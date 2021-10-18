Property transfers 2

The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in September:

• John P. and Vonda K. Lowe to Brian Rider, 445 Village Drive, $300,000.

• Timothy A. Peck to Dennis Joseph and Shelly Driscoll, 352 Village Drive, $291,000.

• William C. and Joan White to Carrie Ruth Hodge, 108 Nicklaus Drive, $225,000.

• Marion and Mary Pat Jarnagin to Timothy D. and Rebecca L. Smith, 940 Walnut Road, $250,000.

• Leestown Road Development 1 LLC to Leestown Road Development 2 LLC, 2001 Leestown Road, $10.

• Tierney Storage LLC to Frankfort Industrial Properties LLC, Prosperous Place, $0.

• Tierney Storage LLC to Frankfort Industrial Properties LLC, 136 Lane View Drive, $0.

• Tierney Storage LLC to Frankfort Industrial Properties LLC, 130 Lane View Drive, $0.

• Tierney Storage LLC to Frankfort Industrial Properties LLC, 124 Lane View Drive, $0.

• Tierney Storage LLC to Frankfort Industrial Properties LLC, 101 Corporate Drive, $0.

• Tierney Storage LLC to Frankfort Industrial Properties LLC, 107 Prosperous Place, $0.

• Lucas and Audra Taylor to Ethan Goss and Danielle C. Mills, 247 Lyons Drive, $170,000.

• Bill and Wilma Boydto Rachael L. Dever, 816 Hillwood Ave., $120,000.

• Davielynn Chisley to Courtney Mullannix, 134 Marlow Court, $120,000.

• Cameron K.Newton to Henderson Property Investments LLC, 323-325 E. Main St., $160,000.

• Eleanor C. Penn to Badlands LLC, 316 Swigert Ave., $140,000.

• Eleanor C. Penn to Badlands LLC, 945 Fifth Ave., $140,000.

• Eleanor C. Penn to Badlands LLC, 400-402 Noel Ave., $140,000.

• Anthony and Melissa Basso to Billy and Pamela Isaacs, 118 Hackberry Court, $0.

• Anthony and Melissa Basso to Billy and Pamela Isaacs, 116 Hackberry Court, $0.

• Billy and Pamela Isaacs to Anthony and Melissa Basso, 114 Hackberry Court, $0.

• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Susan M. Sisk, 1002 Berry Hill Drive, $291,746.

• Zigurds E. Grigalis to Michael P. Jennings and Katherine Hall, 314 W. Main St., $325,000.

• Zelma L. Sharp to Trinity Ashton and Dean Williams, 1211 Meadow Glenn Drive, $205,400.

• Michael P. Sims Jr. to Michael Paul and Tammy Jean Sims, 239 Cherry Lane, $0.

• Michael Paul and Tammy Jean Sims to Diversified Property Group LLC, 239 Cherry Lane, $90,000.

• Alicia and James Smith to Treasure LLC, 113 Canyon Oaks Drive, $227,000.

• Gladys L. Brumback to Mary B. Campbell, 124 N. Scruggs Lane, $0.

• Devin J. and Sara Fraley to H&H Developers LLC, 133 Butler St., $60,000.

• Tiffany K. Wylie to Rebuilt Realty LLC, 316 White Cliffs Lane, $140,000.

• Rebuilt Realty LLC to Wasim Alhamdani and Rand S. Mahmud, 316 White Cliffs Lane, $178,000.

• Ronnie Shields to Evelyn Chadwell, 210 Henry St., $120,000.

• Linda Karsner to Devin J. and Sara R. Fraley, 342 Royal Parkway, $175,000.

• Doris J. Howard to Jesse D. Martin and Morgan F. Brown, 135 Oaklawn Drive, $145,000.

• P&N Properties LLC to Haddix Construction LLC, 119 Whispering Pines Drive, $0.

• Haddix Construction LLC to Michael and Catherine A. Taylor, 119 Whispering Pines Drive, $421,000.

• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to David Sellwood, 721 Woodland Ave., $200,000.

• George E. Miller to Real Estate Society Corporation,512 Devils Hollow Road, $38,000.

• Julia B. and Melissa D. Thurman to Julia B. Thurman, 11800 U.S. 421 North, $0,

• Patrick Michael Melton to Gregory T. and Debra K. Guess, 7 Whitebridge Lane, $385,000.

• James and Valerie Wilcox to Freedom Rental Properties LLC, 209 Landings Drive, $0.

• James R. and Valeria Wilcox to Tierra Linda LLC, 263 Centennial Drive #10, $0.

• James R. and Valeria Wilcox to Tierra Linda LLC, 263 Centennial Drive #9, $0.

• James R. and Valeria Wilcox to Tierra Linda LLC, 263 Centennial Drive #8, $0.

• James R. and Valeria Wilcox to Tierra Linda LLC, 263 Centennial Drive #7, $0.

• James R. and Valeria Wilcox to Tierra Linda LLC, 263 Centennial Drive #6, $0.

• James R. and Valeria Wilcox to Tierra Linda LLC, 263 Centennial Drive #5, $0.

• James R. and Valeria Wilcox to Tierra Linda LLC, 263 Centennial Drive #4, $0.

• James R. and Valeria Wilcox to Tierra Linda LLC, 263 Centennial Drive #3, $0.

• James R. and Valeria Wilcox to Tierra Linda LLC, 263 Centennial Drive #2, $0.

• James R. and Valeria Wilcox to Tierra Linda LLC, 263 Centennial Drive #1, $0.

• James R. Jr. and Valerie Wilcox to Freedom Rental Properties LLC, 444 Schenkel Lane, $0.

• Gary and Frances Louise McDaniel to Forrest Holdings LLC, 101-103 Swigert Ave., $52,000.

• Pettie P. Chism to Frances L. and Charles E. Jolly, 510 Winston Way, $0.

• James Jr. and Valerie Wilcox to Freedom Rental Properties LLC, 133-135 E. Main St., $0.

• Pettie Jo Chism and Frances E. Larison to Pettie Jo Pulliam and Harold E. Chism, 1002 Devane Lane, $0.

• Dorothy Jean Simpson to Anthony J. and Linda Mankiewicz, 393 Garden Point Drive, $207,500.

• Melissa Aguilar and Lewis Lunsford to Melissa A. and Adrien Southward, Valley Road, $0.

• Melissa Aguilar and Lewis Lunsford to Ryan Andrew and Kristin Nicole Martin, Valley Road, $50,000.

• H&H Properties of Central KY LLC to Leigh an Chris Walton, 1080 Lucas Lane, $440,000.

• George D. and Marjorie M. Shera to Jarod M. Teater, 1012 Maverick Trail, $138,000.

• Melissa Robinson Lawson to Julie Robinson Kropf, 2000 Silver Lake Blvd., $232,000.

• Jean K. Hunsaker to Sarah Ellen Hunsaker, Steadmantown Lane, $720,000.

• Choya A. Riley to Choya A. and Makayla Riley, 265 Lyons Drive, $0.

• Wesley Semones to Murray and Ann Cleveland, 256 Queensway Drive, $129,900.

• Joseph W. and Maureen Gronefeld to Adam Gronefeld, 600 Colonial Trace, $50,000.

• Willie and Kathy Hensley to Randy and Elizabeth Tillett, 505 Holmes St., $200,000.

• Meyer-Williams Enterprises Inc. to Jennifer Graves, 114 North Ridge Court, $274,500.

• Jean K. Hunsaker to Sarah Ellen Hunsaker, Shadrick Ferry Road, $720,000.

• Alvin and Donna Smith to CGH Rentals LLC, 811 Forrest St., $0.

• Karen S. Diraimo to Samantha Whitehouse and Chester McDonald, Polsgrove Road, $10,350.

• Alvin C. and Donna C. Smith to CGH Rentals LLC, 254 Meadowview Drive, $0.

• Alvin C. and Donna C. Smith to CGH Rentals LLC, 249 Meadowview Drive, $0.

• Sharon Murphy to Michael S. and Kaycee J. Kincaid, 132 Pinehurst Drive, $150,000.

• Alvin C. and Donna C. Smith to CGH Rentals LLC, 111 Hawkeegan Drive, $0.

• Adalid Flores to Eric and Cindi L. Ward, 405 Sheep Pen Road, $172,000.

• Sheri L. Charles to Josh Owens, 208 Bracken Court, $350,000.

• Sarah L. Harley to Cassidy Morgan Wheeler, 4 Graham Ave., $145,000.

• Kwangyong Kim to Chris and Hope Munsey, 254 Wright St., $90,000.

• Michael Thornton to Tracy Barnes, 2854 Pea Ridge Road, $0.

• Tracy Barnes to Michael Thornton and Mattie Gayheart Kasinger, 2854 Pea Ridge Road, $0.

• Randy K. and Nancy M. Rowland to Cobb Resource Group LLC, 125 Elm Drive, $65,150.

• Genco Investments LLC to Flat 6 Properties LLC, 115 Bridge St., $160,000.

• Bonnie Rogers to Woodlark Capital LLC, 729 Augusta St., $50,000.

• Christopher L. and Jennifer S. Sharp to Tabitha Wainscott, 1010 Moss Lane, $157,178.

• Sabrina Nicole and Joseph D. Brewer to David and Joyce Degeare, 523 Powhatan Trail, $279,900.

• Capital City Residences LLC to Joshua D. and Khristian R. Deerwester, 125 Buffalo Trail, $155,500.

• Richard Meyer to Roothog Properties LLC, 415 Leawood Drive, $50,000.

• Richard Meyer to Roothog Properties LLC, 413 Leawood Drive, $50,000.

• DDP Properties LLC to Kentucky Justice Association Inc., 736 Shelby St., $182,000.

• Dorothy E. Oberst to Justin and Maria Swick, Lawrence St., $32,000.

• Marion I. and D.C. Fraley To Charles H. III and Norma K. Earnheart, 181 Donna Drive, $257,400.

• Karen Hukill and Ray Thomas Smith to Karen Hukill, 3570 Bridgeport Benson Road, $40,000.

• Amit and Rakhi Jain to Jessica F. Durham, 169 Palmer Drive, $176,000.

• Jennifer R. Graves to Connie and Robert Thornton, 111 Buena Vista Drive, $375,000.

• Larincia Bowers to Holly White, 406 College Park Drive, $145,770.

• Johnathan and Ashley Halliard to Jerry Carpenter, 161 Hickory Drive, $138,000.

• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Forrest Holdings LLC, 142 Centennial Drive, $305,000.

• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Forrest Holdings LLC, 416-418 Schenkel Lane, $305,000.

• Tracy and Gerald Miller to Elizabeth Narvaez, 217 Noel Ave., $162,500.

• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Forrest Holdings LLC, 215-217 W. Todd St., $515,000.

• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Forrest Holdings LLC, 221 W. Todd St., $515,000.

• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Forrest Holdings LLC, 103 Watson Court, $515,000.

• Paul Haney and Timothy Branham to Denisa Robinson, 636 Kentucky Ave., $215,000.

• Carolyn Wethington to Pamela Jeffries and Teresa Rivas and Keith Jeffries, 109 Cavern Drive, $0.

• Richard Bruce Powell Jr. to Cassandra J Anderson and Eleanor A. Powell, 1001 Keeneland Court, $145,000.

• AMEL BML Properties LLC to Lauren Adkins, 129 Goodman Way, $159,900.

• Vicki M. Pettus to Tyler B. and Bethany Shaw, 332 Secretariat Way, $199,000.

• Mahala L. Hilton to Richard Lynn an Bonnie Garcia, 529 Powhatan Trail, $290,000.

• Trinity Baptist Church to Fox Investments LLC, 262 Smith Ave., $82,750.

• Michael Daniels to Michael and Patricia S. Daniels, 225 Royal Parkway, $0.

• Mark Lyon Thornewill Trustee to Thornewill Acorns LLC, 116 E. Campbell St., $0.

• Donnie S. and Ann L. Estill to Bleu Cap LLC, 102 E. Fourth St., $315,000.

• Joan F. Johnson to Sandra Speer, 606 Leawood Drive, $289,900.

• Robert Lamont and Tolli B. Gusset to Trust Agreement of Tolli B. Gusset, 364 Clifty Drive, $0.

• Myron and Catherine Knight to Carrie Rogers, 54 Lawrence St., $175,000.

• David and Ashlee Williams to Jared Hawkins and Rebecca Boom, 230 Hawthorne Drive, $238,300.

• Deborah Young to Brock Group LLC, 101 Ravenwood Drive, $131,000.

• Daniel F. Wheeler Jr. and Kristy M. Allen to Sean and Katie Crocker, 13035 U.S. 421 North, $71,000.

• Richard A. Drabik to Peter and Pamela Sisler, 130 Crab Orchard Road, $150,000.

• Gabriel B. Gortney to Bryan Hix, 308 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.

• Bryan Hix to Gabriel B. and Alison Gortney, 308 Blue Spruce Drive, $0.

• Sue Perry to Lana J. and Jeffery D. Parris and Joy B. Davis, 304 Seminole Trail, $0.

• Lana J. and Jeffery D. Parris and Joy B. Davis to Joy Beth Davis and Robert Leonard and Lana Parris, 304 Seminole Trail, $0.

• Richard Allen Browning Jr. to Corey Enrietti and Christiana Gage, 360 James Way, $150,000.

• Richard A. Jr. and Dione D. Browning to Enrietti Corey and Christiana Gage, 360 James Way, $150,000.

• Mr. Joseph Johnson and Harry Carver to Lori C. and William J. MacIntire, 505 Weber Court, $112,000.

• Peach Rentals-The Oaks Farm LLC to Fabian A. Guevara and Lissa M. Ochoa, 410 Mills Lane, $160,000.

• Jane M. Cook to Cobb Resource Group LLC, 2868 U.S. 421 North, $50,720.

• George F. Jr. and Teresa A. Brooks to Stone Family Living Trust, Schofield Lane, $15,000.

• Adam Donovan and Tiffany Hager to Joseph A. Trimble, 1100 Bolero Way, $144,000.

• Capital City Residences LLC to Patrick M. and Lindsey P. Melton, 117 Locust Hill, $258,000.

• Michael E. and Kalyne Y. Boyles to John C. Daton, 139 Locust Hill, $400,000.

• Stonehedge Holdings LLC to Thomas A. Taylor, 116 Stonehedge, $317,500.

• Bruce Saunders to Graham S. Watts and Sydnee N. Rigby, 1009 Blackoak Drive, $215,000.

• Murray and Ann Cleveland to Douglas and Janet Crickmer, 325 Steele St., $325,000.

• Mary W. Lee to Brett Alan Rape, 322 Conway St., $130,000.

• Vanhouten Construction Inc. to Jeff and Marina Abshire, 1006 Berry Hill Drive, $363,134.

• Villas at Berry Hill LLLP to Vanhouten Construction Inc., 1006 Berry Hill Drive, $50,000.

• Wally Damron to Thayna De Oliveira Pires, 516 Truman St., $12,500.

• Wally Damron to Kathleen Briggs, 436 Owenton Ave., $20,000.

• Mary K. Jacobs to Lindsey Taylor Kemble and Tyler Spinks Clinton, 1057 River Bend Road, $150,000.

• Teresa and James F. Sullivan Jr. to Kathleen A. S. and Robert T. Hay, 900 Wilkinson Blvd., $595,000.

• Frankfort Warehousing LLC to Bourbon 30 Spirits LLC, 20 Reilly Road, $750,000.

• Marilyn A. Jackson to Jackson Family Irrevocable Trust, 109 Goring Lane, $0.

• Edward Jr. and Elizabeth Smith to Trina Gayle Couch and Johan Jessker, Green Wilson Road, $26,000.

• AEB NO 2 LLC to AEB NO 1 LLC, 1420 Equine Way, $0.

• AEB NO 2 LLC to AEB NO 1 LLC, 1424 Equine Way, $0.

• Charles and Antoinette Lewis to Justin Lee and Jessica Carol Peach, 402 Winners Circle, $0.

• KSB NO 2 LLC to AEB NO 1 LLC, 804-806 Ridgeview Drive, $0.

• Enrique and Midelvia Leon to Dennis and Sharee Hall, Peaks Mill Road, $41,000.

• Harriett E. Davis to First Corinthian Baptist Church, 220 Murray St., $15,000.

• Rex Evans to Jason and Brian and Stephanie Delamere, 102-104 Shelby St., $195,000.

• Earl Jeffries to Steven Allen Jeffries, 366 Owenton Ave., $0.

• Forrest Bingham to Kenneth Wheatley, 136 Pleasant Hill Drive, $0.

• Jana D. Cox to James W. and Erin R. Henry, 1511 Twilight Trail, $194,000.

• Roy G. and Kaleta G. Brown Trustees to Pamela Hershey, 1201 Louisville Road, $0.

• Leta Odom to Eric Burns and Charmaine Epperson, 108 White Cliffs Lane, $218,000.

• Liz S. Patrick to Anthony and Linda Goodman, 108 Sandlewood Lane, $53,000.

• David and Irene Vaughn to Kevin McNally and Kathryn French, 306 Paul Sawyier Drive, $280,000.

• Taylor Hoover to Taylor H. and Melissa Ann Hoover, 105 River View St., $0.

• Hattie Mae Rice to Logan Coleman Games, 232 Ashland Drive, $180,000.

• MO Holdings LLC to Kathe Kendra Bandy, 107 Antler Ridge Drive, $24,500.

• Danny and Jessica Durham to Danny Durham, 202 Cherry Lane, $0.

• Edward P. and Peggy J. Smith to Edward P. and Peggy J. Smith, Green Wilson Road, $0.

• Coleman R. Gilbert and Edward L. Price to Gilbert R. Coleman, 1440 Old U.S. 60, $0.

• Karen Sue N. Vonderhaar to Karen Sue Nevers Vonderhaar, Sullivan Lane, $95,750.

• Anthony and Linda Goodman to Chris and Evelyn Burrell, 109 Teakwood Lane, $15,000.

• Jeremy B. and Ricky D. Barker to Ashley Nicole Perry, 817 Hickman Hill Road, $274,900.

• Lula Boler to Jerry L. and Janice Faye Hurst, 108 Spring St., $42,500.

• Lawrence Darnell to William A. and Pamela Kae Young, 257 River Valley Road, $0.

• Ronald W. Langdon to Martha Langdon Martens, 300 Paul Sawyier Drive, $0.

• Donna L. Burnette to Capitol City Rentals LLC, 632 Alfa Drive, $125,000.

• William and Heather Richardson to Justin D. Harper, 302 Murrell Street, $87,000.

• Thomas E. and Hye Kyong Parsons to James R. II and Laura A. Peak, 117 Kensington Lane, $364,000.

• Helen Thompson to Wayne Douglas Woolums, 112 Leonardwood Drive #301, $145,000.

• Saufley Realty LLC to Zack C. Jr. and Susan N. Saufley, 3721 Peaks Mill Road, $323,000.

• Roothog Properties LLC to Zakkery Tyler Wilson, 115 Lee Court, $169,000.

• Angela C. and Jason Morris to Amberley Michelle Kelley, 902 Holmes St., $137,200.

• David R. and Pamela D. Tate to TSD Properties LLC, 957 Fifth Ave., $25,000.

• James H. and Carole E. Wilson to Philip A. Lee, 417 Logan St., $57,500.

• Richard Bishop to M&M Kentucky Ventures LLC, 119 W. Third St., $200,500.

• George P. and Grangerette R. Haynes to Faithful Properties LLC, 361 Wallace Ave., $75,000.

• Freddie White Jr. to Zakary Johnson and Colleen Herbert, 234 Donalynn Drive, $174,000.

• Marilyn L. Woodrum to FFGFG LLC, 225 Juniper Drive, $130,000.

• Mary Reese to Chara L. Southworth, 105 Hawkeegan Drive, $145,000.

• D.C. and Marion Fraley to Lorrie Fraley, 112 Hillway Lane, $54,000.

• Norma C. and James W. Dills to Elizabeth Bastianelli-Johnson, 2011 Silver Lake Blvd., $210,000.

• Vineyards of Frankfort LLC to Brenda Crosman, 112 Tuscany Lane, $214,900.

• James E. III and Tracey L. Stevenson to Richard and Melinda Peck, 145 Myrtle Ave., $65,000.

• Brady and Molly Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #110, $0.

• Brady and Molly Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #109, $0.

• Brady and Molly Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #102, $0.

• Brady S. and Molly Marie Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #99, $0.

• Brady and Molly Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #98, $0.

• Brady S. and Molly Marie Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #96, $0.

• Brady S. and Molly Marie Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #95, $0.

• Brady S. and Molly Marie Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #90, $0.

• Brady S. and Molly Marie Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #89, $0.

• Brady S. and Molly Marie Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #84, $0.

• Brady S. and Molly Marie Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #77, $0.

• Brady and Molly Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #60, $0.

• Brady and Molly Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #59, $0.

• Brady S. and Molly Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #40, $0.

• Brady and Molly Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #34, $0.

• Brady and Molly Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #33, $0.

• Brady and Molly Hudson to Hudson Home Properties LLC, 1310 Louisville Road #30, $0.

• David Doyle Devers to Kimberly and David Alan Devers, 970 Harvieland Road, $0.

• David D. Devers to Kimberly and David Alan Devers, Harvieland Road, $0.

• Martha C. Harrod Trustee to Property Transitions LLC, 2865 Evergreen Road, $125,000.

• Sandra R. Hutchison to Jacqueline J. Hartnell, 133 Lynnwood Drive, $120,500.

• Laurie K. Dudgeon and David Givens to Eric P. and Abigail R. Nedeljko, 21 Regents Park, $450,000.

• Roothog Properties LLC to Kennedy Bowman, 321 Secretariat Way, $245,000.

• James and Ellen Glasgow to Kelly A. Everman, 1 Felmer Court, $125,000.

• Ricky Wainscott to Ned H. Snow, 227 Meadowview Drive, $0.

• Albert Pardi Irrevocable Trust to Steven Christopher Pardi, U.S. 421 North, $30,000.

