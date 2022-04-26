RaceTrac, Frankfort’s newest convenience store, earned a checkered flag Tuesday.

Based out of Atlanta, the one-stop-shop, which is located at 101 Bizzack Blvd. next to Sonny’s BBQ and Cracker Barrel, officially opened its doors to the public.

“The site of our second RaceTrac in Kentucky is ideal for commuters between Lexington and Louisville,” said Justen Giambalvo, vice president of construction, engineering and special projects at RaceTrac. 

With it’s location near both Versailles Road and Interstate 64, RaceTrac is ready to serve Frankfort’s more than 25,000 residents and commuters.

RaceTrac

RaceTrac, located at 101 Bizzack Blvd. next to Sonny’s BBQ and Cracker Barrel, officially opened its doors to the public Tuesday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The store is also looking to meet the needs of the area’s small to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles with an expanded diesel offering. In addition to 16 fueling positions, three additional lanes for high flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) are available to help drivers maintain better engine performance and increase efficiency, the company said.

The family-owned operation began its expansion into the Bluegrass State in November with the opening of its first travel center in Elizabethtown near the junction of I-65 and KY 61. 

“Our first Kentucky location in Elizabethtown has already been a great success in its first few months," Giambalvo added. "In addition to our competitive fuel rewards programs, we believe our variety of great food and beverage options are resonating well with guests.”

The newest location adds about 40 new jobs, including full-time and part-time team members, to the Frankfort community. 

While RaceTrac is great place to get fuel, it also offers a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage options including Grab & Go pizza and sandwiches; whole and cut fruit and salads made fresh daily; a Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of ice creams, yogurts and sorbets and toppings; six blends of freshly brewed “Crazy Good Coffee;” classic convenience store options such as Nathan’s Famous 100% Premium All Beef Hot Dogs and Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices.

RaceTrac also gives customers a chance to earn points on items in-store and at the pump through its rewards program. RaceTrac Rewards can be redeemed for free food, drinks and fuel. For more information, visit www.RaceTrac.com/Rewards

The convenience store has been in business since 1934 and its mission is to make people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. To learn more, visit www.RaceTrac.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription