The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission will host a public hearing in February regarding a zoning change for a 3.8-acre lot situated on Wilkinson Boulevard that owners hope to transform into multifamily housing.
Will Crumbaugh and Chris Thompson, who serve as officers of 954 Wilkinson LLC, are requesting a zone amendment from Low Density Multi-Family Housing (RL) and General Commercial District (CG) to High-Density Multi-Family District (RH) on the property between Jim’s Seafood and Johnson’s Body Shop.
Crumbaugh told The State Journal in September that he was “blown away by the views of the Kentucky River and dam” from the location where the zoning change is being considered.
Called Distillery Ridge Townhomes, the project at 954 Wilkinson Blvd. includes 24 townhouse units — 15 of which would overlook the river near the lock.
Two types of units would be offered.
The smaller of the two, the two-story Ridgeview townhome, features 1,488 total square feet, two bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. Prices would start at $175,000 and depend on the finishes chosen by the buyer, Crumbaugh said.
The Lockview townhome includes 1,770 square feet of total living space, three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, a deck and a covered patio with river views. Pricing for the Lockview is expected to be between $225,000-$250,000.
According to Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator records, the lot was formerly owned by The Salvation Army before being sold to 954 Wilkinson LLC in February for $225,000.
The public hearing will be conducted at the next meeting of the planning commission set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11. It will be held via teleconference and can be viewed on the City of Frankfort’s Facebook page.
