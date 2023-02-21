In a marathon meeting Monday, the Frankfort Board of Commissioners and other city officials met at the Capital City Museum to review and discuss priorities to target in the next fiscal year regarding the city’s strategic plan, as well as a review of major projects either completed or under way.
The plan, which was several years in the making and adopted by the city in 2022, outlines various important strategies in economic development, IDEA (inclusion, diversity, equity and access), communicating and promoting "The Story of Frankfort" and sustainability in finances, environmental projects and logistics. As City Solicitor Laura Ross aptly put it, “We’re a small town with big plans.”
“It’s been a good, busy year,” City Manager Laura Hagg said. “We have the transit center parking structure moving after almost five years. Passing the insurance premium tax, which is a big step towards financial stability as well as supporting our parks and downtown master plans and our new fire station. The passage of the abandoned property ordinance, the agreement for the Broadway bridge, completing the compensation study and completing our first-ever anti-bias training.”
After the review of the city’s major projects from 2022, officials were also asked to detail what business and cultural values the city needs to focus efforts on in the next year and beyond.
The city’s strategic initiatives consultant, Penny Peavler, served as the facilitator for the meeting, guiding officials in reviewing the mission, vision and core values of the plan, as well as discussing guidelines to direct citywide project priorities, remaining projects on the horizon, and how to focus further revenue-generating efforts to offset the budget shortfall due to the drop in city occupational tax revenue.
As Peavler explained at the start, “We aren’t here to make any changes right now. It is a new year, it is a new term, and I wanted us to be aware of the values we want to focus on. Because as we make difficult choices, our values influence our choices. They guide us intuitively when choices aren’t clear and as the person who was asked to facilitate this strategic plan, I felt it was necessary to remind you of those as a best practice, as I would any of my clients.”
Peavler asked the team to identify what they felt were the most important issues still needing to be addressed, with Hagg inquiring about a stronger focus on accountability both individually and as an organization, saying that “Something I did during my evaluations this week with all of the department heads was ask them ‘how are you holding your team accountable?’
“I think that with the strategic plan, we are trying to hold ourselves accountable to the priorities that the BoC adopted and set forth,” Hagg continued. “We’re measuring, we’re starting to report. But there are also a lot of areas that aren’t in the strategic plan that we also need to report on to the BoC, and hold ourselves accountable to service levels and goals.”
Commissioner Kyle Thompson added, “It’s important that our values are the basis of our consistency in how we operate in our organization. Even if we disagree on a certain issue, we should be held accountable for making that decision with whatever research or reasoning we might have.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson stated that the city needs to “have a service mentality in how we deal with the public and as an organization. We need to understand that this is the reason we are here: we serve the taxpayers, and it needs to come across in our tone and our answers.”
“People come to us and we want to help them," he remarked. "We are there to help them, and we want them to feel better after their interaction with City Hall, and I think that sometimes it is easy to push them off on another organization and not help them. They call us for a reason, they come in for a reason. We need to follow up with them, talk to them. Offer them a Disney level of service.”
Financial Director Alicia Boyd said, “In the finance department, we always try our very best to say ‘that’s not us, but here’s where that office is located' or give them a phone number or a name directed to where they need to go.”
Boyd also suggested the possibility of making some updates to the City Hall structure itself, to make it “more customer-friendly for people to walk in and have a way to go directly where they need to go that would help visitors and employees, as well.”
Other ongoing projects deemed worthy of primary focus included increasing financial sustainability through active enforcement of taxes and fees, collection of past due taxes, and continuing to research and implement nationally-recognized best practices regarding internal financial procedures; developing enhanced economic development programs including tax incentives to attract business to the area; and working in conjunction with the county government on continued development of the joint recycling task force as well as other joint projects.
It was also discussed that the city needs to research potentially hiring a full-time public information officer, as well as a risk manager to oversee OSHA and other safety protocols as well as workers compensation programs, and potentially a deputy city manager to assist with monitoring the multiple projects the city anticipates within the next few years.
Communication was a major talking point.
“I don’t want us to be overlooked,” Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge told the group.
Officials agreed that more transparency with local residents and businesses was essential moving forward.
Elected leaders also expressed their own continued concerns, as well as those of constituents, regarding the ongoing pool rehabilitation project at the Exum Center, and the continued push for an indoor pool facility. Hagg explained that no decisions or even estimates can be made right now, as all interested parties [the city, county, Kentucky State University, and the YMCA of Central Kentucky] still haven’t received a facilities assessment from Sodexo, the facilities management agency hired by the university.
