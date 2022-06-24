The State Journal has sold its building on Wilkinson Boulevard to a Frankfort developer but will continue to occupy it for at least the next three years.
The sale to Anchor Property Group LLC, an affiliate of Crumbaugh development company, was announced Friday. The newspaper will lease back its current footprint from the new owner. Rutledge Remodeling, which has leased a portion of the building at 1216 Wilkinson Blvd. since 2019, also will remain as a tenant.
Frankfort Newsmedia LLC, which publishes The State Journal, FRANK. magazine and related digital products, listed the building for sale in early 2019, noting a desire to relocate the newspaper’s office to downtown Frankfort.
“We are pleased to put this prime real estate in the hands of one of Frankfort’s most respected developers,” said Steve Stewart, president of Frankfort Newsmedia. “While it does not immediately accomplish our goal of relocating downtown, we were happy to sign a three-year lease of our current operating footprint to help facilitate the sale. The proceeds will allow us to pay down debt, get out of the responsibilities of real estate ownership and be fully focused on our core missions of print and digital journalism and selling effective marketing solutions to local businesses. It has been a pleasure to work with Anchor Property Group partners Will Crumbaugh, Tip Mixson and Nathan Dailey in seeing the sale to fruition.”
The building and land, located next to the Frankfort post office and across from Buffalo Street Distillery, were sold for $1.25 million. The newspaper moved to the 19,000-square-foot building in 1997 from West Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.