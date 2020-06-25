Tyler Reed has dropped the “interim” from his title to become Frankfort High School’s next principal.
Reed, who stepped into the role on Valentine’s Day after John Lyons took a job with the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board, helped guide the school through the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic this spring.
On Thursday, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber tapped him as the next principal.
“I am pleased to announce that we have hired a world class leader as the next principal of Frankfort High School,” Barber said of Reed who served as the school’s learning and behavior disorders and moderate and severe disabilities teacher for three years before taking an assistant principal job at Paris High School last September before returning to Frankfort in February.
Prior to his role FHS, he was a moderate and severe disabilities teacher and a learning and behaviors disorders teacher at East Jessamine.
“My passion for education is ingrained in many of the aspects we uphold at FHS,” Reed explained, adding he is excited to take the helm. “This passion centers on building positive school culture, providing access to opportunities, and meeting students where they are to increase academic standards through personalized learning.”
Reed is also a training facilitator for the Summit Learning Fellows program.
“During my time in Frankfort, I also assumed a multitude of leadership roles including Special Education Department chair, SBDM Council teacher representative, Academic and Behavioral Response to Intervention (ABRI) Planning Committee member, and member of the district Profile of a Graduate development team,” he added.
A native of Morgantown, Reed is a Butler County High School graduate and attended the University of Kentucky, where he majored in social studies education and swam competitively on the school’s swim team earning 12 All-American honors.
“After college, I had the opportunity to represent our country on the USA National Swim Team, winning a gold medal as a part of the 4x100 relay team at the 2012 World Championship,” he stated.
Reed has coached the FHS swim team for the past two years. Prior to that he was the swimming coach at Bryan Station High School in Lexington.
Reed and his wife, Megan, have twin 4-year-old sons, Hayden and Hampton, and enjoy spending time with extended family.
“I am looking forward to continuing the traditions that Frankfort High holds dear, as we strive to provide a world-class education to all of our students by equipping them with 21st century skills, habits of success, and unparalleled opportunities,” he added.
