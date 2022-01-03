The State Journal has released the most-read online stories of 2021.
Topping the list was an article about a local woman's second arrest in three months after she was pulled over for a missing driver's side mirror and excessive window tint.
https://www.state-journal.com/crime/traffic-stop-leads-to-local-womans-second-arrest-in-three-months/article_e9eb4224-31b3-11ec-9c12-9704d8e58526.html
The second most-read digital story was about Franklin County High School senior Bennett Myers signing a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Tennessee.
https://www.state-journal.com/local_sports/franklin-countys-myers-is-officially-a-tennessee-volunteer/article_5f3dca20-4635-11ec-b02e-f71904073465.html
Coming in at number three was an article detailing former Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II's spending of more than $73,000 on a university-issued credit card during the last two years of his tenure.
https://www.state-journal.com/education/former-ksu-president-charged-73-000-to-university-credit-card-over-two-years-as-schools/article_ad7d0d74-2248-11ec-96d3-e7682a0cea1a.html
A deputy-involved shooting that left 64-year-old Robert Lee Engle Jr. dead in West Frankfort on Dec. 11 came in at number four.
https://www.state-journal.com/crime/one-person-dead-after-deputy-involved-shooting-in-franklin-county/article_819152a8-5ad1-11ec-a167-eb626868927e.html
At number five was an article about a Lexington man and a Jackson County woman who were arrested in May after deputies found 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, opiates and firearms in their vehicle on Interstate 64.
https://www.state-journal.com/crime/deputies-discover-1-4-pounds-of-meth-during-traffic-stop/article_a5431878-bd86-11eb-ad39-e723aeb04048.html
Coverage of the historic Kentucky River flood in March was the sixth most-read story of 2021.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/kentucky-river-flood-march-2-2021/collection_fbb234ea-7bd3-11eb-9a52-7b54e904d3f1.html
Also in March, a 200-foot marina broke loose and floated down the Kentucky River causing the closure of four Frankfort bridges.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/frankfort-bridges-closed-due-to-200-foot-marina-caught-in-floodwaters/article_abd5c33e-7c4f-11eb-8c89-8b341ec098d1.html
A two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East forced the closure of both lanes near Exit 53B in May.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/one-killed-in-accident-on-i-64-east/article_7d63af2a-b291-11eb-bf0b-f348d73acf7d.html
Last month, deputies found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a routine home check of a Frankfort man.
https://www.state-journal.com/crime/various-drugs-found-during-home-check-by-probation-officer/article_86aa85b6-6355-11ec-a809-3701e95cbae2.html
Also in December, 41-year-old Anthony Hill was arrested on his birthday after officers located five illegal drugs, an open container of alcohol and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
https://www.state-journal.com/crime/fpd-local-man-arrested-for-illegal-drugs-on-his-birthday/article_9f8d2fac-5c43-11ec-b2d2-6722344dd237.html
Frankfort High School unveiled its newly-renovated F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium in mid-November.
https://www.state-journal.com/education/recently-renovated-f-d-wilkinson-gymnasium-revealed-to-community/article_61d56e5a-4b03-11ec-ba1d-d3cc6651719c.html
Boaters discovered a dead man, who was later identified by Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod, as 56-year-old Randy Hall Jordan, floating on the Kentucky River on Sept. 5.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/man-found-dead-saturday-floating-in-ky-river/article_b4ac73ce-0e92-11ec-bdb0-4be52ba1b9f7.html
Camron Green, of Frankfort, was arrested on Dec. 9 after he allegedly shot and killed a Louisville man on Owenton Avenue in early December.
https://www.state-journal.com/crime/one-dead-one-charged-in-owenton-avenue-shooting/article_8dec2c24-58ee-11ec-85e8-8f60fefc70ee.html
March's flood of the Kentucky River led to a flood warning that continued for days and the eighth-highest crest in history.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/kentucky-river-flood-warning-to-continue-indefinitely-eighth-highest-crest-in-history-predicted/article_8c076bf8-7ac3-11eb-8a6b-875d4aeac971.html
At a September event at Paul Sawyier Public Library, state Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, said she wants to go back to using paper ballots and hand-counting. Much of the purported evidence supporting her argument amounts to what election experts called misinformation, falsehoods and unproven conspiracy theories.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/misinformation-abounds-at-southworth-election-security-event/article_73da7916-0c41-11ec-822d-7bfba1f5ce79.html
Chris Blythe, owner of Bly’s Barbershop on Grandview Drive, decided to change his life for the better, leaving drugs and the streets in his past, and opening new doors in his career.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/local-man-cuts-out-drugs-for-fresh-barber-life/article_267e0644-6982-11ec-b4a8-efdb0909087d.html
In December, an Eminence woman was arrested after a Dollar General employee allegedly caught her shoplifting, which led police to find what they believed to be heroin and another substance in her purse.
https://www.state-journal.com/crime/39-year-old-reportedly-caught-shoplifting-at-dollar-general-arrested/article_5cec3056-61d1-11ec-b8d2-4b1cd081c07a.html
The body of 62-year-old William Amey Jr. was recovered from Benson Creek in mid-December after heavy rain forced his vehicle off the road.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/coroners-office-identifies-frankfort-man-whose-body-was-recovered-in-benson-creek/article_ca4e577c-5c1e-11ec-aeb0-13e983bc93dd.html
A shooting in South Frankfort on Dec. 7 forced a lockdown at the Capitol, Annex, Capital Day School and Frankfort Independent Schools. Joshua Lee Gibson, 23, of Louisville, was arrested following the incident.
https://www.state-journal.com/crime/schools-capitol-put-on-lockdown-after-a-suspect-fired-shots-in-south-frankfort/article_29edac0e-5766-11ec-aa45-f366833a3a02.html
In mid-January, Christopher Rogers, 45, died Wednesday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington following a motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
https://www.state-journal.com/crime/frankfort-man-dies-after-wednesday-crash/article_65b5fe1a-56a6-11eb-8d4d-1b29b8ffc7d4.html
After much heated debate in December over indoor swimming facilities, tennis courts and the driving range, the Franklin County Fiscal Court Park Committee settled on presenting the initial master plan to the public for comment.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/sparks-fly-during-lakeview-park-master-plan-discussion/article_26b80702-590d-11ec-983c-3b7aaf820692.html
Buffalo Trace Distillery received approval for a state incentive of $840,000 in May from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) as part of its Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act program.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/buffalo-trace-gets-state-incentive-for-1-2-billion-expansion/article_52f2273c-ad1c-11eb-8125-3bbd818f90dc.html
On May 4, a 69-year-old Frankfort man died in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Louisville Road and the West Plaza Connector.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/frankfort-man-dead-after-two-vehicle-accident-on-louisville-road/article_9fc4782e-acdd-11eb-8703-071ea64d8a3b.html
In early October, Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod released the identities of the two Frankfort residents who were killed in an apartment fire on Leawood Drive.
https://www.state-journal.com/news/coroner-identifies-victims-of-leawood-drive-apartment-fire/article_739d3550-22c7-11ec-9640-b3d69199e0e8.html
In September, The State Journal revealed annual base salaries for 207 full-time Frankfort Plant Board employees as of Aug. 31.
