The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider a zoning change for a multifamily housing development to be built on Leestown Road (U.S. 421).

The estate of Ralph T. Penn, through local attorney Charlie Jones, is seeking a zone map amendment change from Rural Residential (RR) to Rural Low Density Multifamily (RL) for one 27.04-acre tract and from Limited Commercial (CL) to both a 1.73-acre portion and a 1.48-acre part of the property.

1550 Leestown Road

The estate of Ralph T. Penn is requesting a zoning change for 30+ acres of property on Leestown Road. If granted, the property will be changed to Rural Low Density Multifamily (RL). (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

