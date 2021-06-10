RaceTrac construction

Construction is under way for the new RaceTrac travel center planned on Bizzack Boulevard next to Sonny's BBQ. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Construction is under way at a site just south of Interstate 64 near soon-to-open Sonny’s BBQ and Cracker Barrel and many readers have asked what business is going on the property.

Frankfort is getting another gas station and convenience store. RaceTrac, a family-owned, Atlanta-based company since 1934, is opening its second travel center in Kentucky.

“The store is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in late 2021,” Megan Shannon, communication manager for the company, told The State Journal on Thursday.

RaceTrac

RaceTrac, a new gas station and convenience store, is being built on Bizzack Boulevard next to Sonny's BBQ. (Photo submitted)

According to Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator records, the property at 121 and 101 Bizzack Blvd., was sold by John W. Bizzack and Bizzack Family to RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. on Dec. 29, 2020, for $1.188 million.

“RaceTrac is thrilled to bring its ‘Whatever Gets You Going’ style of convenience to Frankfort,” Shannon added. 

“This store will feature a clean, well-lit parking lot and two canopies — one with 16 fueling positions and a second with an extended canopy with three lanes for high flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for professional drivers.”  

Shannon said inside the travel center customers can expect to find Grab & Go pizza; fried chicken tenders and sandwiches; made-fresh whole and cut fruit and salads; RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station; six blends of freshly ground and brewed “Crazy Good Coffee;” roller grill favorites including Nathan’s Famous 100% Premium All Beef hot dogs; tamales; taquitos; professional driver merchandise; and a seating area.

“Inside, RaceTrac offers a wide selection of tasty, on-the-go food and beverage favorites that are affordable and fresh no matter the time of day,” Shannon stated.

RaceTrac operates more than 550 stores in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Kentucky.

Whether it’s a taquito for breakfast or frozen yogurt at 2 a.m., RaceTrac is a judgement-free zone,” she explained. “Our professional, friendly team members are there to welcome guests and ensure they have everything they need to refuel, recharge and get to their next destination.”

RaceTrac will be in competition with the 24-hour Shell Station that opened in late 2017 at the corner of Versailles and Duncan roads and features 12 fuel pumps, a 4,000-square-foot convenience store with a deli, pizzeria and drive-thru window.

