The following property transfers were filed in September at the Franklin County Courthouse:
• New Rope LLC to Daniel John Good, 58 Foxley Lane, $476,000.
• Betty Sue Walters to Kathleen and Robert Hay, 7576 Georgetown Road, $1.1 million.
• Joshua S. Leach and Brittany M. Cater to Eli Francis and Rachel Margaret Adamson, 105 Potomac Court, $208,000.
• Duckers Group LLC to Hunter William Smith, 103 Bobby Jones Blvd., $180,000.
• Kyle Brent Sexton to Eric and Abby Brumback, 369 Village Drive, $175,900.
• Lowry and Vickie Poole to The Money Source Inc., 367 Village Drive, $130,000.
• Amelia Sturm to Logan James and Mackenzie Leigh Hanes, 130 Mallard Drive, $295,000.
• Steven Ray Bailey to Richard Hackett Sr., 126 Mallard Drive, $236,000.
• Dorman Lane and David Woods to Ysidro L. and Elva Rangel, 110 Bayberry Lane, $225,000.
• Greg and Gail Mayeux to Michael and Kathryn Hardy, 2100 Autumnview Lane, $251,000.
• Jamill S. Dean Life Estate to Mark A. and Cynthia A. Crowdus, 336 Farmbrook Circle, $255,000.
• Duncan Garrett Homes LLC to Mary W. Cull, 116 Hogan Drive, $185,200.
• Troy Williams to Robert Kheng, 62 Foxley Lane, $385,000.
• Brooks H. Talley to Revel W. and Ann G. Moore, 112 Mahan Court, $295,000.
• Karen Lynn Lawrence to Kelsey Dee Lawrence, 532 Sampson Drive, $0.
• Kathy S. Frye to James R. and Lori B. Sullivan, 319 Morehead Drive, $260,000.
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Glenn Paige, 15 Breckenridge Ave., $90,500
• Carl and Sheila Kratzer to Sarah M. Allen and William T. Thrasher, 1000 Entrada Drive, $178,000.
• Randy and Elizabeth Tillett to Lori Nolan, 121 Crittenden Road, $169,000.
• Charlotte Phillips to Paul and Amelia Chambers, 502 Breckenridge Ave., $400,000.
• Mary Alice Dacosse to Mary Alice Dacosse, 1335 Canty Way, $0.
• Donnie Ray and Joyce Garrett to Rachel M. Gowins, 204 Secretariat Way, $145,000.
• Jonathan Mangin to Michael and Randall Wilson, 112 Purebred Court, $109,000.
• Jacob E. Lalie to Justin T. Webb and Courtney S. Burton, 221 Swale Court, $160,000.
• Jacqueline Downard to Shawna and David Ryan Mann, 1006 Man-O-War Drive, $295,000.
• Sharon D. Aaron to Waldemar Rossi, 1209 Man-O-War Drive, $170,000.
• Santiago and Callie L. Martin to Charles and Antoinette Lewis, 402 Winners Circle, $221,500.
• Logan J. and Mackenzie L. Hanes to Nicholas and Erika N. Holloway, 997 Silver Lake Blvd., $242,750.
• John D. Inman and Katherine A. Bennett to Erasmus and Amanda Schultz, 245 Duntreath, $339,500.
• William R. Sykes to James H. and Carole E. Wilson, 20 Danada St., $425,000.
• Larry Depp to Joan M. Broderson, 128 Locust Hill, $200,000.
• Sonja D. Sutherland Stipes to Robert and Emily Oliver, 20 Hurstland Drive, $310,000.
• James F. Banks Jr. to Philip A. Lee, 126 Lincoln Drive, $42,000.
• Samuel N. Koellein to Martin and Gullermina Garcia, 127 Butler St., $86,500.
• Marion F. Metts to Cliff D. and Regina Metts, 1072 Cherokee Trail, $145,000.
• Maggie Smith to First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, 202 Hiawatha Trail, $104,000.
• Gayle and Penny Dailey to Gary W. Rice, 142 Seminole Trail, $189,000.
• Robert Samuel Boden to Robert Samuel and Patricia A. Boden, 512 Pawnee Trail, $0.
• Donna Hendricks to Steve Hendricks, 1213 Discher Drive, $0.
• Evelyn Clay Gardner to Marti Jo Newton, 105 Sequoyah Trail, $0.
• Marsha L. Maffet to Cassandra and Roger Gonzales, 531 Tatato Trail, $171,900.
• Leslie C. and Bethany A. Hupp to Sandra Etherington, 1208 Miami Trail, $168,000.
• Sandra Etherington to Sandra Etherington, 1128 Hopi Trail, $0.
• Patricia J. R. Wilson to John C. and Jo Carol Roberts, Holt Lane, $25,000.
• Nina K. Reynolds to Michael W. Hedden, 275 Johnson Ave., $84,900.
• Barbara Limle to Lisa C. Lynn, 252 Johnson Ave., $127,500.
• Jo Ann and Robert A. Jenkins to Derek Wayne and Angela M. Darnell, 806 E. Main St., $140,000.
• Laura E. Boulden to Moore Land Investments LLC, 108 Pickett Ave., $65,000.
• Daileys Properties LLC to Miriam A. Riding, 139 Allnutt Drive, $85,900.
• Patricia Hillard to Robert Gregory Langan, 1014 Shawnee Trail, $160,000.
• Sharon Lynn Doxey Estate to Sara J. Doxey, 1034 Arapaho Trail, $0.
• James Austin Welch to Shelby B. Henry and Justin T. Downey, 1033 Mojave Trail, $136,000.
• AGC of Kentucky Inc. to Mitchell and Lindsey LLC, 632 Commanche Trail, $250,000.
• Andrew Kent to Christopher M. and Lori B. Antrbus, 242 Beechwood Ave., $145,000.
• Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to William Henry Halmhuber, 644 Colonial Trace, $100,500.
• Lewis D. and Jacquline F. Barbour to Jacquline Barbour, 780 Colonial Trace, $0.
• Matthew Dean to Greg A. Coleman, 133 Buffalo Trail, $84,000.
• Sujith Kumar Kakulamarri to Giuseppe Rontondi, 805-807 and 811-813 Fields Ave., $125,000.
• Cascade Funding 2017-1 Alternative to Marco Antonio Tenorio Flores, 419 Noel Ave., $45,000.
• Forrest E. Cardwell to Dylan Weisman, 1102 Letcher Ave., $96,500.
• Sharon Underwood to Katherine T. Phelps, 235 Blueridge Drive, $202,400.
• Philip A. and Daneen K. Lee to Philip A. Lee, 214 Joshua Court, $0.
• Kermic P. and Carla D. Thomas to Phillips Inc., 117 Jeremy Drive, $112,000.
• Darryl L. Shirley to Richard Meyer, 128 Cedar Ridge Road, $150,000.
• Matthew Lee and Tiffany Lyn Quarles to Marissa and Samuel Hillard, 1033 Whiteoak Drive, $270,000.
• Thomas and Jeffrey and David Quarles to Matthew Lee and Tiffany Lyn Quarles, McDonald Ferry Road, $0.
• Billy W. and Dora Ballard to Tony and Christy Spaulding, 2044 Ninevah Road, 80,000.
• Darla S. Russell to Christina Jane McManus, 1091 Ninevah Road, $295,000.
• Roothog Properties LLC to Aaron L. Collins, 661 Blade Ave., $157,000.
• Nathaniel P. and Elizabeth H. Cravillion to Cynthia A. and Daniel P. Lariviere, 1232 Meadow Lane, $183,500.
• Jenova H. Thornton to William C. Ayer Jr., 1115 Johnson Road, $0.
• Molly Jones to Dan S. Green, 119 E. Campbell St., $156,000.
• Southern Acquistions LLC to Zachery C. and Breanna K. Eskue, 222 E. Fourth St., $160,000.
• James S. Brown to Vickie Oliver, 214 E. Fourth St., $15,833.
• John K. Geddes Jr. to John T. Opsata, 525 Alfa Drive, $125,000.
• Mary Ann Hadden Howard Revocable Trust to Vicki Lea, 503 Leawood Drive, $47,450.
• Tara H. and Carlos B. Cracraft to Gail and Greg Mayeux, 328 Meadow Lane, $209,000.
• Kell Properties LLC to Bravos Properties LLC, 1-3 and 5-7 Dogwood Lane, $185,000.
• Joseph and Barbara Smith to Carlos Boyd Cracraft and Tara Hopper, 401 W. Campbell St., $273,800.
• Pamela Guy to Pamela J. Guy, 313 W. Fourth St., $0.
• Estelle Carroll to Mainstreet Properties LLC, 615 Taylor Ave., $12,000.
• Rodney R. Ratliff Trust to WTZ Properties LLC, 106 Reagan St. and 133 Holmes St., $225,000.
• Notebook Properties LLC to Jerry Clevinger and Jonathan Paul, 358 Wallace Ave., $13,000.
• Kimberly and Victor McGaughey to Kimberly McGaughey, 353 Holmes St., $0.
• Thelma M. Edwards to Lee J. Roberts, 322 Wallace Ave. and 102 Stucker, $0.
• Steven W. and Donna White to Robert E. Roach and James Rodney Martin, 349 Wallace Ave., $30,000.
• Dorothy Clark to Central Bank and Trust Co., 311-313 Wallace Ave., $97,500.
• Dorothy Clark to Central Bank and Trust Co., 309 Wallace Ave., $97,500.
• Philip A. and Daneen K. Lee to Philip A. Lee, 200 Broadway and 402 Ann St., $0.
• Bank of New York to Matthew and Moira Wingate, 509 St. Clair St., $54,000.
• Rick L. and Diana Carrier to Brian S. and Kimberly M. Hedden, 137 Pleasant Hill Drive, $187,000.
• Gena Clark Gilbert to David S. and Suzanna N. Smith, 124 Audubon Drive, $121,900.
• Kelly C. Tharpe to Jo Lynn McKee, 1045 River Bend Road, $130,000.
• Thomas Ray Jacobs to Kentucky Bluegrass Living LLC, 204 Glass Ave., $24,000.
• Roseanna Mauser to Terry Cartwright, 721 Cline St., $77,500.
• Mary M. Harmon to JWF Enterprises LLC, 867 Wilkinson Blvd., $150,000.
• Constance R. Gibson to Kimberly S. Shannon, 858 Tracy Lane, $130,000.
• Merril Dean Flanary and Maureen C. Hall to Alexander R. Turner, 3236 Steele Branch Road, $179,000.
• James M. Everett to William L. and Darla Russell, 206 Glenbrook Court, $200,000.
• Grace C. Stone and James D. and Susan Wolc to Stephen and Stephanie D. Wooldridge, 446 Jones Lane, $0.
• Lisa D. Brinley to Douglas Jayne, 108 Cedar Crest Lane, $135,000.
• Mark and Melissa R. Deaton to April S. Deaton, 300 Briarpatch Lane, $0.
• Mary E. Booth to Samuelle and Lora Lee Daum, 1104 Wood Glen, $165,000.
• Timothy and Kristy Bowles to Brittany Denise McCall, 1503 Highlands Drive, $150,000.
• Mark A. and Cynthia A. Crowdus to Michael K. and Maryjean Moffett, 307 Parkwood Place, $189,900.
• Mirelle L. Leach to William J. Heckleman Jr., 125 Bellemeade Drive, $180,000.
• Jane P. Smith and Ann P. Maude to Jerel L. Childers and Jaime Wireman, 200 Cardwell Lane, $36,000.
• ERJ Dining LLC to ERJ Real Estate Holdings LLC, 345 Leonardwood Drive, $0.
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Sharon Catherine Frega, 119 Old Soldiers Lane, $46,668.
• David Ronald Massingill to Barbara A. Massingill, 133 Pinehurst Drive, $0.
• Shawna Lynn Cottrell to Denise W. Smith, 212 Woodhill Lane, $169,900.
• Jarred and Deidea Dennison to Brandon and Mary Cook, 1310 Louisville Road #104, $22,500.
• Cynthia A. Patton to Maria Danielle Singleton, 119 Skyview Drive, $157,000.
• MO Holdings LLC to Zachery K. Hamilton and Patricia Meyer, 216 Oak Ridge Drive, $0.
• Marilyn C. Todd to Joseph J. and Beverly V. Dobner, 2335 Shaddrick Ferry Road, $1.4 million.
• Shirley A. Walls to Mark Peffer, 3475 Flat Creek Road, $0.
• Carrie E. Ware West to Jamie M. Kelso and Jason D. Schlup, 6111 U.S. 127 South, $174,000.
• Katrinka Jennings to Xavier Jennings, 1945 Green Wilson Road, $75,000.
• Archie S. Chaney to Jacob Archie Chaney, 268 Cherry Lane, $92,000.
• Alice Faye and Paul Dawson to Matthew and Madison Dean, 252 Cherry Lane, $114,900.
• Alice Faye and Paul Dawson to Matthew and Madison Dean, 112 Lynnwood Drive, $131,500.
• Forrest W. and Sue Casey to Candy Sue Johnson, 108 Creekstone Court, $60,000.
• Christopher and Rachel Stewart to Thomas J. and Christina A. Waldon, 415 Cedar Way, $154,000.
• Brandon Stanley Estate to Kam Property Investments LLC, 123 Rock Creek Drive, $90,000.
• John Franklin to Charles E. Ross and Katie Wells, 302 Highwood Drive, $137,000.
• Candy Sue Johnson to Lorris M. Smith, 215 Willowcrest Drive, $149,500.
• Brian D. and Margaret D. Harney to Brian D. Harney, 121 Evergreen Road, $0.
• Leroy A. Demoran Jr. Estate to Craig H. Demoran and Joyce E. Moore, 1610 Bryant Benson Road, $0.
• Sylvia M. Wiley to Megan Bowens, 4505 St. Johns Road, $0.
• Michael T. and Jill M. Bates to Eric A. and Jamie R. Hatfield, 1099 Goose Creek Road, $125,000.
• Thomas J. and Leeann Loman to Geoffrey and Janice A. Webb, 1320 Lebanon Road, $5,000.
• John McKaig to William M. and Jessica J. Palmer, Stockton Road, $45,000.
• Rodney S., Larry C. and Mark C. Lee to Rodney Lee, 3800 Lebanon Road, $60,000.