For the Class of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has erased or postponed many of the in-person traditions that previous graduates have participated in. And while officials at both local school districts are looking at a variety of options for graduation ceremonies, a Frankfort radio station is using technology to ensure that at least two annual rites of passage — the yearbook and prom — continue for this year’s seniors.

Virtual yearbook

Passport Radio and Froggy Country have created an online virtual yearbook and invite area 2020 high school graduates to share photos, video, audio, achievements, messages and memories. There is no cost to post and the virtual yearbook will be sharable and downloadable.

“The Class of 2020 did not get to experience their senior year to the fullest. We wanted to give them the recognition they deserve,” said Mindy Greenwell, assistant program director and director of promotions at the radio station.

In addition to seniors, parents, teachers, staff and coaches can upload content.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, May 8. The virtual yearbook, which will be divided by school, will be available for download on Saturday, May 16.

Passport Radio

Once complete, anyone will be able to access the virtual yearbook, which will be in an e-book, interactive format, for free through any of the radio station’s platforms.

“Everyone at the station wanted to do something special for the graduates,” Greenwell added. “This is a great way that everyone in the community can show their support to the Class of 2020.”

Staxx BBQ is sponsoring the yearbook project.

Froggy

Froggy Country 104.9 will host a virtual prom from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

DJ Davey Croakett will MC the event and will be taking requests, dedications and shouts out. The station will be playing all genres of music for the prom — not just country, Greenwell said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription