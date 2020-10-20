Property transfers

The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in September.

• Freeman Miles Patterson to Whats Next Enterprises LLC, 4492 Switzer Road, $130,000.

• Whats Next Enterprises LLC to Springate Real Estate LLC, 4492 Switzer Road, $100,000.

• Timothy B. Collins to Christopher Wayne Collins, 2429 Cedar Road, $0.

• Brittany and Joshua Cloyd to Jonathan Bradley Williams, 204 Thomas St., $148,400.

• Larry and Robin Moore to Michael S. and Emily L. Vaughn, 204 Bracken Court, $250,000.

• April and Damon Combs to April Combs, 3533 Jones Lane, $12,000.

• Myles A. and Terri Lynn Craig to Allysa Brooke and Jeremy Scott Cook, 107 Hope Drive, $171,000.

• Billy and Pamela Isaacs to Taylor Camille Lauck, 116 Muirfield Court, $183,000.

• Jenna Lynn Steverson to James Hamilton, 101 Muirfield Court, $172,000.

• Sallie C. Bolton Trustee to Aaron N. Cardwell, 406 Mallard Drive, $0.

• Roy Lee to Sharen Fogle and Peggy Sue Redmon, 108 Mallard Drive, $0.

• ½ Dozen & Holding LLC to Megan and Patrick Eggemeier, 120 Whispering Pines Drive, $40,000.

• RCW Properties LLC to Inca Investments LLC, 112 Buttonwood Way, $18,000.

• Pine Hill Homes LLC to Inca Investments LLC, 110 Buttonwood Way, $215,900.

• Edward A. and Virginia Watson to Joshua Adam and Brittany Nicole Cloyd, 224 Plantation Lane, $235,000.

• Eric L. and Anita S. Miller to Frank and Cathy Haydon, 246 Stonehedge, $400,000.

• George Kevin and Lucinda J. Newman to Nicholas P. Conway, 115 Switzer Road, $167,500.

• George Kevin and Lucinda J. Newman to Nicholas P. Conway, 129 Switzer Road, $0.

• Julian M. Carroll to Rodney Lindauer and Jane A. Vigor, South Scruggs Lane, $0.

• Michael L. Hawkins to Walter A. Chisholm and Walter S. Booth, 900 Lucas Lane, $0.

• Larry G. and Kathleen L. Branham to Larry G. Branham, 37 Timberlawn Circle, $0.

• Mary L. New to Robert J. Comer and Linda Brandt, 123 Country Lane, $205,300.

• Robert A. Bramblett II to Iris Oneida Delgado Diaz, 153 Sunset Drive, $143,000.

• Anchor Frankfort Retail LLC to JL Frankfort 1460 LLC, 131 Arrowhead Court, $560,000.

• Community Alternatives Kentucky Inc. to Eclipse Investments LLC, 1476 Corral Way, $136,000.

• Priscilla D. and Phillip G. Howard II to Theresa Sullivan and Matthew J. Groff, 1042 Quarter Mile Way, $150,100.

• Tama L. Vandergrift to Michael A. and Analyn P. Franciski, 205 Horseshoe Court, $176,900.

• Sarah Aitken to Kathleen L. Branham, 324 Stephen Road, $215,000.

• Ryan C. and Anne Moore to Richard G. and Kaitlin Waterfield, 213 Stonehedge, $380,000.

• James H. and Carole E. Wilson to Tierelee R. Logan, 4 Weehawken Lane, $410,000.

• Carey L. Alexander and Sven Maffett to Carey Alexander, 135 Westover Road, $0.

• Lester R. Smoot to Rebecca Kay Flannery, 313 Patricia St., $100,000.

• Geoffrey Goins to Courtney J. Ritchie, 210 Laffoon Drive, $115,000.

• Allysa B. and Jeremy Cook to Leah A. and Kathryn A. Fortner, 224 Laffoon Drive, $106,900.

• Samantha Claridy to Anthony Willis Simmons, 133 Elkhorn Drive, $5,000.

• Misty Shore Holdings LLC to Miguel Angel Lopez and Emily L. Lucero, 1-9 Grandview Drive, $670,000.

• April L. and Damon B. Combs to April Combs, 103 Stephen Road, $12,000.

• Dante D. and Ursula N. Johnson to Charles R. and Jo A. Lee, 220 Forest Ridge Drive, $187,000.

• Florence Johnson to Marilyn N. Milburn, 200 Sequoyah Trail, $155,100.

• Martha J. Ellis and Robert L. Klatte, 519 Menominee Trail, $190,000.

• Dorothy T. and Ralph T. Gatewood to Joshua A. and Rebecca Sams, 1209 Seneca Trail, $205,000.

• Fred Burch III to Deborah Nobel, 297 Big Eddy Road, $120,613.

• Victoria A. Malmer and Shelley M. Wood to Victoria Ann and Christopher R. Wood, 167 Lyons Drive, $0.

• John and Lee Piazza to Joel K. and Angela Dunmire, 309 Westland Drive, $163,500.

• David A. Calvert to Manuel D. Sanchez Valez, 415 College Park Drive, $155,000.

• Adrienne Robinson to Meyer Schneider LLC, 105 Rancho Court, $0.

• Meyer Schneider LLC to Marisa Elizabeth and Frank Jacob Lewis, 103 Rancho Court, $195,000.

• Douglas W. and Diann T. McDaniel to Susan L. and Ronald L. Faulkner, 117 Bender Drive, $140,000.

• Ashley R. and Travis D. Casto to Brent and Leah Stanley, 103 Bender Drive, $134,900.

• Frances Baker to Stephen and Michelle Kent, 107 Beechwood Ave., $0.

• Richard S. Gosnay to Daniel Joseph Mueller, 125 Myrtle Ave., $109,000.

• Gladys Wingate to David A. Wingate and Nancy C. Davenport, 129 Myrtle Ave., $0.

• Steven A. and Whitley N. Walker to Adriene Elder, 248 Hickory Drive, $114,000.

• BGRS Relocation Inc. to Patricia A. Shea, 716 Fairview Ave., $112,000.

• Fred W. Troutman to Fred W. and Helen L. Troutman, 529 Aztec Trail, $0.

• Daedalus Capital Alliance LLC to Tri Bond Properties Inc., 550 Holmes St., $30,000.

• Michael W. Olds and Cheryl H. Cheek to Mary Beth Olds and Cheryl H. Cheeks, 1003 Holmes St., $0.

• Thomas J. Green Jr. to Edwin A. Guardiola, 209 Noel Ave., $24,750.

• Community Alternatives Kentucky Inc. to Eclipse Investments LLC, 404 Dailey Ave., $102,700.

• Lance Eric Dahl to Becky S. and Michael Downey, 409 Dailey Ave., $104,500.

• Ardent Real Estate Holdings LLC to Ronald E. and Lisa Riedyk, 938 Fifth Ave., $119,000.

• Wilbur and Patricia Knapke to Knapke Family Irrevocable Trust, 864 Ridgeview Drive, $0.

• Marsha L. Maffet to Jason Sherrow Construction LLC, 893 Ridgeview Drive, $30,000.

• Marsha L. Maffet to Jason Sherrow Construction LLC, 891 Ridgeview Drive, $30,000.

• Frederick C. Hardy III to Laura H. Hargis, Whiteoak Drive, $0.

• Frederick C. Hardy III to Laura H. Hargis, 1012 Blackoak Drive, $0.

• Frederick C. Hardy III to Laura H. Hargis, 1016 Blackoak Drive, $0.

• Frederick C. Hardy III to Laura H. Hargis, 1008 Pinoak Drive, $0.

• Frederick C. Hardy III to Laura H. Hargis, 1013 Whiteoak Drive, $0.

• Frederick C. Hardy III to Laura H. Hargis, 1017 Whiteoak Drive, $0.

• Frederick C. Hardy III to Laura H. Hargis, 1024 Whiteoak Drive, $0.

• Frederick C. Hardy III to Laura H. Hargis, 1017 Blackoak Drive, $0.

• Frederick C. Hardy III to Laura H. Hargis, 1013 Blackoak Drive, $0.

• Frederick C. Hardy III to Laura H. Hargis, 1005 Blackoak Drive, $0.

• Julie C. Gordon to Rekindled Properties LLC, 186 Preston Way, $70,000.

• Regina M. and Kurt Weekley to Kenneth Disponett, 549 Herman Smither Road, $6,000.

• Camille Hope Lane to Brandon and Holly Moore, 10160 Owenton Road, $84,900.

• Patricia Badgett to John L. and Misty L. Turner, 220 River Valley Road, $165,000.

• Paul F. Fauri to Catessa T. and Tracy C. Barnes, 219 E. Todd St., $110,000.

• Grace K. Bowers Sullivan to Jeffrey A. Dunmire, 615 Logan St., $143,000.

• Andrew S. and Megan Curnutte to Sara Jones, 205 E. Todd St., $127,000.

• Elizabeth Howell and Jeff Duthoo to Randall and Susan Davidson, 501 Logan St., $0.

• Tanner Court LLC to Thomas Menges, 5 Tanner Court, $170,000.

• Ellen Collins to Bryan Hix, 108 W. Todd St., $0.

• Reba Rye to Sheila Mann, 220 E. Campbell St., $144,500.

• Stacey Marie and Robert S. Smither II to Jason R. Wall, 316-320 Capital Ave., $75,000.

• Kenneth and Kelli R. Simpson to Jessica Michelie Smith, 104 Dakota Road, $182,500.

• Joseph C. Gilbert III to Tiffany Hubbard, 607 Timothy Drive, $169,500.

• Guy A. and Tina L. Huenecke to Justin Bradley Smith, 1117 Timothy Drive, $259,900.

• Terry and Connie Warfield to Joshua Lee and Meagan N. Camden, 919 Collins Lane, $193,000.

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation to James Richard Jordan and Dale Browder, 104 Arnett Ave., $205,000.

• Trevor P. Hanson to Norman E. and Cynthia B. Arflack, 327 W. Fourth St., $209,900.

• Rebecca S. and Richard S. Tippett to Devin G. Armstrong, 320 W. Fourth St., $142,000.

• Danny and Michele Walker to Frankfort Property Holdings LLC, 301 W. Second St., $140,000.

• Brent A. Sweger to Steve Anthony, 404-406 Conway St., $229,900.

• Gene Q. Hughes to Skye Hanson, 404 Ewing St., $120,000.

• VanHouten Construction Inc. to Mickey and Larry Updike, 1104 Leawood Drive, $259,395.

• Isabella Belenky to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood #606, $105,000.

• Isabella Belenky to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood #604, $105,000.

• Isabella Belenky to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood #510, $105,000.

• Isabella Belenky to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood #509, $105,000.

• Akme Property Group LLC to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood #507, $32,000.

• George W. and Barbara S. Kirk to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood #210, $29,000.

• Klavdia Gritsevskaya to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood #206, $105,000.

• Jon Neville to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood #204, $30,000.

• Michael Ray Adkins to Tagba Rental LLC, 200 Thistlewood #109, $21,000.

• Community Trust Bank Inc. to Clinton E. and Hannah M. Walker, 135-137 Wallace Ave., $49,000.

• Marvin Ray Wynn to Mainstreet Properties LLC, 354-356 Wallace Ave., $25,000.

• Bryon H. Cornett to Ruben Saldana, 350 Holmes St., $0.

• Roy and Jessica Ferguson to Madeline G. Perry, 108 Adair St., $103,500.

• DDP Properties LLC to Gregory J. Wilcheck, 220 Holmes St., $137,000.

• Grace Investments LLC to 54 Investments LLC, 219-221 and 234-240 Wright St., $295,000.

• NRZ REO VI-B LLC to Scolopax LLC, 312 Murrell St., $10.

• Mai Le and Thao Mi and Khanh T. Le Pham to Nguyen Thuong Thi Estate, 326 Murrell St., $0.

• Edward C. Harp and Bruce W. Brooks II to Kimberly H. and Ross Wallis, 506 Ann St., $295,000.

• Frances A. Robinson to David L. Netherton, 119 Compton Drive, $110,000.

• Carrie Wade and George L. Seay III to Sellus Wilder, 100 Wilkinson St., $155,000.

• David A. Simpson to David A. Simpson Properties LLC, 815 Cline St., $0.

• Sonia M. and Clay V. Troxell III to Allan S. and Wendy L. Shepherd, 105 Lily St., $139,900.

• David and Elizabeth Nesselrode to Scott Powell, 209 Choate St., $125,000.

• Stockton Mortgage Corp. to Sky Properties LLC, 100 Pinnacle Court, $0.

• McElroy and Cathy Quarles to Ramsey M. Quarles and Bridgette Wash, 370 Clifty Drive, $0.

• Melissa J. Mohr to Mirna Rocio Rodriguez Stone, Tracy Lane, $80,000.

• Matthew Todd Rodgers to Terrance D. Slater, 1046 Aderly Lane, $252,000.

• Jennifer L. and Kelly W. Wood to Jennifer L. Wood, 1035 Tyburn Lane, $0.

• Tony D. and Susan E. Stinnett to Keegan P. and Kristne N. O’Neil, 1115 Richliev Lane, $250,000.

• Keegan O’Neil to Ashley Nicole Quinn, 405 Briarpatch Lane, $183,000.

• Peach Contracting & Construction Inc. to Daniel L. and Chelsie J. Blakeman, 100 Fox Tail, $200,000.

• CGA Investments LLC to Santosh Lingampeta, 305 Ridgewood Lane, $173,000.

• Amy E. Boycott to Troy Douglas Chisholm, 245 Meadowview Drive, $160,000.

• Paul D. and Phyllis J. Cornett to Michelle R. Kilgore, 211 Glenwood Place, $105,000.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Braden M. Terry and Emily K. Broyles, 100 Old Station Road, $270,155.

• Charles S. and Lois M. Raymer to Charles S. and Lois M. Raymer, 104 Twin Pines Lane, $0.

• John R. Hawkins to Janice Eloise Perellis, 1211 Leathers Lane, $0.

• Stephanie Leann Scott to John and Leah Marie Bartram, 1104 Meadow Glen Drive, $181,000.

• MDB Renovations Inc. to Bruce Brooks II, 125 Woodlawn Drive, $167,500.

• Abdomkarim Tahanasab to Iron Properties LLC, 6 Physicans Park Drive, $318,000.

• Troy Chisholm to Leo Family Investments LLC, 171 Tupelo Trail, $83,000.

• Shirley A. Harlow to Brady S. and Molly Hudson, 1310 Louisville Road #40, $39,000.

• Phillip and Margaret J. Trinkle to Phillip and Margaret J. Trinkle Revocable Family Trust, 116 Kimberly Drive, $0.

• Rupert E. White to Andrew Scott and Rebecca L. Tippett, 101 Lee Drive, $200,000.

• Patricia Ann Meade to Ryan K. Brown, 224 Juniper Drive, $110,000.

• Stephens Auto Service to Devils Hollow Auto Repair LLC, 465 Devils Hollow Road, $155,000.

• Elizabeth Anne and James R. Stratton to Elizabeth Anne Bomar Stratton, 252 Oak Ridge Drive, $0.

• MO Holdings LLC to Michael and Kennedy Garmon, 240 Oak Ridge Drive, $0.

• Jimmie Shelton and Paul D. Curry to Michael J. and Kennedy M. Garmon, 236 Oak Ridge Drive, $272,101.

• MO Holdings LLC to James and Laura Freire, 204 Oak Ridge Drive, $15,800.

• Joel K. and Angela R. Dunmire to Samuel J. Head, 717 Moss Lane, $108,000.

• Marilyn and Robert Kenneth Glass Jr. to Glass Irrevocable Trust, 223 Briarwood Lane, $0.

• Blue Door Homes Co. to Megan Hawkins, 338 Adams Lane, $125,000.

• Raymond P. and Barbara A. Solomon to Solomon Plan Irrevocable Trust, 105 Cedarwood Drive, $0.

• Steve R. Rodgers to Raife N. Goddard, 129 Lynnwood Drive, $126,000.

• Gregory S. and Lisa C. Green to Allyson and John Bailey III, 331 Michael Blvd., $200,000.

• Kayla and Nicholas Ethan West to Ashley N. Bishop, 103 Brookfield Drive, $132,500.

• Richard Lyle Harter to Jessica S. and Terry L. Wooldridge Jr., 326 Highwood Drive, $145,000.

• Douglas and Jamie Howell to Patti R. and Harlan S. Pinkston III, 2609 and 2613 Cardwell Lane, $590,000.

• Richard W. Thomas to Kasandra Brown, 108 Redwood Drive, $178,000.

• Own Restoration LLC to Own Restoration LLC, 301 Willowcrest Drive, $0.

• Armstrong Crossing Properties LLC to David and Kittie Burns, 112 Rawleigh Court, $70,000.

• Phyllis Jean Slaughter to Derrick A. Young, Pea Ridge Road, $56,975.

• Joseph Hudson V to Christian C. Gryszowka, 141 Hunters Trace, $290,000.

• Sally C. Money Life Estate to Michael R. and Mark A. Money, Bridgeport Road, $0.

• Christopher R. and Judith L. Webb to Raven N. Turner, 2436 Bridgeport-Benson Road, $0.

• Holly B. Derolf to David A. Calvert, 11428 U.S. 421 North, $209,900.

• Madgel C. Cleveland Revocable Trust to Alan Matthew and Leigh Ann Manning, 1550 Hickory Ridge Road, $307,000.

• David Moriarty to Nicole and Gregory Reason, 205 Salyers Lane, $455,000.

• Red Mine Land Co. LLC to Misty Fletcher and Alvin L. Coleman II, 1340 KY 151, $155,000.

• Lonnie Ray Rodgers to William Earl Lewis, 425 Sheep Pen Road, $135,000.

• Kathleen and Edward Burns Jr. to Geoffery D. Tomes and Leslie M. Palmer, KY 1472, $80,000.

