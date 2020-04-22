For the Class of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has erased or postponed many of the in-person traditions that previous graduates have participated in. And while officials at both local school districts are looking at a variety of options for graduation ceremonies, a Frankfort radio station is using technology to ensure that at least two annual rites of passage — the yearbook and prom — continue for this year’s seniors.
Passport Radio and Froggy Country have created an online virtual yearbook and invite area 2020 high school graduates to share photos, video, audio, achievements, messages and memories. There is no cost to post and the virtual yearbook will be sharable and downloadable.
“The Class of 2020 did not get to experience their senior year to the fullest. We wanted to give them the recognition they deserve,” said Mindy Greenwell, assistant program director and director of promotions at the radio station.
In addition to seniors, parents, teachers, staff and coaches can upload content.
The deadline for submissions is Sunday, May 8. The virtual yearbook, which will be divided by school, will be available for download on Saturday, May 16.
Once complete, anyone will be able to access the virtual yearbook, which will be in an e-book, interactive format, for free through any of the radio station’s platforms.
“Everyone at the station wanted to do something special for the graduates,” Greenwell added. “This is a great way that everyone in the community can show their support to the Class of 2020.”
Staxx BBQ is sponsoring the yearbook project.
Froggy Country 104.9 will host a virtual prom from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
DJ Davey Croakett will MC the event and will be taking requests, dedications and shouts out. The station will be playing all genres of music for the prom — not just country, Greenwell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.