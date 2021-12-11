Despite the early morning tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings, Frankfort played host to two different holiday market Saturday.
Each was a way for area farmers and makers to show and sell their produce and creations.
The Franklin County Farmers Market's holiday market was Saturday at River View Park. While the weather held off for the first part of the market, heavy rain and strong winds eventually came to spoil the party.
“We got one good hour, at least," Farmers Market manager Kellie Sebastian said, aside from some puddles in the parking lot, the market pavilion was in pretty good shape.
“We didn’t encounter any issues when we walked in,” she told The State Journal. “We were super concerned about it, so we all planned accordingly.”
As farmers’ signs and papers were scattered by the sudden gusts, Sebastian sounded disappointed but not surprised.
“It was a good market while it lasted,” she said.
When asked whether or not the market would continue, Sebastian said the show would go on.
“We don’t close down,” she explained. “These are farmers.”
Chelsea Barbour was set up in the pavilion, joined by her friend visiting from central Virginia, Cat Kaul. High Five Farm, owned and run by Barbour and her partner, Alex Rickman, was selling leafy greens and root vegetables such as carrots and radishes at Saturday’s market.
Barbour said the farm grows food all year and their produce is sold via their website and other markets such as Farm + House Louisville, which is an online farmers market for Kentucky farmers. Their produce is also available at Locals Food Hub in Frankfort. But, Barbour said, the Franklin County market is their main market.
“This is my primary market. We’re here every market,” she said. “We’re really grateful to all of our customers who support us weekly, because we definitely depend on that income.”
High Five Farm is located in Woodford County. While the early morning’s storms caused minimal damage to their farm, Barbour said she and Rickman have been keeping their fellow farmers who were affected by the storms in their thoughts.
“We were lucky that we weren’t hit and didn’t have much damage from the tornado,” she said. “So we’ve been just thinking about our farmer friends in western Kentucky, trying to check in on them, see how they’re doing.”
A sizeable crowd showed up for the Saturday market, braving the poor weather. Barbour said they appreciate people coming out.
“The day has been cold, but we’re happy about the turnout,” Barbour said.
“I’m having fun!” Kaul added.
West Sixth Farm hosted its first annual Farm Holiday Market on Saturday. Visitors braved the dropping temperatures, damp weather and biting winds to enjoy mulled wine, bourbon hot chocolate and hot toddies, as well as shop from multiple local vendors.
One vendor, EF Comfort, sells what they call, “spooky, cute knick-knacks,” through their shop, comfhaus. They sell their handmade pins, Christmas ornaments and prints both online and during markets like these. Last weekend, they sold at Kentucky Native Café, where they sold more than they had planned.
“I actually have been wiped out of a lot of my inventory, because I didn’t expect it last week,” Comfort said.
“Because of how crappy the weather is, I mean how it’s cold and windy, I thought for sure nobody was gonna come so I’m actually pretty happy. It made it worth it to come out here.”
West Sixth Brewing’s creative director, Kelly Hieronymus, said she’s pleased with how the holiday market went.
“I think, despite the weather and despite the odds, we’ve had a fabulous turnout today,” she said. “In winter, it’s really hard to get people to come to outdoor events, so the odds of the weather, plus it being the middle of December, what a fabulous turnout today.”
Hieronymus said in her time with West Sixth, she’s learned how to cope with unpredictable weather.
“It’s one of those things you’ve learned over the years that weather is gonna happen, there’s nothing you can do about it. You kinda have to just keep going through and hope the best shakes out.”
The holiday market, which Hieronymus assured will continue next year, is part of West Sixth’s attempt to expand programming for the farm into all four seasons. Its success during the pandemic, she said, helped spur this initiative along.
“Delia (Gibbs), who’s our farm manager here at West Sixth, has spent a lot of 2021 pivoting from seeing so many more folks out here during the pandemic because it’s a great outdoor space to spread out and have lots of social distancing to help come up with new ideas and different ideas for every week of the year.”
Comfort said they could tell there was something special about the farm, due to how many people showed up in the poor weather.
“I guess people love it out here so much they don’t care."
