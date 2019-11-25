The Frankfort office of Republic Bank officially became Limestone Bank on Monday.
Limestone Bank announced plans in the summer to acquire four Republic Bank branches, including the one in Frankfort. The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Limestone Bank’s opening on Monday. Chris Rooks is staying on as branch manager.
The bank is on the East-West Connector. For Republic Bank customers, Limestone Bank’s website about the transition says that it expects minimal changes to bank accounts and said that welcome booklets will be mailed to former Republic Bank customers via USPS. General questions are answered at https://www.limestonebank.com/branch-acquisitions.
Limestone Bank is headquartered in Louisville and serves markets in south central and southern Kentucky.