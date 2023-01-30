LEXINGTON — The State Journal advertising department placed second in General Excellence for daily newspapers at the Kentucky Press Association’s Advertising Excellence Awards banquet Friday at the Hyatt Regency.

Advertising Director Meri Latek earned 12 total awards and swept all three spots in the Entertainment/Dining category. She also placed first and second in Group Promotion.

Meri Latek

Meri Latek

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription