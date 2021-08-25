KCDC logo

Four people have applied to fill the three vacancies left by resignations from the board of the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation as of Friday.

Applications obtained by The State Journal via an open records request show that Nathan Dailey, Eric Northcutt, Diane Strong and Vasu Vasudevan all applied specifically to fill one of the city’s three vacancies on the local economic development board.

A flurry of resignations began on June 1 with the departure of former board chair Houston Barber, then Zachary Horn followed by Heather Worthington.

The vacancies have rendered the agency without a quorum of the total six allotted voting members. That means that they cannot meet, per City Attorney Laura Ross and County Attorney Rick Sparks. 

KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw said that the organization needed to meet to pay its bills, and that board president Clay Patrick, who is an attorney, said that he interpreted the law in a way that allowed them to meet.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson has the ability to appoint members onto the board directly, which would allow the group to meet per Ross and Sparks, but he told The State Journal previously that he is taking his time to make the appointments.

“It’s one thing to put one person on there when you already have five," Wilkerson said. "It’s another when you have to put three at once… it can’t just be the first three people that apply, though we will consider them, of course… I want people on there that really believe that Frankfort is the place to live, to work, to play and to build your business.”

He has had three applicants to fill the holes since July 12, and a fourth applied on July 23.

Both city and county governing bodies have expressed discontent with KCDC's performance late, cutting their funding significantly during the past budget cycle.

The applicants so far

In his resume, submitted at the end of June, Dailey said he has been a local developer in Frankfort and Franklin County for more than 15 years. He is employed by Crumbaugh Properties, per his resumé, and aims to “help grow the community.” 

Dailey owns several properties along the Holmes Street corridor, per the Franklin County PVA.

Strong, a 2020 candidate for city commissioner, threw her hat in the ring for an appointment on July 8. She is currently the event director of the Bourbon on the Banks Festival, Chair of WalkBike Frankfort and a board member of Downtown Frankfort Inc. She made reference to the Strong Towns philosophy, and said that she believes in “making fiscally responsible decisions that result in a successful city with a high quality of life for its citizens.”

Vasu Vasudevan said in his application that he has grown to love Frankfort in his 25 years spent working as an IT professional and business consultant for the state. He said that his experience in business and technology, as well as the public and private sectors, makes him a strong candidate for appointment.

A retired real estate professional who owns several investment properties in Frankfort, Northcutt spoke of “smart growth” in his application submitted July 23. He said that he had regularly attended city commission meetings over the past six years because of his interest in that growth. His application noted that he is “improving abandoned properties and underserved areas throughout the city.”

