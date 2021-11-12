Since the newspaper began its twice-a-week print edition last year, we have heard from numerous readers who miss their "weekend" paper. We have taken their comments to heart and altered our publication schedule.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 4, The State Journal will be printed and delivered via mail on Saturdays and Wednesdays. The last Tuesday edition will be printed on Nov. 30, with our mid-week print edition starting on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

SJ masthead logo

"As customer service manager I talk to so many subscribers about the things they like and don't like about our paper," said Sheri Bunker. "I share these things in our leadership meetings and we strive to improve your hometown newspaper. We hope that switching to mid-week and bringing back our weekend edition will help balance our news coverage while also helping to rebuild our circulation."

“We are continuously looking for ways to improve The State Journal — Frankfort’s only local news source,” said editor Chanda Veno. “When readers told us how much they missed the weekend edition, we listened.”

Exceptions may occur with postal holidays, as both the Christmas and New Year's Day editions will be delivered on Friday so employees may spend the holidays with their families.

This change will not affect our award-winning news coverage, which will continue to provide readers with the most up-to-date local stories affecting Frankfort and Franklin County. The newsroom will keep sending out daily newsletters and continually update our website — www.state-journal.com — with the latest news in the area.

“We are proud to serve this community and will continue producing quality journalism,” Veno added. “The only changes being made are the days the newspaper is published.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription