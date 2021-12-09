The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in October:
• Thomas C. Shramm Jr. to Alex L. Lee and Ashley Gaines, 101 Berkley Lane, $203,000.
• Douglas F. Cricketer III to Isau O. Agboola, 104 Charleston Court, $159,000.
• Travis D. Black to Kendra and Johnathan Wilcox, 206 Birchwood Ave., $145,400.
• Zach & Nellie Ramsey to Drew A. and Sara E. Sterling, 112 Sandlewood Lane, $47,000.
• Winston J. Rogers to Yancey Joseph Wainscott, 306 Shelby St., $220,000.
• L. Michael and Patricia P. Greer to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 419 Conway St., $100,000.
• L. Michael and Patricia P. Greer to Franklin County Humane Society Inc., 319-321 Conway Street, $0.
• L. Michael and Patricia P. Greer to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 410 Conway St., $100,000.
• Martin L. Huffier to Breakout Inc., 436-438 Holmes St., $17,500.
• Diane G. and James Kidd to Annette S. South, 112 Leonardwood Dr. Apt. 401, $145,000.
• Charles R. and Lucinda L. Carlson to Commonwealth Acres LLC, 4950 Leestown Road, $90,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to Perry Brother Properties LLC, 116 Wisteria Lane, $17,000.
• RCW Properties LLC to Perry Brother Properties LLC, 112 Blue Spruce Drive, $17,000.
• Roy and Michele Prince to Kimberly Wilson and Katy Marcum, 6 Breckinridge Ave., $376,000.
• Vida L. Schottenstein to Reva and Noah Schottenstein, 105 Sonoma Drive, $0.
• Reva and Noah Schottenstein to Olivia Gayle Davis, 105 Sonoma Drive, $149,900.
• Eddie and Charlene Gregory to Patsy C. Lathrem, 229 Rancho Drive, $139,000.
• Oleann Properties LLC to Joseph Scott Properties LLC, 108 Phillips St., $33,000.
• WRE Properties LLC to Thomas Allen Collins, 133 Belair Drive, $187,000.
• Samuel and Lora Lee Daum to Lisa Prather, 1104 Wood Glen, $193,000.
• Sara Elyse Rome to Gwyneth A. Hoskins, 345 E. Fourth St., $14,000.
• Glenna Schrader to James Gaspard, 1020 Silver Creek Drive, $250,000.
• Ronald L. and Dennis L. Badger to John Hubbard and Lisa Fugate, 2460 Harp Pike, $102,500.
• Suzanne Barnes to Pamela Gilbert and Linda Deatherage and Joseph and Michael Barnes and Donna, 1036 Chickasaw Trail, $0.
• Olusola and Ayobami Omotoso to Muhammad and Hira Imran, 148 White Cliffs Lane, $211,900.
• Frances C. Sumner Trust U/W 4 to WNW Properties LLC, 109 Tecumseh Trail, $142,000.
• Elizabeth E. Crace to David Sellwood, 121 Elm Drive, $112,000.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Carmen and Joshua Raymond, 111 E. Second St., $250,000.
• Angela Pryor to James D. Payne and Linda S. Graham, 312 Briarpatch Lane, $0.
• Anchor Frankfort Retail LLC to T and L Drexler 3 LLC, 131 Arrowhead Court, $695,000.
• Old City Properties LLC to Albewrto Espinosa, 142 Wallace Ave., $7,500.
• Bennie R. and Rosemary Thurman to Casey L. Willard, 850 McCann Road, $75,000.
• CDT Homes LLC to Carolyn S. Eads, 115 Woods Way, $262,000.
• Charles P. Comley to Murphy Travis Murphy, 1100 Maverick Trail, $145,500.
• Kristi Broils to Kristi and Cody Callis, 9640 Owenton Road, $0.
• Tera Callis to David Robinson, River Valley Road, $0.
• Matthew R. Graham to Matthew R. and Leah C. Graham, 110 E. Campbell St., $0.
• Karen Alexy Davis to Scott and Christina Walter, 2129 Crystal Creek Drive, $335,000.
• Darlene Craycroft to Darlene H. Craycroft and Kimberly Jo Walter, 383 Harrodwoood Road, $0.
• Pamela Welch to Rekindled Properties LLC, 950 Collins Lane, $112,500.
• Luther G. Cummins to Cameron Ritter, 106 Springtide Court, $120,000.
• David N. O’Nan and Brenna C. Burton to Justin E. Parker and Victoria L. Bonc, 112 Coolbrook Drive, $155,000.
• Gregory Wiley to Nathan Bradley Goben, 1133 Wood Cliff Road, $245,000.
• Kathryn Paige Waddle to Dan Green, 405-407 Shelby St., $185,000.
• Anthony Willis Simmons to Limestone Investments LLC, 133 Elkhorn Drive, $13,000.
• Fairoj Basha Shaik and Shamshad Begum, to Shamshad B. Shaik and Gairoj Basha, 300 Twin Pines Lane, $0.
• Adel Sufian Rayan to Jordyn and Anthony Davis, 110 Farmers Lane, $160,000.
• Trevor Allen Smitten dot Donald Shipley and Alyssa Hurst, 201 Union Ridge Road, $199,900.
• Capital Community Economics to Alpha Medical Properties LLC, 110 Professional Court, $104,400.
• 3 Peas in a Pod LLC to Alpha Medical Properties LLC, 112 Lane View Drive/100 Professional Court, $42,700.
• Roy L. Parker Jr. to Natalie Lile Trustee, 1016 Cottonwood Road, $0.
• Natalie Lile Trustee to Roy L. Parker and Chandra Jones, 1016 Cottonwood Road, $0.
• Zachary L. McDaniel and Leah M. Rhodes to Marianne and Alfred A Kikel, 1208 Miami Trail, $260,000.
• David Columbia to The Columbia Family Living Trust, 2993 Sullivan Lane, $0.
• Richard Meyer to Meyer Williams Enterprises Inc., 411 Leawood Drive, $75,000.
• Richard Meyer to Meyer Williams Enterprises Inc., 407 Leawood Drive, $75,000.
• Melissa Ferrell to Abby E. Lossen, 149 Cedar Crest Lane, $191,900.
• Susan Roberts to Bryan His, 50 Lewis Lane, $0.
• Bryan Hix to William E. and Susan Roberts, 50 Lewis Lane, $0.
• Lillie Turner to Jessica and Laura Turner, 4955 Peaks Mill Road, $0.
• Rebecca Long to Joseph and Christina Libby Berry, 217-219 E. Campbell St., $165,000.
• Glenn L. Hines to George and Kendra Quire, 994 Shadrick Ferry Road, $280,000.
• Phyllis K. Sims to William C. Ayer, 1935 Evergreen Road, $0.
• William C. Ayer to Phyllis K. Sims and Stephanie Jackson, 1935 Evergreen Road, $0.
• Pine Hill Homes LLC to Nicholas Lee and Molly M. Vanover, 103 Buttonwood Way, $285,000.
• Jerry D. Irvin to Fairway Properties KY LLC, 1046 E. Main St., $130,000.
• Brian and Carrie Cosby to Alexa Payton Rodgers, 209 Dewey Court, $110,000.
• Brian A. and Jessica Dixon to Shamicka White, 139 Myrtle Ave., $179,000.
• Southern Acquisitions LLC to Steve S. Anthony, 226 E. Third Street, $145,000.
• Paul D. and Joy A. Winters to Lauren E. and Alyse M. Hall, 112 Leonardwood Drive #604, $150,000.
• Sylvia Wright to Larry and Terri L. Eversole, Dry Ridge Road, $0.
• Harlos Hall to Billy Rutherford, 3585 Camp Pleasant Road, $0.
• Alice Hall and Others to Billy Rutherford, 3585 Camp Pleasant Road, $0.
• Winterwood Development LLC to The Baxter Apartments LLC, 325 Brighton Park Blvd., $3,000,000.
• Andrew and Mary L. Mason Sr. -Et Al- to Stephen and Andrew Jr. and Kevin Mason, 122 Lindenwood Lane, $20,000.
• Tonya Engler to William Floyd Lynn II, 275 McCann Road, $123,500.
• Evelyn C. Hudson to Steve Carter and Krista Hill Hudson, 107 Cedar Drive, $37,500.
• Rebecca Lynn Atkins-Stumbo to Gustavo and Arely Mor Hernandez-Alfaro, 104 Redwood Drive, $0.
• Winterwood Development LLC to The Baxter Apartments LLC, 57 C. Michael Davenport Blvd., $3,000,000.
• Edward H. Young to The Edward H. Young Trust, 1995 Hickory Ridge Road, $0.
• Edward H. Young to The Edward H. Young Trust, 1995 Hickory Ridge Road, $0.
• Edward F. Goins IV to Kyle Wesley Gardner, 1010 Quarter Mile Way, $150,000.
• FB Residential Holdings LLC to Turquoise M. Patterson Brown, 213 Corral Court, $0.
• William Gaines Estate to Janette Gaines, 114 Sullivan Lane, $0.
• Judith L. Hutchinson to Claude T. Metts, 4335 Switzer Road, $0.
• Rosemary Maxie Weddington to Healther L. Baldwin and Dane A. Garber, 131 Nicklaus Drive, $225,000.
• Ann E. Johnson Life Estate to Lori Durham, 342 Senate Drive, $0.
• Cobb Resource Group LLC to Lowell and Kathleen Atchley, 2868 Bald Knob Road, $80,000.
• Sirva Lelocation Properties LLC to Brian and Courtney Stoops, 112 Little Paige Drive, $675,000.
• Paul Tyler and Tara Leigh Harrod to Paul Tyler Harrod, 125 Locust Hill, $0.
• Ann B. Colyer to Tiffany Lynn and Jeffrey Alan Sizemore, 1311 Seneca Trail, $0.
• The Williams-Hale Family Trust to Jackson Williams-Hale, 205 Millsboro Drive, $0.
• Jackson Williams-Hale to Kari and James Hale Williams, 205 Millsboro Drive, $0.
• Traci McGranahan to Samantha M. Pridgen, 236 Donalynn Drive, $0.
• Samantha M. Pridgen to Traci and Mark E. McGranahan, 236 Donalynn Drive, $0.
• Ruth Willard to William Allen Willard, 220 Snow Hill Road, $0.
• Mary Nell Dempsey to Michael Netherton and Cassandra Smith, 201 Spruce Drive, $176,000.
• Steven D. Clark to Susan Dianna Hockensmith, 911 Tierra Linda Drive, $0.
• Susan Dianna Hockensmith to Amanda M. Shields and Brad L. Richardson, 911 Tierra Linda Drive, $250,000.
• Phillip G. Smith to Shayne A Smith, 310 Hanley Lane, $0.
• Carson J. Gregory II to Mark Wayne Davis, 320 Cardinal Ave., $192,000.
• Shannon D. Neal and Nichole Jennings to Edward L. Lewis, 144 Wright Road, $120,000.
• Margo E. Newell to Rebecca and Jason Dickison, 1120 Leathers Lane, $186,500.
• Gary W. Rogers to Shawn M. Ross, 520 Parkside Drive, $165,000.
• George L. III and Carrie W. Seay to George Seay III, 1640 Flat Creek Road, $2,500.
• Elpidio and Rosarao Escobar to Sonia Romero, 705 Isaac Shelby Circle West, $0.
• Elpidio and Rosarao Escobar to Sonia Romero, 121 Pickett Ave., $0.
• Clay and Sonia Trowel to Nicholas Scott Grugin, 218 Payne St., $122,000.
• Ryan C. and Nicole L. Turner to RV Frankfort LLC, 505 Jones Lane, $145,000.
• Michael L. Caldwell to Michael L. Caldwell Sr., 5316 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $0.
• Donald and Nina Diane Tackett to Beverly Tackett and David Epperson, 2423 Cedar Road, $0.
• Leigh J. Whittinghill to Alpeshkumar P. and Kinjalbahen Patel, 2015 Silver Lake Blvd., $290,000.
• Edward C. Kelsey Jr. and Lester Smoot to Joseph Troy and Shelley Adelle Hearn, 312 White Cliffs Lane, $220,000.
• Alean McDonald to Everett White McDonald II, 244 Blueridge Drive, $0.
• Nathan Dailey and Freddie White to Jackson Pritt LLC, 500 Holmes St., $250,000.
• Nathan Dailey and Freddie White to Jackson Pritt LLC, 502 Holmes St., $250,000.
• Kenpat Properties LLC to Gwyneth A. Hoskins, 333 E. Fourth St. #B1, $72,500.
• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Cecilia Eigel Short, 1004 Berry Hill Drive, $280,475.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Tobias and Yvonne Dorff, 113 Old Station Road, $335,195.
• Traditional Bank LLC to Paradigm Properties LLC, 609 Chamberlin Ave., $671,000.
• Dale Roland to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #71, $108,000.
• Roger Dale Roland to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #49, $108,000.
• Jennifer Sutherland to David Christopher Young, 1678 Sullivan Lane, $200,000.
• Patsy McChesney to Capital City Residences LLC, 201 Juniper Drive, $135,000.
• Robert F. Burch to Robert F. Burch Jr., 308 Mockingbird Lane, $81,000.
• Edward F. Goins IV and Megan Gearhart to Colton Gardner, 1006 Quarter Mile Way, $150,000.
• Stephen G. & Lynne J. Hughes to Stephen G. & Lynne J. Hughes, 1642 Peaks Mill Road, $0.
• Stephen G. & Lynne J. Hughes to Stephen G. Hughes, 1642 Peaks Mill Road, $0.
• Charles Cheatham to James A. and Lisa Kerns Hodge, Bates Road, $69,000.
• Linda Hiles to Connie Colten and Tim Cross, 321 Coleman Ave., $153,900.
• June D. Payton to Zapata Sebastian Alberto, 723-725 Brawner St., $120,000.
• June D. Payton to Zapata Sebastian, 726-728 Cline St., $120,000.
• Peggy A. Nelson to Madeleine Hay, 1009 Keeneland Court, $159,900.
• Walter D. Parker to Sandra Bayes and Brenda Parker and Jarrett and Joey Link, 44 Hedgewood, $0.
• James R. and Susan W. Hopkins to Pete and Angela S. Dominion, 505 Mohegan Trail, $201,000.
• Bid Bizz LLC to Mildred M. Hix, 111 Tuscany Lane, $0.
• Angela N. and Jacob D. Eldridge to Raymond Easton and Kimberly Ann Young, 1208 Hopi Trail, $250,000.
• John W. and Linda C. Brown to Natalie and Joshua Shoulta, 1141 Hanley Lane, $0.
• Whitney Sallee to Crucelis F. and Andric F. Lopez, 309 Manley Leestown Road, $315,000.
• Evelyn Joyce Roberts to Kentucky Handicrafter LLC, 3887 Ninevah Road, $27,000.
• Jeremy and Rachel Rome to Southern Acquisitions LLC, 625-627 Taylor Ave., $125,000.
• Charles and Leshia Burnette to Billy S. Jackson and Tammie L. Eversole, 1018 Tamworth Lane, $225,000.
• Jeffery S. Perry to Lisa and Brooklyn and Kris Perry, 252 Hollyberry Road, $0.
• Lisa and Brooklyn and Kris Perry to Lisa Perry, 252 Hollyberry Road, $6,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Gautam Prince and Rajni Kalia, 114 Persimmon Ridge, $24,000.
Here's an interesting way to look at this data -- as points plotted on a Google map. (Some properties didn't map correctly and have been deleted.)
https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1nxbyThdaWCGKmokTE_g80Cr4SxQIU8Uu&usp=sharing
