nicole and Joshua Scott Bryan to Eric and Carrie C. Sanders, 135 Winding Way, $45,000.
• Roothog Properties LLC to Grace N. Hamilton, 110 Winding Way, $126,000.
• Alfred J. and Pamela B. Andrews to Stacy Jo Smitha, 1021 Arapaho Trail, $176,000.
• Tera F. Martin to Avaritia Scala Group LLC, 691 Teton Trail, $175,000.
• Sandra E. and Michael W. Lacey to Angela and Mark Zeller, 214 Laurel St., $154,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to MDB Renovations Inc., 667 Montclair Road, $77,000.
• John Cox to Amber North, 831 Colonial Trace, $153,000.
• James William White III to Capitol Renovations LLC, 608 S. Lime St., $12,500.
• Billy J. Metts to Paul D. Winters, 439 Holmes St., $0.
• Alma Anderson to Edwin Ramos, 103 Gayle St., $42,000.
• John M. and Julia D. Bice to Capitol Renovations LLC, 108 Willow St., $16,756.
• William E. and Holli M. Blevins to Peter J. Rogers, 5 Tracy Court, $65,000.
• John M. and Julia D. Bice to Capitol Renovations LLC, 1111 Grand Ave., $31,168.
• Jason and Kelly Dunmire to Savannah Brooke Stigers, 307 Dailey Ave., $108,000.
• John M. and Julia D. Bice to Capitol Renovations LLC, 417 Noel Ave., $20,943.
• Darrell R. Smith Sr. to Dewey and Candis Woods, 403 Dailey Ave., $1,000.
• James S. and Jamie L. Griffin to Duane C. and Tracy M. Tunstill, 105 Cedar Ridge Road, $296,000.
• Ryan Tyler and Amy E. Toncray to Kari Arthur Hyatt, 115 North Ridge Court, $255,000.
• N. David Morse III to Sabrina Morse and Nile David Family, 109 Locust Ridge Road, $0.
• Susan J. McDaniel and Gus Petro to Susan J. McDaniel and Gus Petro, 8830 Owenton Road, $0.
• Paul H. and Sunshine S. Walters to Nicolas W. Isaacs, 100 Royal Parkway, $110,000.
• Alisha D. and Ethan McCracken to Kathaleen Finn Jenkins and John Durk, 13997 Swallowfield Road, $172,500.
• Ruth Ann Beatty to Emily H. and Joshua L. Brown, River Valley Road, $25,000.
• Sarah Jon Gaddis to Eugenia R. and Danny Estes, 119 River Valley Road, $165,000.
• Haydon Enterprises LLC to Dorian S. Brawner, 665 Blade Ave., $170,000.
• Linda Sue Hornbeck Estate to DDP Properties LLC, 225-227 E. Todd St., $140,000.
• Mark Five Properties LLC to Johnson Family Properties LLC, 339-341 E. Fourth St., $79,900.
• Allison C. Drewery to Allison Claire Drewery, 206 Paul Sawyier Drive, $0.
• Rae L. Vansant to Guy F. Vansant, 131 Tanglewood Drive, $0.
• Ryan M. Halloran to Christy Stone Halloran, 113 Tanglewood Drive, $0.
• Mary Ann Hadden Howard Revocable Trust to Steve and Carol Arban, Leawood Drive, $33,000.
• Paul D. and Regina Sue Netherton to A.B. and Roberta S. Blair, 607 Steele St., $0.
• Jeffrey Allen Hudson and Marla Stuart to Jeffrey Allen Hudson, 619 Taylor Ave., $27,500.
• Bradford Apartments LLC to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood Ave. #502, $21,000.
• Rodney R. Ratliff Trust to Todd and Frances Ryan, 209 Holmes St., $210,000.
• St. Clair Properties to Skipstone LLC, 331 St. Clair St., $0.
• Broadway Development LLC to Skipstone LLC, 231 Broadway, $0.
• Broadway Development LLC to Baxter Building LLC, 239 Broadway, $0.
• Sheila Stiltner Shouse to Nicole L. McHam, 1065 River Bend Road, $132,000.
• City of Frankfort to Unger Family Living Trust, 101 Curator Court, $93,488.
• Mary M. Harmon to HMW LLC, 863 Wilkinson Blvd., $99,000.
• Joseph and Peggy Barnes to Almost Heaven Family Farm LLC, Shadrick Ferry Road, $0.
• Yvonne L. Hill to Nathan Shayne Eversole, 950 Stoney Creek Drive, $224,900.
• Mary F. Thompson to James Sherman Griffin, 1016 Silver Creek Drive, $198,000.
• Kiran Kumar and Silpa Mannem Gangaram to Todd Jeter, 529 Old Station Road, $249,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Rodney and Brenda Falcon, 121 Old Station Road, $297,125.
• Thompson F. and Phyllis A. Keesling to Thompson F. Keesling, 242 Cardwell Lane, $0.
• Irma B. Moore to Nathaniel and Tracy Jones, 168 Woodgate Road, $67,100.
• Sonny Harris to Raven N. Turner, 139 Old Soldiers Lane, $0.
• Nathan Shayne Eversole to Jorge Tolentino Lopez, 238 Coldstream Drive, $137,500.
• Melinda G. Mays to Thomas and Amanda Burgin, 242 Donalynn Drive, $0.
• James and Grace Hamilton to Jason Paul and Kelly Marie Dunmire, 790 Pea Ridge Road, $160,000.
• Kenneth Lee Turner to Connie Cole, 100 Skyview Drive, $74,000.
• Doris Terrell Estate to Whitaker Bank Inc., 905 Moss Lane, $76,800.
• Thomas and Linda White to US Bank Trust National Association, 1036 Devils Hollow Road, $30,000.
• Blue Door Homes Co. to Virginia Ruth and Adam Woodrum, 287 Cherry Lane, $130,000.
• Gary S. and Ashley R. Lynn to James and Sarah Florence, 222 Farmers Lane, $105,000.
• David W. and Noreen M. Crawford to Jennifer Reid, 230 Cherry Lane, $119,400.
• Adale Craig to Brittany J. and Allen C. Warford, 1500 Green Wilson Road, $162,900.
• Larry Willhoite to Laura Tackett, 2816 Evergreen Road, $0.
• Vanessa L. Petrey to Michael B. Causey, 337 Green Fields Lane, $135,000.
• Austin G. and Jesse A. Kirk to Austin G. Kirk, 323 Highwood Drive, $0.
• Lauren Womack to Brian E. Venable, 321 Highwood Drive, $127,500.
• Pamela Jo Tolliver to Joshua R. and Taylen Storm Hutcherson, 128 Wooded Way, $100,000.
• Robert L. Daniels to Taylor Reed and Molly Bailey Adams, 125 Wooded Way, $134,900.
• Wendi Michelle Dailey to Carey S. Milliner and Michael E. Paul, 400 Sandstone Drive, $175,000.
• Robert W. Newbold Jr. to MSK Properties LLC, 1835 Louisville Road, $35,000.
• Robert W. Newbold Jr. to MSK Properties LLC, 1827 Louisville Road, $35,000.
• Patricia Mills Reynolds to Evan and Katie Skaggs, 109 Littlepaige Drive, $44,000.
• Dennis and Edith Landrum to Jeremiah E. and Tara B. Anderson, 112 Littlepaige Drive, $620,000.
• Kirbyco LLC to Gena L. Clark, 10 Game Farm Road, $134,880.
• Judy R. Thurman to Coke Family Revocable Living Trust, 1445 St. Johns Road, $0.
• James E. and Wanda Wallace to Colleen Marie and Andrew Meszaros, 765 Bridgeport Road, $190,000.
• Terri L. Watkins to Charlotte F. and Jordan F. Hensley, 45 Bridgeport-Benson Road, $128,500.
• John T. and Susan R. Brunton to Tamas and Kara Keresztyen, 299 Scrabble Road, $220,000.
• Melba Bradley to Erika D. and Robbie Saylor, 5351 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $224,000.
• Kyle Miller to Kyle and Bronwyn Miller, 980 Old US 60, $0.
• Jerry W. and Audrey F. Clevinger to Timothy Lee Hildebrand Jr. and Virginia Hildebrand, 520-530 Old U.S. 60, $0.
• David L. and Lisa Temple to Sophia L. Kovatto, 2060 Mt. Zion Road, $84,000.