Four people have applied to fill the three vacancies left by resignations from the board of the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation as of Friday.
Applications obtained by The State Journal via an open records request show that Nathan Dailey, Eric Northcutt, Diane Strong and Vasu Vasudevan all applied specifically to fill one of the city’s three vacancies on the local economic development board.
A flurry of resignations began on June 1 with the departure of former board chair Houston Barber, then Zachary Horn followed by Heather Worthington.
The vacancies have rendered the agency without a quorum of the total six allotted voting members. That means that they cannot meet, per City Attorney Laura Ross and County Attorney Rick Sparks.
KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw said that the organization needed to meet to pay its bills, and that board president Clay Patrick, who is an attorney, said that he interpreted the law in a way that allowed them to meet.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson has the ability to appoint members onto the board directly, which would allow the group to meet per Ross and Sparks, but he told The State Journal previously that he is taking his time to make the appointments.
“It’s one thing to put one person on there when you already have five," Wilkerson said. "It’s another when you have to put three at once… it can’t just be the first three people that apply, though we will consider them, of course… I want people on there that really believe that Frankfort is the place to live, to work, to play and to build your business.”
He has had three applicants to fill the holes since July 12, and a fourth applied on July 23.
Both city and county governing bodies have expressed discontent with KCDC's performance late, cutting their funding significantly during the past budget cycle.
The applicants so far
In his resume, submitted at the end of June, Dailey said he has been a local developer in Frankfort and Franklin County for more than 15 years. He is employed by Crumbaugh Properties, per his resumé, and aims to “help grow the community.”
Dailey owns several properties along the Holmes Street corridor, per the Franklin County PVA.
Strong, a 2020 candidate for city commissioner, threw her hat in the ring for an appointment on July 8. She is currently the event director of the Bourbon on the Banks Festival, Chair of WalkBike Frankfort and a board member of Downtown Frankfort Inc. She made reference to the Strong Towns philosophy, and said that she believes in “making fiscally responsible decisions that result in a successful city with a high quality of life for its citizens.”
Vasu Vasudevan said in his application that he has grown to love Frankfort in his 25 years spent working as an IT professional and business consultant for the state. He said that his experience in business and technology, as well as the public and private sectors, makes him a strong candidate for appointment.
A retired real estate professional who owns several investment properties in Frankfort, Northcutt spoke of “smart growth” in his application submitted July 23. He said that he had regularly attended city commission meetings over the past six years because of his interest in that growth. His application noted that he is “improving abandoned properties and underserved areas throughout the city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Yea, stack it with biased profiteering developers and realtors . Wow , how predictable with that group loyalty- that has nothing to do with community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.