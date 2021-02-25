A replacement for the recently closed Logan’s Roadhouse along U.S. 60 and Interstate 64 could open as soon as June.
Sonny’s BBQ, a dine-in chain barbecue restaurant with locations across the South, plans to open near the Woodford County line in “mid-June,” according to spokesperson Susan Brady.
“We’ve been looking for opportunities to expand in this area, and the opportunity that became available was just a good fit,” Brady said.
The restaurant will occupy the former Logan’s building at 141 Bizzack Blvd. Cracker Barrel Country Store is located to its north, while the building is bordered to the south by Duncan Road and a Shell convenience store.
Logan’s fired all of its employees and closed in early April, shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brady said that the Frankfort Sonny's expects to hire 40 to 50 employees. The location will feature a centrally located full bar and will seat around 130 people, she added.
A general manager has already been selected, but Brady said the hiring of assistant managers is underway.
The restaurant's menu features barbecue staples such as pulled pork, brisket, St. Louis-style ribs and Southern-themed appetizers. The Franklin County location will have a drive-thru window, Brady said.
Sonny’s is particularly popular in Florida, where a majority of its more than 100 restaurants — as well as its headquarters — are located.
The Franklin County Sonny’s would be the northernmost restaurant in the franchise, per a map of its locations.
“I think we'll do well as we expand more,” Brady said. “We have people all the time who travel from Ohio and different places. Kentucky's kind of the outside footprint of Sonny's, so people travel for a longer distance for it and make it part of their travel plan to stop there because that might be the only time they're going to get it.”
Brady mentioned that new Sonny’s locations are also planned for the Hamburg area of Lexington as well as Bowling Green — all will likely open this year, she said.
