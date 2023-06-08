Former Downtown Frankfort Inc. Executive Director Kaylah Smith cited changes in her personal life as the reason she has stepped down from her post.

“I felt it was within my best interest, and my family’s as well, to pursue an opportunity that is more aligned with my changing lifestyle,” she told The State Journal in an interview Wednesday.

Kaylah Smith

