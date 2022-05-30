Local manufacturer Candleberry Company is expanding.

Candleberry Company Inc. CEO Ernie Fowler said in a press release on Thursday that the company would be building a new factory and headquarters, which will be located on the corner of Chenault Road and U.S. 421, set to be complete in the late spring of 2023.

The company will be “installing state of the art equipment that will increase efficiencies, expand capacities, and turn times for enhancing and improving customer service and thereby position the company for further expansion,” according to Fowler.

Candleberry rendering

This photo shows a rendering of the new Candleberry facility which will be constructed at the corner of Chenault Drive and U.S. 421. (Photo submitted)

The new building will replace the existing one located at Corporate Drive in the Frankfort Industrial Park.

Started in 1997 by the Fowler family, Candleberry has served the Frankfort community with its unique candle fragrances, many of them being available at various independent retail locations across the U.S.

“The Candleberry candle is known as an industry leader for its key and most expensive component — its fragrance,” Fowler stated.

More than 340 Candleberry products are available, such as beer and wine glass candles and fragrance diffusers.

Nouveau

The Candleberry Nouveau collections gives candle lovers a chance to combined their love for art and fragrance all at once with candles that have watercolor-like painted stickers on the front of them. (Photo submitted)

Candleberry offers different fragrances that can be perfect for any holiday, event or gathering. One of its most popular scents is the Kentucky Bourbon scent, which can now be found in Candleberry’s “Nouveau” collection, as well as the Hot Maple Toddy fragrance. The Nouveau collections give candle lovers a chance to combine their love for art and fragrance all at once with candles that have watercolor-like painted stickers on the front of them. 

The Kentucky Bourbon candle is now made for distilleries nationwide.

“All products are extensively tested before introduction to meet the company’s stringent standards,” the press release states.

The new facility is projected to be more than 72,000 square feet and was designed by Million Architecture of Nicholasville with site design by AGE Engineering of Stanford. Branscum Construction of Russell Springs is leading the construction.

For more information, visit www.candleberry.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription