Two local breweries — Sig Luscher and West Sixth — will be featured as part of the Kentucky Proud Beer Series.

Each October, Kentucky Proud partners with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers and craft breweries across the state to create exciting, limited release beers made with locally grown ingredients. Now in its seventh year, the Kentucky Proud Beer Series showcases the diversity of Kentucky agriculture through the creativity of the commonwealth’s brewers.

Ky. Proud Beer Series

