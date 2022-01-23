The Capital Plaza Hotel saw its fair share of anime and manga characters, gamers, super heroes and everyday people at the sixth FrankfortCon on Saturday.
Attendees from Louisville, Indianapolis and here in Frankfort showed up and showed out in their best costumes. Available activities included shopping at visiting vendors, attending panels about different cosplay techniques, competing in video games and meeting famous comic artists and pop culture icons.
For some, like Kim Greenidge and Tony Schepers, this was not their first rodeo. Schepers, dressed as Bluntman from “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” said he first started coming from Louisville after his friend first told him about it.
“I found out through a post that they were starting,” he said. “My friend is a local businessman, he got in touch with the promoter, and they’ve been doing the convention ever since. I come all the way from Louisville just to support him.”
Dressed in her Captain Picard onesie, Greenidge, who is also a cosplay photographer, said she had been to other conventions in the area, such as in Louisville and Lexington. Through her light-up mask, she said she felt safe and comfortable at the convention, even during the coronavirus pandemic. The organizer, Carmine De Santo, emphasized on the convention’s website the availability of hand sanitizer and social distancing, even though masks were not required.
“As long as safety measures are in place, I feel very comfortable coming. It’s a small con, and I always wanna support it,” she said.
Landon Blincoe and Anna Fahey both had their first FrankfortCon experience. Attending with their family, the two had not previously attended any other similar conventions.
Fahey, dressed as manga character Junko Enoshima, cosplays at home, while Blincoe, dressed as Skull Kid from “The Legend of Zelda,” only does it every once in a while "on Halloween,” he said.
While they both enjoyed coming in costume, the variety of booths and vendors also piqued their interests. Blincoe enjoyed the booths with different figurines, while Fahey preferred something different.
“I like the crocheted booths, with all the cute little snails,” she said.
Two large rooms were packed with both attendees and vendors, selling everything from comic books to handmade jewelry and magic wands. David Martin was selling comic books, ranging in price from $2-$1,000.
A retired firefighter from Taylorsville, Martin said he got into comics when he was younger, but has started selling some of them off. Most of what he had on Saturday were duplicates of others he keeps at home. One Marvel comic he brought was especially timely.
“Werewolf (by Night) number 33, that is the second appearance of Moon Knight, that new show that’s coming out, so that’s high interest right now,” he said.
Sadie Hall and her mother Stephanie Wilson were selling goods they made themselves. Hall was selling handmade earrings and bracelets, and Wilson was selling handmade wands and potions, as well as bracelets. While it was both of their first times at FrankfortCon, they each had been to other conventions together.
“We did LouisvilleCon together, and this is my second one as well,” Wilson said.
Both Hall and Wilson were having a great time, and remarked on how many different vendors there were. Wilson said she could not help but admire some of the art nearby.
“Well, the art is just crazy, it’s so good. There’s so many, just, talented, crafty people here. Everything catches my eye,” Wilson said, laughing.
Aside from the vendors and cosplayers, guests could take part in the first Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament held at FrankfortCon. In a separate room with three big-screen televisions, each set up to play the Nintendo Switch video game, Joseph Aubrey and Matthew Miley, both of Frankfort, sat waiting for their turn to play.
Both Aubrey and Miley had been to FrankfortCon before, but neither had entered a Super Smash Bros. tournament before. Instead, they usually play against their friends at home.
“I’ve never formally competed,” Miley said. “It’s normally friends’ tournaments, stuff like that.”
“I mean, yeah I compete against him and I win all the time,” Aubrey goaded, leading them to squabble about who was the better player. Entrants paid a $20 fee, with the winner receiving half of the total entry fees.
Receiving top billing were Ax and Smash Demolition, three-time World Wrestling Federation (WWF) World Tag Team Champions. They were present to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. While they said they were having a good time at their first FrankfortCon, Ax was excited to explore Frankfort more.
“I’m interested, once we get some time, to drive around the town. I’m a history buff, so, take in some of the historical views, and the news, all that stuff,” he said.
In their time in the WWF, they had toured through Louisville and Lexington, but it was both of their first times in Frankfort. Smash said the night before the convention, he got to experience some of what downtown Frankfort had to offer.
“I walked around downtown last night,” he said. “Went to the diner, went to a sub shop, went to an Italian restaurant. Nice little restaurants down there.”
De Santo, the convention’s promoter and organizer, said the turnout had exceeded his expectations. While he sold plenty of tickets online, the thing that stood out to him most of all was the amount of families that came through.
“It’s nice to see a lot of families out enjoying themselves. That’s what stood out to me,” he said.
As visitors left through the Capital Plaza Hotel’s front doors, a DeLorean made to look like a prop from “Back to the Future” bid them farewell, its gullwing doors waving them goodbye, hoping they come back to the next FrankfortCon.
