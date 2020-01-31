RB Brown has been “Helping life go right ®” in Frankfort since February 1st 1980.
State Farm recruited him while he was serving in the United States Army, he continued on his service through the reserves and he retired as a Lt. Colonel after nearly a quarter century of service to our country.
RB and his wife Bobbye just celebrated 47 years of marriage on December 30, 2019. Together they have two children and one grandson.
Frankfort has been blessed to have RB as their “Good Neighbor” for 40 years. RB gives generously to the community through the School districts, Rotary, Kiwanis, and many other organizations.
While many would think about retiring after such an amazing career, RB has not slowed down. With a team of 6, RB’s office continues to be a leader in his company and he and his team remain just as dedicated to Frankfort and the surrounding communities as they were when they opened 40 years ago.
RB, thank you for all you do for us and the community. You have made each and every employee a better person, made Frankfort a better community, and you have made your family incredibly proud! Here’s to the next 40, happy anniversary!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.