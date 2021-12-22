Frankfort has been chosen as the primary manufacturing location for SteelBlue, a startup manufacturer of building components. The project is expected to create 146 full-time jobs.

In a news release Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear welcomed the company’s decision to choose the commonwealth’s capital city for its headquarters.

“Our state’s diverse manufacturing base is one of our greatest strengths and this new company will be an ideal fit as we continue to grow and create quality jobs for Kentucky residents,” Beshear said.

SteelBlue will be taking over the former Genesco shoe manufacturing facility on Hickory Drive, off Myrtle Avenue near East Frankfort Park. Work will start on the building in January, finishing by the end of 2022.

Mayor Layne Wilkerson said the choice to use an existing building is a shining example of the kinds of possibilities available to companies that wish to locate to Frankfort.

“Not only will SteelBlue create well over 100 local jobs, their nearly $18 million investment in the former Genesco shoe factory serves as a positive example of adaptive reuse within our city. Thanks to our partners in the Governor’s Office, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and Kentucky Capital Development Corp. for helping guide this project to our community.”

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved an incentive agreement with SteelBlue that could provide up to $1.5 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of nearly $17.7 million and annual targets of creating and maintaining 146 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents over 10 years and paying an average hourly wage of $34, including benefits.

