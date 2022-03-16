Franklin County residents looking to get rid of invasive bradford pear trees are encouraged to bring a photo of the cut tree to the Franklin County Extension Office's back parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday.

031622 Bradford pear

Participants will receive a free replacement native tree.

Pre-registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/franklin-co-bradford-pear-bounty-program-tree-exchange-tickets-264911697017

