REOPEN Downtown Frankfort grants have been awarded to 18 of downtown Frankfort's small businesses by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and Frankfort First Foundation.
The grant program issued individual awards between $1,500 and $4,700 to downtown Frankfort businesses as gap funding for operational expenses and to “help businesses keep their doors open and lights on until their revenue sources recover.”
It is a total investment of $82,000 according to a press release and of the recipients of the grant, 22.2% are minority-owned and 55.6% are woman-owned.
The recipients of the grant are: SERV, Trifecta BBQ, Mi Fiesta, Broadway Clay, The Foundry, Capital Cellars, Gibby's, Hoggy's Ice Cream, Main Street Diner, Nitro of Frankfort, Rebecca Ruth Candy, B's Bakery, Glitterati Treasures, Rick's White Light Diner, Completely Kentucky, Sig Luscher and Mortimer Bibb's Public House.
A committee of Frankfort business and community leaders reviewed applications and made all decisions for the dispersal of grant funding.
The grant program was kick-started with a donation of $90,000 to the fund by The CareSource Foundation.
“Collaboration is a key part of how CareSource engages in the community,” said Dan McCabe, CEO of the CareSource Foundation. “So to see this come together so quickly and people doing the right thing, all focused on supporting our local businesses, it just speaks volumes to the partnerships we’ve been able to foster in Frankfort.”
After that local businesses started to make donations for a “Phase 2 grant program” for later in 2020 which they are still accepting donations for.
“This is a significant investment in our small businesses who were forced to alter how they do business and close their doors to customers during COVID-19,” said Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Carmen Inman. “Our board members were so glad to offer the grants to businesses and help reduce some of their stress of paying rent, utilities, and payroll during this time.”
