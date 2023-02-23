The following property transfers were filed at the Franklin County Courthouse in September:
• Ricky and Loretta Centers to Bryan Hix, 1279 Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Bryan Hix to Ricky and Loretta Centers, 1279 Union Ridge Road, $0.
• Gregg and Brandi Turner to Leland and Meghan Robinson, 209 Palmer Drive, $300,000.
• Joann M. Schrader to Joann M. Schrader, 5138 Peaks Mill Road, $0.
• Joann M. Schrader to Joshua and Carrie Stansell, 5138 Peaks Mill Road, $230,000.
• Vivian Bradley to Randall S. Bradley Revocable Living Trust, 819 Isaac Shelby Circle E., $0.
• Stephen Douglas Sullivan Estate to Stephen Douglas Sullivan, 147 Sunset Drive, $0.
• Stephen Douglas Sullivan to Terry Beatty and Paul Winters, 147 Sunset Drive, $65,000.
• Terry Beatty and Paul Winters to I2M LLC, 147 Sunset Drive, $90,000.
• John Samuel II and Alexie N. Brough to Mikel L. Bruton and James J. Pugh, 200 Citation Court, $224,900.
• Paul E. Varney to Stephen Burris and Tabatha Patnoe, 205 Jeff Court, $262,500.
• Paul M. and Shellie Wingate to Chase Demoss and Hemi Fordham, 245 Beechwood Ave., $249,000.
• Stanley Hawkins to Yellow Land 2 LLC, 439 Holmes St., $57,000.
• Billy and Pamela Isaacs to Durr Homes LLC, 118 Hackberry Court, $5,500.
• Melissa N. and Philip M. McCoy to Kelly R. and Jonathan Stephen Moore, 120 Cedar Ridge Road, $343,000.
• DDP Properties LLC to Jordan T. Perry, 118 E. Campbell St., $120,000.
• Pamela A. Baker to MLNS Properties LLC, 116-116½ Frazier Ave., $150,000.
• Janice M. Clark to Anna and Pierce Whites and Irene Hurt, 800 Forrest St., $480,000.
• Dana R. and Ronald L. Winkel to James Edward Heady, 345 Harrodswood Road, $249,900.
• Lukas J. Curtsinger and Haley Saltsman to Gregory S. and Crystal C. Garfield, 227 Hollyberry Road, $200,000.
• George P. and Raydeana M. Stockton to Derrick Napier, Mt Zion Road, $0.
• Summer and Chad Strasburger to P&N Development LLC, Village Drive, $55,000.
• Capital Community Economic to Bluegrass Community Action Agency Inc., 111 Professional Court, $875,000.
• Bluegrass Community Action Agency Inc. to County of Franklin, 111 Professional Court, $0.
• Lloyd and Edward G. Doss to Lloyd Doss, 3918 Ninevah Road, $0.
• Jason and Callie Rodgers to Rekindled Properties LLC, 111-113 Adair St., $80,600.
• Julia Harmon to CRG East LLC, 2141 Crystal Creek Drive, $264,630.
• Julia Harmon to CRG East LLC, 2140 Crystal Creek Drive, $264,630.
• Lois Johnson to Jennifer L. Adams and Steven W. Keys, Bald Knob Road, $0.
• Jennifer L. Adams and Steven W. Keys to Darryl and Katrina Songer, Bald Knob Road, $35,000.
• Martel F. Karsner to Joseph L. and Lucy Bennett Karsner, 890 Harvieland Road, $0.
• Pam Norton to Philip and Debra Craig, 1255 Green Wilson Road, $70,300.
• Glenn A. Watkins to Tara N. Watkins and Christopher Vaughn, 650 Evergreen Road, $0.
• AEB No. 2 LLC to AEB No. 1 LLC, 1420 Equine Way, $0.
• Amy S. Day to Erick Ramirez, 324 Lyons Drive, $90,000.
• Howell Construction Co. to Clark D. Cash, 635 Comanche Trail, $160,000.
• Earlene A. Amyx to Randall Cottongim and Albert L. Smith, 3565 Lawrenceburg Road, $90,000.
• Rita H. Hayden to Anthony D. and Carey A. Moore, 1145 Collins Lane, $227,000.
• Kurgan Dailey Quisenberry to Rebuilt Offers LLC, 251 Meadowview Drive, $165,000.
• Rebuilt Offers LLC to Gaines Painting LLC, 251 Meadowview Drive, $182,500.
• Doris W. Dempsey to Kyle Dale Morrow and Molly Mitchell, 216 Signal Ridge Road, $205,000.
• Connie J. Kissick to Tim Gatewood, Avenstoke Road, $6,000.
• Paul S. Penn to Ellen R. Long, 519 Warsaw St., $50,000.
• Mary Ann McKenzie to Erin E. Wegrzyn, 409 Broadway, $159,000.
• John Browning to Jessica and Jason Noto, 699 Cline St., $76,000.
• Francie Faye Baker to Francie Faye Baker, 505 Pierce Lane, $0.
• Francie Faye Baker to Angel M.B. Gaines, 505 Pierce Lane, $0.
• David Phillips Jr. to Benson Valley Distributors LLC, 1501 Benson Valley Road, $700,000.
• Amber L. Bragg to Whitley Blackburn and Timothy Ramey II, 114 Lynnwood Drive, $160,000.
• Aubrey R. and Maria A. Mooney to Paul M. and Shellie Wingate, 123 Locust Hill, $280,000.
• William A. Kendall to William G. McCoy, 209 Coldstream Drive, $146,000.
• Michael J. and Kennedy M. Garmon to Garrett D. Finch and Emily L. Ashley, 236 Oak Ridge Drive, $340,900.
• Norton and Debra Sudduth to Brian T. Sudduth, 2875 Pea Ridge Road, $0.
• Matthew B. and Lori A. Oliver to SIRVA Relocation Properties LLC, 835 Isaac Shelby Circle, $388,500.
• Carl Cummins to Linda Cummins, 4092 Switzer Road, $0.
• Jessica F. Durham to Dylan Mikail and Carla L. Urick, 169 Palmer Drive, $207,850.
• CHN Developers LLC to Steel Heritage Company LLC, 1505 Leestown Road, $475,000.
• Linda S. Kirk to Alexander George Anionious, 210 Beechwood Ave., $150,000.
• Joshua P. Hillyer to Phoenix Anthony Kincaid, 605 Greenup Ave., $129,000.
• David L. and Andrea B. Hillard, Joseph Barnett and Shelby Moore, 130 Sullivan Lane, $185,000.
• Haddix Construction LLC to Sophea Thuy and Kemsreang Song, 508 Old Station Road, $291,085.
• Harshavardhan Nimmagadda to Jeremy Wilson, 112 Leonardwood Drive #402, $158,000.
• Gaylynn Tincher to Leah and Michael Gearhart, 519 Parkside Drive, $195,000.
• Connie S. Cole to Melissa A. Dean, 130 Skyview Drive, $88,000.
• Justin E. Parker and Victoria L. Bonc to Samantha M. and James Manley, 112 Coolbrook Drive, $173,000.
• Wesley E. Vance to Jacob Carson and Danielle A. Becraft, 408 Sandstone Drive, $195,000.
• Susan Duvall Foster to Thomas and Laury Christensen, Bald Knob Road, $163,000.
• Michael and Jilda Coleman to The Coleman Family Trust, 1490 Flat Creek Road, $0.
• Carolyn Smitha to Steve C. and Krista H. Hudson, 205 South Benson Road, $140,000.
• Lana C. Gaddie to Jessica Lanae Orias, 104 Jeremy Drive, $0.
• Hosny Properties LLC to Woodland Real Estate LLC, 726-728 Woodland Ave., $135,000.
• Christopher D. and Marcia W. Woodyard to Christopher Luke Woodyard, 307 Peach Tree Lane, $130,000.
• Catherine B. Smith Family Irrev Trust to Kevin M. and Verlinda K. Smith, 1240 South Benson Road, $1,040,000.
• Switzer Ruritan Club to Lewis Haven LLC, Switzer Road, $25,000.
• Switzer Ruritan Club to Lewis Haven LLC, Switzer Road, $25,000.
• ARCPE 3 LLC to Palm Avenue Hialeah Trust, 851 Ivy Ave., $0.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 135 Beaumont Ave., $0.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 552 Williamsburg Road, $0.
• Jaipal Gill to Randy & Elizabeth Tillett, 567 E. Main St., $40,000.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 740 Hillcrest Ave., $0.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 8 Felmer Court, $0.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 425 Shelby St., $0.
• Frankfort Rentals LLC to Taylor Marshall, 726-728 Shelby St., $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 726-728 Shelby St., $0.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 623 Woodland Ave., $0.
• Taysha K. and Burch and Phyllis Oglesby to Taysha K. Oglesby, 1117 Leawood Drive, $0.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 135-137 Holmes St., $0.
• New Rope LLC to Taylor Marshall, 112 E. Main St., $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 112 E. Main St., $0.
• Restore Frankfort LLC to Taylor Marshall, 101-107 St. Clair St., $0.
• Taylor Marshall to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 101-107 St. Clair St., $0.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 106 Frazier Ave., $0.
• Dorothy Trapp and John Crowell to Jerry Ray Engelauf, 2600 Steele Branch Road, $0.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 101 Medical Heights Drive, $0.
• Taylor Marshall Property LLC to Taylor Marshall Property LLC, 101 Medical Heights Drive, $0.
• Kenneth J. and Jill Williams to Jeremy Austin Rome and Rachel Sholar, 1540 Stockton Road, $110,000.
• Rene Desborde to Gene and Joan Keith, 111 Woods Way, $279,000.
• John C. Caton to Julie Ann and Leslie Alan Bing, 139 Locust Hill, $399,900.
• Brenda and Gilbert F. Pritchett Jr. to Charles Lewis Riddell, 118 Hiawatha Trail, $250,000.
• Angie Wingfield to Sunny Desert Corporation Inc., 271 Bonnycastle Drive, $189,000.
• Scott A. Perry to Mae Perry, 3838 Shadrick Ferry Road, $0.
• Mark Five Properties LLC to Property Relief Team LLC, 219 Holmes St., $85,000.
• Property Relief Team LLC to CM Kentucky Holding LLC, 219 Holmes St., $95,000.
• Cynthia S. Ehrman to Aann Marie and John Thomas Neace, 1044 River Bend Road, $178,000.
• John Carroll Parrish to Jana D. Cox, 341 Cardinal Ave., $147,000.
• John L. and Cindy L. Howard to Charles Upchurch, 255 Johnson Ave., $100,000.
• Tingle’s Riverview Florist LLC to Simpson & Slone Enterprises Inc., 610-614 E. Main St., $194,740.
• Capitol City Rentals to Virginia A. and Michael A. Williams, 207 Logan St., $261,500.
• Barbara Blair to Jeffrey D. Bradford, 1392 Bryant Benson Road, $158,000.
• Brian R. and Cindy M. James to Kevin Mitchell and Lindsay James, 216 Stretch Lane, $100,000.
• TTTT Investment Group LLC to Nims Ventures LLC, 1605 Steadmantown Lane, $232,000.
• Daniel William and Dakota Lee Nally to Kara Beth and Christopher M. Sutherland, 314 Lyons Drive, $267,000.
• Kara Beth Ford to Shelby A. Cosper and Martin A. Luther, 280 Cherry Lane, $175,000.
• Terri H. Pelosi to Adam T. Hardin, 230 Grandview Drive, $165,000.
• Mildred H. Fint to John T. and Gary W. Fint, 209 Devils Hollow Road, $0.
• John T. and Gary W. Fint to John T. Fint Jr., 209 Devils Hollow Road, $90,000.
• BG Industries LLC to Luxury Living Properties Inc., Cardwell Lane, $165,000.
• Beatrice G. Dixon to Allen M. and Ruby Williamson, 101 Brentlawn Drive, $303,000.
• Beatrice G. Dixon to Allen M. and Ruby Williamson, 101 Brentlawn Drive, $303,000.
• William T. and Shirley K. Shain to Shirley K. Shain Irrevocable Trust, Sheep Pen Road, $0.
• Charles P. and Sandra A. Rolland to Shana Cubert, 1303 Lago Drive, $0.
• Dennis C. Doolin to The Irrevocable Birds & Bloom Trust, 129 Pickett Ave., $0.
• True Companies LLC to Sue Ann Jamison, 132 Meredith Ave., $133,000.
• Aliff Properties LLC to Matthew Wells, 420-422 Schenkel Lane, $135,000.
• Elisse and Maurice Brown to MCLP Asset Company Inc., 730 Reed Drive, $0.
• Franklin County Board of Education to Franklin County School District, 636 Chamberlin Ave., $0.
• Franklin County Board of Education to Franklin County School District, 640 Chamberlin Ave., $0.
• Franklin County Board of Education to Franklin County School District, 644 Chamberlin Ave., $0.
• Franklin County Board of Education to Franklin County School District, 652 Chamberlin Ave., $0.
• Breakout Incorporated to Rita Hills Revocable Trust, 151 Rolling Acres Drive, $0.
• Beverly Cantrell to Ted M. and Cathy D. Marlette, 371 Shadrick Ferry Road, $351,100.
• Breakout Incorporated to Cuban Smoke Family Revocable Trust, 5500 Bald Knob Road, $49,500.
• William Jr. and Beverly Potts to Starway Storage LLC, 3350 Louisville Road, $250,000.
• Sherry Paul to Emily Paul, 221 Ruffian Court, $0.
• 34 Investments LLC to D. Alex and Lindsey Wood, 225 Fairway Drive, $400,000.
• Julia Harmon to Justin P. and Meagan D. O’Neil, 2137 Crystal Creek Drive, $18,000.
• Brian E. Rice to KHW Properties LLC, 223 Hawthorne Drive, $158,500.
• Woodlark Capital LLC to Withers Properties & Renovations LLC, 146 Landings Drive, $475,000.
• Jeffrey Lee Ellis to James E. Boyd, 3850 Louisville Road, $0.
• James E. Boyd to Jeffrey L. and Phitsamai P. Ellis, 3850 Louisville Road, $0.
• Patricia L. Cravens to Mid South Capital Partners LP, St. Johns Road, $6,000.
• Ryan and Nicole M. Kibiloski to Whiskey Fun Town LLC, 210 Crab Orchard Road, $0.
• Charles D. and Patricia A. Ransdell to Ransdell Family Dynasty Trust, 112 Leonardwood Drive #803, $0.
• Donna M. McKinney to Chea Coleman, 10 Woodlake Road, $25,000.
• Maurette L. and James R. Harris to John D. and Doris A. Kelley, 408 Mallard Drive, $258,000.
• Richard S. Taylor to Jerry W. and Johnra Holly Slone, 138 Saratoga, $130,000.
• Timothy W. Driskell to Joseph and Laura Driskell, 8123 Owenton Road, $175,000.
• Judy C. Penn Living Trust to Anchor Property Group LLC, 664 Old Lawrenceburg Road, $200,000.
• James C. and Patti Maguire to Mary Alice and Christopher Ralph, 1500 Green Wilson Road, $355,000.
• Marc Wayne and Shanda Marie Stone to Hunter and Ashley Coffey, 1700 Hickory Ridge Road, $325,000.
• Kelly Anderson and Jonathan Moore to Laurel Properties LLC, 139 Bobby Jones Blvd., $256,000.
• Christopher Cribbs and Janil Linares to Carol and Glenn Walker, 135 Mallard Drive, $36,500.
• Robert W. Fentress to Donald Ray and Myrtle Jo McCormick, 1040 Silver Lake Blvd., $300,000.
• Donald Ray and Myrtle Jo McCormick to David L. and Laurie K. Webb, 211 Duntreath, $330,000.
• Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to Kathryn and Stephanie Birch, 120 Elizabeth St., $9,000.
• Michael F. Turner to Danny and Diane and Emma Strong, 209 E. Fourth St., $65,000.
• Wally Damron to Property Transitions LLC, 884-886 Kentucky Ave., $25,300.
• Douglas W. Rathbun to Jerry Keith and Cireea Jean Reed, 1652 Highview Circle, $215,000.
• Harold G. Mays to Clyde T. and Teresa P. Bennett, 128 South Creek, $320,000.
• Harold G. Mays to Clyde T. and Teresa P. Bennett, 126 South Creek, $600,000.
• Harold G. Mays to Clyde T. and Teresa P. Bennett, 124 South Creek, $320,000.
• Clyde T. and Teresa P. Bennett to David and Jana Sturm, 124 South Creek, $160,000.
• Bertha T. Wise to Betty Goin and Brenda Shifflet, 149 Sunset Drive, $0.
• Kalyan LLC to Vidhya LLC, 711 E. Main St., $730,000.
• KT Holdings LLC to Yvette Marie Spiess, 3169 Steele Branch Road, $289,000.
• Bald Knob LLC to KYBK LLC, 285 Flat Creek Road, $80,000.
• Clyde Thomas and Teresa P. Bennett to Joshua J. and Stephanie Ruwet, 142 South Creek, $620,000.
• Joshua J. and Stephanie A. Rewet to Grace Hamilton and John C. Little II, 24 Regents Park, $0.
• Thomas Cummins to Shadie Jr. and Robin Hudnall, 316 Camp Pleasant Road, $0.
• Thomas A. and Barbara C. Scott to Amber Hensley and Jason Dunn, 1321 Deerwood Lane, $0.
• Michael and Troy D. Robinson to Amber Hensley and Jason Dunn, 1321 Deerwood Lane, $10,000.
• Woodlark Capital LLC to Sweetbrier Properties LLC, 210 Landings Drive, $217,500.
• First Choice Properties LLC to Southern Investment Properties LLC, 937 Fifth Ave., $22,500.
• Susan Hyatt to Bryan Hix, 860 Pea Ridge Road, $0.
• Bryan Hix to Susan and April Hyatt, 860 Pea Ridge Road, $0.
• Laurie Lynn Combs and Bryan Conley to Laurie Lynn Combs, 304 Denison Way, $0.
• Capital View Property LLC to Mckenzie Conner, 239 Elkhorn Drive, $165,000.
• Rodney and Ruth Allen to Rebecca Jill and Jonathan Tyler Johnson, 113 White Cliffs Lane, $0.
• Margaret Baker Estate to Limestone Investments LLC, 300 Cold Harbor Drive, $90,000.
• Kari A. Hyatt to Susan and April Hyatt, 198 Jackson Drive, $113,000.
• Billy and Pamela Isaacs to Ami A. White, 116 Hackberry Court, $265,000.
• Kathleen B. and Walter A. Clayton Trust to Kathleen B. and Walter A. Clayton Jr., 1133 Aderly Ln 1133, $0.
• Waldine Green to Shelby Ladonna Winans, 2294 Cardwell Lane, $295,000.
• Vena Ping to Freddie White, 5580 Bald Knob Road, $65,000.
• Valerie Nelson to Melissa C. Tracy and Frankie X. Mangione, 1220 Bark Branch Road, $186,000.
• Rhonda Seibert to Thomas and Victoria Flowers, 304 Mallard Drive, $298,000.
• Darryl Victor and Danee Lavon Smith to Rhonda E. Seibert, 220 Wickliffe Drive, $0.
• Carl D. Vanatter to Carl D. and Deborah Susan Vanatter, 108 Bender Drive, $0.
• Susan A. Cox to MDC Coast 27 LLC, 710 Holmes St., $1.233 million.
• James E. Jones to Ryles Properties LLC, 436-442 Harrodsburg Lane, $270,000.
• Julie Kirk to The Irrevocable Kirk Family Trust, 380 Harrodswood Road, $0.
• Jeffrey Russell Anderson to Krista Dann Jackson, 109 Hawkeegan Drive, $200,000.
• Krista Dann Jackson to Krista Dann Jackson, 109 Hawkeegan Drive, $0.
