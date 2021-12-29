The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has granted a rate hike request by Columbia Gas of Kentucky but, like one granted to Duke Energy earlier this week, the PSC did not allow the full amount being sought by the utility.

Columbia Gas

In Columbia Kentucky’s June 2 application, it requested an annual revenue increase of $26.7 million, or 18%. The attorney general and Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers Inc. intervened in the proceeding, and they jointly filed a stipulation agreement in October, dropping it to an $18.6 million, or 12.62%, annual revenue increase.

However, the PSC in its order authorized an annual revenue increase of $18.31 million, based on adjustments to several provisions in the stipulation.  For a typical residential customer, this will mean about a 10% increase or about $8.15 per month.

Among the provisions in the order:

• The commission authorized an ROE of 9.35% for Columbia Kentucky’s base rates and an ROE of 9.275% for its natural gas capital riders. In approving the stipulation’s proposed ROEs, the commission noted its most recent authorized ROE determinations and considered the risk associated with the stipulation’s “stay out” provision, in which Columbia Kentucky agreed not to file an application to adjust base rates until the year 2025, absent an emergency.

• Reduced Columbia Kentucky’s reconnection charge from $25 to $20 and reduced the seasonal reconnect charge from $357.52 to $20.

• Columbia Kentucky is to provide formal cost support for the residential customer late-payment charge in its next general rate case.

• The commission approved the company’s request to roll existing Safety Modification and Replacement Program Rider rates into base rates. In its next base rate case, Columbia Kentucky is to provide evidence as to why the Rider should be rolled into base rates. The rider is intended to address aging natural gas infrastructure.

The rates and charges established in the order take effect on Jan. 2.

Columbia Gas serves around 135,000 customers in 30 central and eastern Kentucky counties. 

 

