The State Journal has sold its building on Wilkinson Boulevard to a Frankfort developer but will continue to occupy it for at least the next three years.

The sale to Anchor Property Group LLC, an affiliate of Crumbaugh development company, was announced Friday. The newspaper will lease back its current footprint from the new owner. Rutledge Remodeling, which has leased a portion of the building at 1216 Wilkinson Blvd. since 2019, also will remain as a tenant.

State Journal building

Frankfort Newsmedia LLC, which publishes The State Journal, FRANK. magazine and related digital products, listed the building for sale in early 2019, noting a desire to relocate the newspaper’s office to downtown Frankfort.

“We are pleased to put this prime real estate in the hands of one of Frankfort’s most respected developers,” said Steve Stewart, president of Frankfort Newsmedia. “While it does not immediately accomplish our goal of relocating downtown, we were happy to sign a three-year lease of our current operating footprint to help facilitate the sale. The proceeds will allow us to pay down debt, get out of the responsibilities of real estate ownership and be fully focused on our core missions of print and digital journalism and selling effective marketing solutions to local businesses. It has been a pleasure to work with Anchor Property Group partners Will Crumbaugh, Tip Mixson and Nathan Dailey in seeing the sale to fruition.”

The building and land, located next to the Frankfort post office and across from Buffalo Street Distillery, were sold for $1.25 million. The newspaper moved to the 19,000-square-foot building in 1997 from West Main Street.

