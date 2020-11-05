Brad Smither

A Frankfort banker has been tapped to be market president at the local Limestone Bank.

Brad Smither, who has more than 25 years of experience in business development and commercial lending, will serve on the leadership team at the Frankfort banking center.

Prior to joining Limestone Bank, Smither was market president and commercial lender at Citizens Commerce Bank. He is an Eastern Kentucky University graduate.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Smither to Limestone Bank and look forward to deepening our connection with the city of Frankfort as we support his continued dedication to meet the banking needs of the community,” said John T. Taylor, president and chief executive officer of Limestone Bank.

Smither is a past board member of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Salvation Army Finance Committee and as treasurer of the Franklin County Crimestoppers.

Limestone Bank acquired the Frankfort banking center from Republic Bank and Trust in November 2019.

