In a marathon meeting Monday, the Frankfort Board of Commissioners and other city officials met at the Capital City Museum to review and discuss priorities to target in the next fiscal year regarding the city’s strategic plan, as well as a review of major projects either completed or under way. 

The plan, which was several years in the making and adopted by the city in 2022, outlines various important strategies in economic development, IDEA (inclusion, diversity, equity and access), communicating and promoting "The Story of Frankfort" and sustainability in finances, environmental projects and logistics. As City Solicitor Laura Ross aptly put it, “We’re a small town with big plans.”

strategic plan page 1.png
strategic plan page 2.png

