Mother Nature is packing a one, two punch. First the rain, then the cold.
In addition to the possibility of receiving between 1½-2 inches of precipitation, a freeze watch has been posted for Thursday night into Friday morning — the first of the season, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville, as a cold front pushes through the area.
The forecast calls for a 100% chance of showers throughout the day today and tomorrow. Between ½ and ¾ inches of precipitation is predicted with a high of 61 today and an overnight low of 57.
There is the possibility of a thunderstorm before 2 p.m. Thursday and winds out of the west at 8-16 mph. Gusts as high as 31 mph are possible. Between ¾ and 1 inch of rain is expected.
Thursday night there is a chance of precipitation mixing with snow before 10 p.m. as temperatures plunge and winds kick up. The overnight low is projected to be around 29 with winds out the of the west at 10-14 mph and the possibility of gusts reaching to 38 mph.
“After the passage of the front we will see the winds increase and a freeze watch has been issued for our area Friday morning,” Tommy Russell, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management director, said. “Bundle up.”
After a chilly start to Friday, sunny skies will prevail with a high of 50. The Friday night high school football forecast calls for clear skies with a low near 31.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 52. Trick-or-treaters may need to add an extra layer as lows dip into the mid-20s Saturday night. Both the city and county have postponed trick-or-treat to Saturday from 6-8 p.m.