On Aug. 14, Terri Bradshaw, president and CEO of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp., sent an email to Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce board members saying she was resigning as an ex-officio member of the Chamber board.
In her email, Bradshaw cited critical comments made by James Inman, husband of Chamber President Carmen Inman, that Bradshaw said gave the impression the two organizations were in competition.
Eleven days later, Carmen Inman announced her retirement, effective Oct. 15.
The two actions, Inman said, are not related.
“That did not have anything to do with my retirement,” Inman replied when asked if Bradshaw’s resignation from the Chamber board played a role in her decision.
In the email, obtained by The State Journal through an open records request, Bradshaw told the Chamber board members and Inman of her decision.
“While a strong partnership between KCDC and the Chamber seems obvious, as we have both been established to make this community a better place to do business, it seems that Ms. Inman’s husband has become extremely obsessed with some competition that he has imagined between said organizations and continuously compelled to express his displeasure with my performance,” Bradshaw wrote.
“I do feel that it is best the KCDC President/CEO be removed as an ex-officio member of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. I am happy to get another board member to serve as a representative if you prefer. I hope that by eliminating activities that give any assumption that his wife and I are in competition, it will discontinue any public displays of disharmony between the business development agencies within the community that he regularly provides. I’m sure that Carmen and I can be certain there are no further partnerships or overlaps that instigate such unrest for Mr. Inman, thus his continued portrayal of this community as divided and unwelcoming.”
James Inman, who served on the KCDC board from February 2011 to November 2016, wrote a guest column criticizing Bradshaw that was published in The State Journal on May 26.
In an email to Frankfort City Commission candidate Diane Strong last month, Inman quoted some statistics to make his case that Bradshaw has been ineffective as KCDC director.
“When Kim Smith became the (KCDC) executive director, there were 29,296 jobs filled in Frankfort/Franklin County and several unsold lots at Industrial Park #3,” he wrote. “At her departure in 3/2015, there were 30,715 jobs filled — a net gain of 1,419 jobs — and, from my recollection, 2 unsold vacant lots at Industrial Park #3. Building on Kim’s success, at the end of calendar year (CY) 2015, there were 33,322 jobs filled. Under Kim’s administration, we saw substantial economic jobs growth in a little more than 4 years.
“In contrast, Bradshaw was hired 6/1/2015. During Bradshaw’s tenure, she sold the remaining vacant lots at Industrial Park #3, but we have not benefited from any industrial or commercial growth. As previously stated, at the end of CY 2015, there were 33,322 jobs filled. As of the end of CY 2019 (pre-pandemic), there were 32,736 jobs filled in Frankfort/Franklin County…a net loss of 586 jobs. Among those job losses, we observed a slight decline in manufacturing jobs, from 3,029 at the end of CY 2018 to 2,987 at the end of CY 2019.
“Can you name an accomplishment of Terri Bradshaw’s that brought sustainable economic growth to our community? There aren’t any. As a candidate for City Commissioner who commented that Bradshaw was an asset, my question for you is, how is someone who failed to do her job, an asset to our Community?”
Bradshaw said Thursday that the Chamber board has not asked her to submit another name to fill KCDC's slot on the board.
“I can tell you that I will ultimately, and always, do what the Chamber and KCDC boards of directors feel is the best thing to improve our ability to recruit jobs and businesses to Frankfort/Franklin County and to support the ones we currently have,” she said.
Paola Roe, chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors, said she would like Bradshaw to continue with the board.
"We'd like her to stay," Roe said. "We value the information she brings, and we want to be partners with those who want to make our community better. Groups like DFI, tourism, their opinions are super valuable.
"Even if she (Bradshaw) felt like it was too much, she has so much going on, maybe we could bring someone in who's on her board. We look forward to partnering with them (KCDC) and what that will look like."
Several Chamber board members sent emails, also obtained through The State Journal's open records request to KCDC, in support of Bradshaw’s work with the organization.
“I am at a total loss…” wrote Rex Fowler with Centria. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion but the attacks on KCDC is in my mind unfounded. I have served and did service on the board on multiple occasions with multiple directors/Presidents/CEO’s …
“This organization is operating with the best interests of the community in mind and IMO doing the job that it is tasked to do. Comparing Directors is a useless task. Terri does and continues to do a great job.
“If she feels that appointing a board member to serve in this capacity is the correct move then I agree … sorry this went on so long just wanted all to know how I feel.”
Jonathan Vaught with McAllen Solutions also supported Bradshaw in an email.
“It would be a huge disservice to the Chamber Board to not have Terri’s voice present for many of our agenda items; her technical expertise combined with her data driven approach would simply make us a less informed board,” he wrote. “I think this is a really dangerous path to go down but out of respect for Terri’s request would it be appropriate to make that board position available to whomever the KCDC Board chairperson appoints?
“In plain English we will simply be a dumber board by not having Terri available to us; I’d like to avoid that outcome.”
The Chamber's executive committee met Aug. 25, 11 days after Bradshaw's email, and that’s when Inman announced her retirement.
“I want to reach out to the whole board and follow up on our meeting today,” Roe said in an email to the board. “While I realized that the meeting was a ‘close meeting’ I wanted our advisory and ex-officious to know that as of this morning Carmen presented her intentions to retire this October (final day would be 10/15).
“While we are both happy and sad, we are excited for what the future endeavors and we are sad to see her go and finish her tenure of 25 phenomenal years with the chamber.”
