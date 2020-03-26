The State Journal building
(State Journal file photo)

The State Journal is not calling its subscribers to ask for information for about subscriptions.

One subscriber told the newspaper Thursday that a man with a deep, foreign-sounding voice phoned her to ask about her subscription. According to the reader, there were lots of phones and noise in the background.

To clarify, The State Journal staff did not authorize these calls and does not know the source of them. Should you receive such a call, please capture the phone number on caller ID if you have it and send to us at info@state-journal.com so that we can have the proper authorities investigate.

Any legitimate inquiry about your account would come from Customer Service Manager Sheri Bunker.

