LOUISVILLE — The State Journal advertising department placed third in General Excellence for daily newspapers at the Kentucky Press Association's Advertising Excellence Awards banquet Friday night.

Meri Latek

Meri Latek

Advertising director Meri Latek won five awards, including first place for best online/digital ad or series and best use of color. She placed second in holiday greeting ads and healthcare/medical and won third place in real estate.

Dylan Frazier

Dylan Frazier

Multimedia marketing consultant Dylan Frazier earned two awards — a second place in professional services and a third in automotive.

The award ceremony was held at Marriott East.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription