Two properties that are planned to become a restaurant and rooftop deck along St. Clair Mall were awarded certificates of appropriateness for their respective projects by Frankfort's Architectural Review Board.
Those properties are the former Marcus Furniture building and the shorter building to its south, on 305-307 St. Clair.
A previous plan for similar development of those properties was approved in 2019, but plans by the developer, Crumbaugh Properties, have changed, according to architect Jen Williamson.
“There is a restaurant plan for the ground floor of 309-311 St. Clair, which is also a part of the project,” Williamson said. “Those two buildings will be combined together for the overall project. And there is intended light food service of this rooftop bar that will be operated out of the ground floor kitchen.”
The rooftop bar is intended to be built atop the shorter 305-307 building, per Williamson, in connection to the ground floor restaurant.
For the taller building, an ambitious remodeling of the outdoor extension of the property to Lewis Street and rear modifications were presented to the ARB last week.
Those renderings included balconies for guests staying in apartment/hotel units — Williamson said that they are currently intended for short-term stays — a large outdoor lounge seating area for the first-floor restaurant. The seating area will be set up next to the open space across from the Elks Lodge on the other side of Lewis Street.
From the St. Clair side, Williamson said that little will change visually aside from the erection of a railing for the rooftop bar.
Historic Preservation Officer Vicki Birenberg presented on the project, noting that city staff recommended its approval. The ARB unanimously approved both plans.
Will Crumbaugh of Crumbaugh Properties said that he anticipates the project to hold a grand opening next summer.
