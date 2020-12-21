Frankfort native Joe Rudder has been named Frankfort Market President at Citizens Commerce.
A Western Hills and University of Kentucky graduate, Rudder has 29 years of experience in the financial service industry — 21 of which have been spent in Frankfort. He specializes in commercial and small business lending, residential mortgage lending and consumer lending.
Rudder has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Sunshine Center, Franklin County Humane Society, Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Capital Development Corp. He is also past campaign chairperson for the United Way of Franklin County’s annual fundraising campaign.
Rudder and his wife, Caroline, and his family reside in Frankfort.
Citizens Commerce’s Frankfort location is at 108 Sea Horn Road.
