The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in October:
• CDT Homes LLC to John T. and Peggy G. Long, 106 Woods Way, $286,522.
• William R. Carr to Jeremiah E. Duvall, 114 Windsor Drive, $0.
• Daniel K. and Amy L. Thompson to Robert and Tammy Workman, 350 Whippoorwill Lane, $195,000.
• Sandino-Allende Investments LLC to William H. May III, 314 Stonehedge, $0.
• Robert James Green to Amy Gilmore and Timothy Sager, 125 Ringo Ave., $175,000.
• Eric M. Burke to Deborah Burke and Robin Stephenson, 807 Holmes St., $0.
• Deborah Burke and Robin Stephenson and to Gary Harp and Ruby Greenwell, 807 Holmes St., $46,500.
• Volinda M. Walters Living Trust to William Earl and Robin Renee Howard, 515 Reed Drive, $194,700.
• Susan Duvall Foster to JW and Marlene Luttrell, 5665 Bald Knob Road, $42,000.
• Juanita Gilbert to Jason Lee Gilbert and Gilbert Family Trust, 2262 Louisville Road, $0.
• Jason Lee Gilbert and Gilbert Family to Gilbert Family Trust, 2262 Louisville Road, $0.
• Tonya L. Wooldridge to Christopher Coleman and Douglas Keen, Owenton Road, $2,000.
• Everett Glen and Lisa Rogers to Gregory M. and Rebecca K. Hillis, 3741 Union Ridge Road, $290,000.
• CDT Homes LLC to Linda Osborne, 104 Woods Way, $270,000.
• Nathaniel and Meredith Shouse to Bobbie Jo Steinhauer, 211 Man-O-War Circle, $304,900.
• Matthew P. Stevens to Amber Nicole and Richard Wayne Tucker, 255 Sycamore Drive, $100,000.
• Benjamin T. and Sarah Gash to Christopher and Elizabeth Hammond, 131 Winding Way, $185,000.
• One Sunrise LLC to Chiffon Robinson, 334-336 Bypass Plaza Drive, $257,000.
• Chandra W. Julakanti to Seth Allen Wilkinson, 111 Locust Ridge Road, $270,000.
• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Jeffrey W. Heiser and Barbara S. Sellers, 2053 Berry Hill Drive, $300,240.
• Peach Properties-Home Rentals LLC to Emily and Jeremy Bardin, 1980 Old Lawrenceburg Road, $272,500.
• April L. Sams to Vernon W. and Meredith Ann Clifton, 112 Bamboo Drive, $179,900.
• George Vincent and Kellie Lang to Loren T. and Kaylah S. Smith, 338 Old Sheep Pen Road, $0.
• George Vincent and Kellie Lang to Samantha J. Roberts and Jarrett K. Hyatt, 336 Old Sheep Pen Road, $0.
• Kelly Brent and Rhonda Kaye Evans to Kelly Brent Evans, 500 Colonial Trace, $0.
• Jeffrey L. Rutledge to Trent Rutledge, 1137 Devane Lane, $0.
• Thomas F. Davis to Jacqueline D. Ockerman, 105 Pea Ridge Road, $0.
• Jacqueline D. Ockerman to Thomas F. Davis, 105 Pea Ridge Road, $0.
• Montaplast of North America Inc. to Stulz Properties, Hoover Blvd., $0.
• Danny S. Meenach and Susan C. Abner to Susan C. Abner, 102 Furlong Court, $0.
• Brad and Stefanie Nicole Cook to Brad Cook, 229 Forest Ridge Drive, $0.
• Miracle Family Dynasty Trust to Donnie Miracle Sr., 1104 Highview Drive, $0.
• Harvey E. and Betty Brazin Living Trust to Tri Bond Properties Inc., Dogwood Lane, $27,500.
• McElroy and Cathy R. Quarles to Clifty Farm LLC, 125 Clifty Drive, $192,400.
• Clifty Farm LLC to Clifty Farm LLC, 222 Clifty Drive, $0.
• Clifty Farm LLC to Clifty Farm LLC, 222 Clifty Drive, $10,000.
• Todd Edward and Audra Fish Hatfield to Taylor G. Marshall and Vanna R. Milligan, 1205 Benson Valley Road, $25,000.
• Todd Edward and Audra Fish Hatfield to Taylor G. Marshall and Vanna R. Milligan, 1221 Benson Valley Road, $25,000.
• Bennie Bramlett to The Bennie R. Bramlett Living Trust, 111 Tulip Drive, $0.
• William McPherron to Southern Investment LLC, 7979 Owenton Road, $50,000.
• Tony M. Sutherland to Anthony and Maria Sutherland, 138 Iron Drive, $50,000.
• Oleann Properties LLC to Kathryn E. and Kyle D. Helton, 2900 Cardwell Lane, $155,000.
• Eric Hortenbery to James and Katheryn H. Mucci, 987 Bedford Road, $0.
• Allen Prewitt Jr. Estate to Greenhouse Farms Land LLC, Georgetown Road, $2.5 million.
• Melba R. Story to Joan Marcelle Broderson, 101 Stonehedge, $435,000.
• Steven C. and Jennifer Price to Steven C. Price, 213 St. Clair St., $0.
• Sirva Relocation Properties LLC to Brianna E. and Jason D. Peerce, 835 Isaac Shelby Circle, $388,500.
• Brianna and Jason Peerce to Wade and Megan Anderson, 142 Sioux Trail, $240,000.
• Anne Marie Riddell to David and Kelly Hess, 1206 Yuma Trail, $284,000.
• Ronald and Therresa Jenkins to Bleed Blue House Buyers LLC, 405 Wellington Court, $285,000.
• Bleed Blue House Buyers LLC to Felix Espinoza and Arleny A. Balcazar, 405 Wellington Court, $307,500.
• Ronald and Therresa Jenkins to Bleed Blue House Buyers LLC, 840 Columbia Ave., $285,000.
• Bleed Blue House Buyers LLC to Felix Espinoza and Arleny A. Balcazar, 840 Columbia Ave., $307,500.
• Ronald and Therresa Jenkins to Bleed Blue House Buyers LLC, 177 Winding Way, $285,000.
• Bleed Blue House Buyers LLC to Felix Espinoza and Arleny A. Balcazar, 177 Winding Way, $307,500.
• Eric Burke and Beth Santeramo to Daedalus Capital Alliance LLC, 103 Rouse Ave., $0.
• Eric Burke and Beth Santeramo to Daedalus Capital Alliance LLC, 904 Grant Ave., $0.
• Brenda B. Ellis to Roger Ellis Jr., 220 McCann Road, $0.
• Pauline W. Grimes to Alvin Lee Grimes, 5865 Flat Creek Road, $0.
• Alvin Lee Grimes to Jennifer S. and Dustin L. Fields, 5865 Flat Creek Road, $72,500.
• Maritza A. Lainez to Gabriela Perez Velazquez, Hart’s Mobile Home Park #31, $0.
• Michael Aldridge to Nikolay and Irina Adereyko, 200 Avenstoke Road, $405,000.
• June Carol Ruble to Double J Endeavor LLC, Lebanon Road, $7,480.
• James R. Britton to Teresa K. Puffer, 1039 Chickasaw Trail, $214,000.
• Lori Louise Grayson to Harrod Holdings LLC, 310 Long Lane, $115,000.
• Lori Grayson to Harrod Holdings LLC, 314 Long Lane, $115,000.
• Sunshine Properties of Frankfort LLC to Larry C. and Shauna Hill, 2127 Commercial Drive, $230,000.
• Ted Collins to Refined Homes by Freire LLC, 113 Antler Ridge Drive/101 Judge’s Ave., $0.
• Ted Collins to Refined Homes by Freire LLC, 116 Stone Ridge Drive, $26,000.
• James and Laura Freire to Ted Collins, 204 Oak Ridge Drive, $0.
• Margaret Coffey and Stephen Bradley to William B. Bradley, South Benson Road, $114,000.
• William B. Bradley to Margaret Bradley Coffey, 1960 Green Wilson Road, $16,600.
• Catherine Raisor Life Est. to Eric D. Brock, 537 Old U.S. 60, $0.
• John B. and Peggy G. Long to John and Kathryn Brewer, 1009 Taylor Lane, $575,000.
• Shoemaker Family Revocable Living Trust to Barry L. Todd and Lynn Family Living, Stoneleigh Lane, $75,000.
• Shoemaker Family Revocable Living Trust to John B. and Rachel K. Hardest, 721 Stoneleigh Lane, $520,000.
• John Habe to Shelby Mosley 2019 Irrevocable Gift, 835 Lucas Lane, $0.
• Thomas M. II and Magdalena Quisenberry to Thomas M. Quisenberry II, 522 Osage Trail, $0.
• Jon Mitchell to Bryan Hix, 1641 and 2224 Gregory Road, $0.
• Bryan Hix to Jon and Candina Mitchell, 1641 and 2224 Gregory Road, $0.
• Drew T. Gates to Randall and Brandy Farmer, Sullivan Lane, $15,000.
• Michael L. Harrod to Jennifer A. Hatfield, 282 Highland Pkwy., $149,900.
• Linton and Beth Wells to Susanne E. Rowley, 116 Running Brook Trail, $170,000.
• Teresa K. and Philip L. Peffer to Matthew C. Rice and Kendra D. Troxtel, 5575 Louisville Road, $295,000.
• Charles Berbick to Renee Wilkins, 125 Nicklaus Drive, $225,000.
• Halmhuber Properties LLC to Withers Properties & Renovations LLC, 25 American Way, $650,000.
• Halmhuber Properties LLC to Withers Properties & Renovations LLC, 20 American Way, $650,000.
• Halmhuber Properties LLC to Withers Properties & Renovations LLC, 252-258 Landings Drive, $650,000.
• David and Irene Vaughn to Adell P. Kemper, 231 Hanna Pl., $75,000.
• David and Irene Vaughn to Adell P. Kemper, 229 Hanna Pl., $75,000.
• Lance E. Dahl to Timothy W. Driskill, 1111 Holly Hill Drive, $182,500.
• The Edward H. Young Trust to Caitlin R. and John M. Halliwell, 1995 Hickory Ridge Road, $545,000.
• David and Lisa Temple to Bobbi Trout, 2065 Mt. Zion Road, $224,000.
• Jill R. and Christopher A. Hunter to Gregory V. Jr. and Ashtani Y. Davis, 407 Village Drive, $260,000.
• Rosario S. Escobar to Kerry W. and Ruth M. Casey, 102 Mary Todd Drive, $45,000.
• Brandy N. and Randall H. Farmer Jr. to Brian and Elizabeth Honett, 251 Holt Lane, $680,000.
• Shawchyi and Fritz Edward Vorisek to Kathryn D. and Stephanie D. Birch, 212 Rancho Drive, $137,000.
• Harry F. Girdler to Lisa Strode, 625 Hillcrest Ave., $65,000.
• Dustin and Jennifer Fields to CRG East LLC, 411 Noel Ave., $86,100.
• Mary C. Peter to Elizabeth J. Mason, 294 Leawood Drive, $225,000.
• Capital City Residences LLC to Anthony D. and Carey A. Moore, 201 Juniper Drive, $238,000.
• Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Dynamic Restoration LLC, 765 Green Wilson Road, $45,000.
• Kentucky State Police Professional to Anthony D. and Carey A. Moore, 633 Chamberlin Ave., $750,000.
• Geraldine Weaver to Stacy Auterson and Jessica Scales, 209 Pendleton Lane, $281,500.
• Eric M. Burke to Deborah Burke and Robin Stephenson, 111 Dailey Ave., $0.
• Wally Damron to Synergy Distribution & Supply Inc., 730 Holmes St., $41,800.
• Jessica Lanae Orias to Melissa Carol Hyatt, 104 Jeremy Drive, $169,900.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Kim E. and Anita K. Bolen, 110 Stone Ridge Drive, $310,045.
• Tyler and Morgan Sipes to Michael Wilson, 108 Farmers Lane, $125,000.
• Coe A. Norton and Rebecca A. Dittert to Joshua A. Stevens and Mariela Y. Luis, 104 Bobby Jones Blvd., $360,000.
• C. Norton Properties LLC to Tyler and Anne Margaret Brown, 208 Blue Spruce Drive, $17,500.
• Marshall Lee Smith to William C. Ayer, 328 Whippoorwill Lane, $0.
• William C. Ayer to Marshall Lee and Krystal D. Smith, 328 Whippoorwill Lane, $0.
• Benjamin Everett Reynolds to Jacqueline Anne Slalom, 173 Sunset Drive, $184,000.
• William E. Sharp to James Samuel Bailey, 128 Locust Ridge Drive, $275,000.
• David C. McDonald to David W. and Jewellina Hockensmith, 1725 Mills Lane, $24,000.
• Jerry Ray Engelauf to Daniel M. and Jennifer M. Hosier, 2600 Steele Branch Road, $100,000.
• John B. and Rachel K. Hardest to William J. Codell and Pamela J. Felts, 106 Paddock Court, $395,000.
• Thomas G. and Marsha A. Thompson to Lauren and David Ridderikhoff, 6884 Owenton Road, $173,500.
• Mark H. Creech to Adam Joseph Marshall, 220 Payne St., $18,000.
• Gloria Faye Wise-Hall to Deborah J. Dusek and Ralph T. Wise Jr., 52 Sand Bar Lane, $0.
• Burton Proffitt Irrevocable Trust to Hank Travis Mertz and Angel Mitchell, 329 Parkwood Place, $159,220.
• Mike Harmon to William P. O’Banion, 1310 Louisville Road #70, $85,000.
• Alyssa Diane Ueltschi and Mark Allen to Bryan Hix, 905 Browns Ferry Road, $0.
• Bryan Hix to Alyssa D. and Mark A. and Edward Ueltschi, 905 Browns Ferry Road, $0.
• Steven D. Clark to Benson Valley Distributors LLC, 1517 Benson Valley Road, $66,000.
• Geraldine Weaver to William T. Weaver, 121 Livingston Lane, $2,000.
• Geraldine Weaver to Charles Weaver, 228 Calhoun Drive, $2,000.
• Duckers Mobile Home Park LLC to Erica Willard, #32 Duckers Mobile Home Park, $0.
• Parker Family Trust to Justin Parker, 7396 Peaks Mill Road, $20,000.
• Katherine McGuire Broughton to Steven A. and Matthew T. Broughton, 226 Stevenson Drive, $0.
• Steven A. and Matthew T. Broughton to Francisco Martin Caba, 226 Stevenson Drive, $170,000.
• William J. and Juanita W. Fleming Estate to Clarence and Cassandra Oliver, 316 Exum Court, $240,000.
• Royce Blevins Co. LLC to Amy Prewitt Owens, 806 Fifth Ave., $110,500.
• Thomas G. and Marsha A. Thompson to Gregory and Jessica Ford, 6884 Owenton Road, $110,500.
• Thomas G. and Marsha A. Thompson to Nathaniel K. and Melinda E. May, Owenton Road, $175,000.
• Nathaniel K. and Melinda E. May to Thomas G. and Marsha A. Thompson, 6884 Owenton Road, $175,000.
• RT Bailey Enterprises LLC to Dawn M. Lonak, 610 Highview Circle, $251,500.
• Vida Loca Properties Inc. to Dana R. and Ronald L. Winkel, 112 Leonardwood Drive #201, $150,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Anthony J. Freund, 112 Stone Ridge Drive, $283,680.
• Ruby C. Pardi McDonald to Austin H. Gilly, Bald Knob Road, $0.
• Luke T. and Laura S. Mitchell to Gregory Ryan Wethington, 720 Harvieland Road, $290,000.
• Cynthia S. Ehrman to Lisa and Terence Jones, 105 Sequoyah Trail, $226,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Donna Riley Reed, 301 Old Station Road, $321,800.
• Howell Construction Inc. to Clark D. Cash, 635 Comanche Trail, $0.
• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Danita Kirtley, 2055 Berry Hill Drive, $303,240.
• Alexis Paige Blankenship to Bill and Debra Schneider, 1056 Holt Lane, $155,000.
• Kenneth R. and Tammy S. Disponett to Mark Timothy and Cathy Wells Johnson, 724 Hillcrest Ave., $124,000.
• Larry and Phyllis Stigers to Steve and Amie Shelton, 2100 Commercial Drive, $160,000.
• George T. and Edith C. Catlett to Rita G. Catlett, 214 Pinehurst Drive, $0.
• Stacey Martin to Said and Amina Karim Lemghaili, 413 College Park Drive, $185,000.
• Annette Dunn Smith to Steven D. Clark, Iron Drive, $0.
