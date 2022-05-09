The State Journal welcomed a new general assignment reporter to its staff on Monday.
Ben Mackin comes to Frankfort by way of Williamsburg, Va., where he was the senior multimedia journalist for the Williamsburg-Yorktown Daily.
In that role he covered the government and schools beat for Yorktown. He also wrote heavily on the local music and arts scene within Virginia’s Historic Triangle.
"We are excited to add Ben to our staff. His experience covering a wide range of topics and issues will benefit both our newspaper and its readers," State Journal Editor Chanda Veno said.
Born an Army brat at Fort Knox, Mackin moved frequently throughout his youth. He and his family spent most of the 1990s in Mississippi, Kansas and Germany. His father retired from active duty when Mackin was 10 years old and the family settled in Hampton, Va.
He attended Peninsula Catholic High School in the neighboring city of Newport News, Va., where he was an exceptionally lackluster student and a capable yet unremarkable athlete, by small private school standards.
“I ran cross country, wrestled and the baseball team let me wear a uniform and sit on the bench during games,” Mackin said. “Making a team was pretty easy in a school with a student population of 300. My hand-eye coordination is decent and I have a low center of gravity, but that’s about all I have in the way of athletic gifts. I was built for comfort, not for speed.”
In the mid-2000s Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala., where he majored in journalism and earned a commission as an infantry officer in the Army National Guard through ROTC. During his time on the Hill, he played rugby and wrote for the school’s newspaper, the SpringHillian.
Mackin was the president of the rugby club. He notes that the team was in a “building phase” during his tenure.
“We were a scrappy team, known for playing tough,” Mackin remembered. “However, what we lacked in skill and ability on the pitch, we made up for it in the post game socials.”
After college, Mackin wrote for the Vicksburg Post in Vicksburg, Miss. as the crime reporter before being called to federal service with the Mississippi National Guard.
In 2011, he deployed to Balad, Iraq, with A Battery, First Battalion, 204th Air Defense Artillery. The unit was tasked with providing counter rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) protection for the airfield at Joint Base Balad.
Outside of the National Guard, Mackin has tried has his hand at a few different careers around the southeast. He worked in public affairs in Jackson, Miss., a golf course greenskeeper in New Orleans, a court stenographer in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia, and a beertender for a microbrewery in Williamsburg, to name a few.
Mackin is married to Ashley, a Lexington native, and they have two children and a 70-pound golden doodle named Bingo. He says the dog is in a perpetual state of mental puppyhood and still thinks sitting in people’s laps is a viable option.
As the general assignment reporter, he looks forward to getting to know all aspects of life in Frankfort and Franklin County and becoming part of the community.
