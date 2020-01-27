State Journal Multimedia Marketing Consultant Meri Latek won five awards in the Kentucky Press Association’s 2019 Advertising Excellence Contest.
The awards were presented Thursday during the association’s annual meeting in Lexington.
Latek won first place in the Agriculture/Lawn and Garden category for an Estate Tree Service ad and second place in the Automotive category for a Douglas Wheel Alignment and Tire ad. She won third place in the Hardware/Appliance Stores category for Joey’s Warehouse Sales, the Furniture category for Comley’s Carpet Works and the Financial category for Charles T. Mitchell Co.
As a result of Latek’s awards, The State Journal won third place in Advertising General Excellence among midsize daily newspapers in the state.
“Meri is appreciated far and wide in Frankfort for her ability to help local businesses effectively market themselves,” said State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart. “Recognition of her work by professional marketing peers is gratifying.”
Latek joined The State Journal staff in 2013.
For a free marketing consultation, contact her at meri.latek@state-journal.com or 502-209-6344.