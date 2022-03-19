In an effort to be more inclusive — one of the focus points in the city’s recently adopted strategic plan — Community Engagement Project Manager Blair Hecker proposed offering prepaid Shop Local Frankfort gift cards to Kentucky State University students for a downtown event planned next month.
The gift card program, which has been active for a full year, launched last March when the city allocated $100,000 for 4,000 free $25 gift cards.
“We redeemed about 75% of those in that three-month giveaway time period,” Hecker told city leaders.
In September, Hecker brought a proposal back to the commission to allocate the remaining $27,000 back into the program for a matching “buy one, get one” gift card promotion, which launched Oct. 1 and concludes April 1.
Buyers were required to make at least a $25 purchase to be awarded a free gift card.
As of Monday, 176 of the matching gift cards have been awarded for a total of approximately $4,400 adding an economic impact of roughly $8,800.
In all, Hecker said a total of $113,785 has been spent at the 45 local businesses that have registered to accept the gift cards.
“I think (this) is a huge benefit to our local economy, to our community, to our businesses and exactly what we were hoping to establish when we created this program,” Hecker explained.
She said that around April 1 the program will have a remaining balance between $20,000-$23,000 from the initial $100,000 investment.
Hecker recommended that the city commission use the remainder of the funds to purchase a set number of gift cards for a value of either $15 or $25 each to be given away to KSU students who would like to come downtown prior to the Frankfort International Jazz Festival, which is planned for Friday, April 29 at the Grand Theatre.
“We’d like to use that as an opportunity to utilize the Thorobred Trail and welcome Kentucky State University students to come use that trail to come and be part of our downtown community,” she stated, adding that the weather hasn’t been very cooperative since the trail’s ribbon-cutting in December.
Hecker said it is a great way to build relationships, help local businesses and encourage K-State students to spend money and time downtown and estimated that 800 $25 gift cards or 1,300 $15 gift cards could be purchased for about $20,000. Approximately 2,220 KSU students are currently on campus.
Logistically, Hecker said a registration tent or table would be erected at the top of the Thorobred Trail for students to check in and be awarded the gift cards before making their way downtown.
“It’s money that has already been allocated out and not an additional ask,” she explained, adding that there will be a push for students to use the gift cards on the night of the event, but they won’t expire until one year after the issue date. “And we still could end up with funds issued to us after that one year.”
Hecker plans to bring the proposal to the city commission’s voting meeting on March 28 and, if approval is granted, purchase the gift cards on April 2 — giving both the city and the university ample time to advertise the promotion prior to the event.
According to the program’s website, businesses that accept the Shop Local Frankfort gift cards include: Benjamin’s Flowers and Gifts; Besthetic Cosmetics Skin Lounge; Brendan Reid Imaging; Brick Alley; Broadway Clay; Candi’s Closet; Capital Cellars; Capitol Brows; Completely Kentucky; DaVinci’s Pizza; Elitefit Massage; Franklin County Farmers Market; GG Illustration Salon; Glitterati Treasures; Goodwood Brewing and Spirits; Grand Theatre; Happy Trails; Hoggy’s Ice Cream; Home Again Consignments; Kentucky Coffeetree Café; LA Nails of the South; Liberty Hall Historic Site; Main Street Diner; Mami Monchita’s; Mi Fiesta; Mortimer Bibb’s Public House; New Leash on Life Thrift Store; Poor Richard’s Books; ReBoutique Thrift Shoppe; Sig Luscher Brewery; Silo Ridge Makers Market; Staxx BBQ; Thai Smile; The State Journal; Trifecta BBQ Bar and Grill; and Wicked Glass & Wanderlust Designs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.