Serafini

Serafini Restaurant has no plans to close, owner Wayne Masterson told The State Journal. (State Journal file photo)

Wayne Masterson, owner of Serafini, wants to set the record straight — the downtown restaurant has no plans to close.

Rumors about the restaurant's possible closure have been circulating through the Frankfort grapevine for a while.

"Not only are we saying we are not closing, but we're also buying advertising," Masterson told The State Journal on Monday.

Situated on the corner of the historic St. Clair Mall and Broadway and across from the Old State Capitol, Serafini offers a wide range of lunch and dinner menu options using local ingredients.

In the 2020 Frankfort's Faves contest, Serafini's Carlos Ceballos won favorite bartender. The restaurant was runner-up in the categories favorite place for a date night and favorite steakhouse. The business was named second runner-up for favorite place to drink bourbon; favorite Italian restaurant; and favorite Kentucky hot brown. The restaurant's Aperol Spritzer was also second runner-up in the favorite cocktail category.

