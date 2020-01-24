LEXINGTON – For the second time in three years, The State Journal was named the commonwealth’s best midsize daily newspaper in the Kentucky Press Association’s 2019 Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers contest.
The award was presented Friday night at KPA’s annual meeting in Lexington.
Competing against all daily newspapers in the state with paid circulation of up to 10,000, The State Journal won 22 total honors to claim the General Excellence award, the press association’s highest honor.
“What wonderful recognition of the excellent community journalism our news staff provides for the people of Frankfort and Franklin County,” said Steve Stewart, the newspaper’s president and publisher, after the ceremony. “We count it a great privilege to be able to write daily about a terrific community, its people, places and institutions. To be honored as the best in Kentucky at what we do makes the work all the more gratifying.”
Among the SJ’s awards were 10 first-place honors, led by Design Editor Hannah Brown, who took the top spot for Best Front Page, Best Sports Picture Essay and Best Graphic. Of her photography the judges wrote, “Going into an assignment with a positive attitude and attention to detail pays off.” Brown won second place for Best Breaking News Picture and third place for Best Feature Picture, Best General News Picture, Best Graphic and Best Picture Essay.
Reporter McKenna Hensley won first place for Best General News Story for her coverage of Peaks Mill Water District problems. “Giving people a voice during and after a meeting, especially on such an important issue as water, gave this story the impact it needed …,” the judges wrote. Horsley won second place for Best Video.
Stewart was named the state’s Best Columnist for the third consecutive year. “Steve takes strong positions on topics of public interest and defends them,” the judges wrote.
Managing Editor Chanda Veno won third place in the same category and was commended by the judges for her “good, clear writing” and “strong voice.”
The State Journal won a team first-place award for Best Ongoing/Extended Coverage for its reporting on public art in Downtown Frankfort, including a controversy over murals. “This was a riveting saga with unexpected twists and turns. The reporters followed all of them doggedly, presenting all sides of the debate and the drama,” the judges wrote. “This controversy had the community questioning how it sees itself and how it wants to be seen outside the community. The reporting gave a voice to all sides and got readers thinking about public art, a rarity.”
FRANK. magazine took first place for Best Special Section. “Great photography, layout and design packaged together with a note of flair and a great finish,” the judges wrote. The State Journal won third place in the same category.
Veteran sportswriter Linda Younkin won third place for Best Sports Story for her coverage of Frankfort High School’s ceremony honoring former Mayo-Underwood School athletes. Younkin also won second place for Best Sports Picture.
Former reporter Zack McDonald won first place for Best Breaking News Picture and Best Feature Picture and second place for Best General News Story for his reporting on the Tanglewood reservoir controversy.
Former reporter Bryan Reynolds won first place for Best General News Picture.
The State Journal won third place for Best Editorial Page.