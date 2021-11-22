Area merchants and restaurants hoping to attract shoppers will be celebrating Local Love Small Business Saturday this weekend.

Frankfort-Opoly

Sponsored by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and Independence Bank, Local Love tote bags full of coupons can be picked up at the chamber office and bank locations starting Tuesday.

Frankfort-Opoly, a local twist on the classic board game, is available at the chamber office, Poor Richard’s Books, Completely Kentucky, Silo Ridge Makers Market, Liberty Hall Historic Site, the Kentucky History Center gift shop and Rebecca Ruth.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription