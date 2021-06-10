Construction is under way at a site just south of Interstate 64 near soon-to-open Sonny’s BBQ and Cracker Barrel and many readers have asked what business is going on the property.
Frankfort is getting another gas station and convenience store. RaceTrac, a family-owned, Atlanta-based company since 1934, is opening its second travel center in Kentucky.
“The store is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in late 2021,” Megan Shannon, communication manager for the company, told The State Journal on Thursday.
According to Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator records, the property at 121 and 101 Bizzack Blvd., was sold by John W. Bizzack and Bizzack Family to RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. on Dec. 29, 2020, for $1.188 million.
“RaceTrac is thrilled to bring its ‘Whatever Gets You Going’ style of convenience to Frankfort,” Shannon added.
“This store will feature a clean, well-lit parking lot and two canopies — one with 16 fueling positions and a second with an extended canopy with three lanes for high flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for professional drivers.”
Shannon said inside the travel center customers can expect to find Grab & Go pizza; fried chicken tenders and sandwiches; made-fresh whole and cut fruit and salads; RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station; six blends of freshly ground and brewed “Crazy Good Coffee;” roller grill favorites including Nathan’s Famous 100% Premium All Beef hot dogs; tamales; taquitos; professional driver merchandise; and a seating area.
“Inside, RaceTrac offers a wide selection of tasty, on-the-go food and beverage favorites that are affordable and fresh no matter the time of day,” Shannon stated.
RaceTrac operates more than 550 stores in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Kentucky.
“Whether it’s a taquito for breakfast or frozen yogurt at 2 a.m., RaceTrac is a judgement-free zone,” she explained. “Our professional, friendly team members are there to welcome guests and ensure they have everything they need to refuel, recharge and get to their next destination.”
RaceTrac will be in competition with the 24-hour Shell Station that opened in late 2017 at the corner of Versailles and Duncan roads and features 12 fuel pumps, a 4,000-square-foot convenience store with a deli, pizzeria and drive-thru window.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.