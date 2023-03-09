After two years of preparation and planning, Stainless Brewing & Spirits has tapped the kegs and opened its doors on St. Clair Mall Wednesday afternoon with a formal ribbon cutting.

Located next to the Brick Alley on the first floor of the Market Square Building, Stainless is serving up house-brewed beers of all varieties along with a select menu of spirits. Flights of both are available.

Jason Scott and Kevin Pierce Stainless Ribbon Cutting

Stainless Brewing & Spirits owners Jason Scott, left, and Kevin Pierce cut the ribbon officially opening their doors. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Kevin Pierce & Jason Scott Stainless Brewing.JPG

Co-owners Kevin Pierce, left, and Jason Scott pull pints for thirsty visitors at the ribbon cutting for Stainless Brewing & Spirits on St. Clair Wednesday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Stainless Brewing Mascot

Capt. Phineas Star Sailor, mascot of the newly opened Stainless Brewing & Spirits on St. Clair Mall. (Photo submitted)

