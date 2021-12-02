Harrison Wagner has joined The State Journal as a reporter.

Wagner moved to Frankfort in August after living on-and-off in Bloomington, Indiana, for 10 years.

Harrison Wagner_web.jpg

Harrison Wagner

He, his wife, Eleanor, and their dog, Odie, and three cats, Melvin, Franklin and Bagel, love their new hometown and are excited to live here for years to come.

Wagner loves the hills of Kentucky after moving from the flat land of Indiana. Frankfort’s strong sense of community was a welcome, but unexpected, perk of moving.

“Back in Bloomington, I’d maybe said, ‘Hello,’ to my neighbors once or twice the entire time we lived there. Within a couple hours of moving in, all of our neighbors had come by and introduced themselves,” he said.

His wife, a Kentucky native, calls it “Kentucky kindness,” and it’s been a nice change of pace from Indiana’s “Hoosier hospitality.”

Wagner graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a degree in telecommunications and a minor in music with hopes to work in the television industry. While in college, he worked for WFIU and WTIU, the NPR and PBS affiliate stations in Bloomington.

After working on the film, "O.G.," at Pendleton State Prison in Pendleton, Indiana, he decided a job in film was not right for him. He spent some time working in social media before taking the position of assistant news director for WFHB Community Radio in Bloomington. He pursued a career in coffee roasting then jumped back into social media, before joining The State Journal.

"Wagner has extensive experience in the news field," said SJ Editor Chanda Veno. "We are excited to have him as a part of our award-winning newsroom team."

As a reporter at WFIU and WTIU, Wagner covered the 2016 presidential election, the opioid crisis and other local events in Bloomington and Monroe County. He wrote and produced a television segment called “History Through Headlines,” where he researched important local historical events. This ranged from Indiana University’s last NCAA basketball championship to Indiana’s first responders sent to Ground Zero after the Sept. 11 attacks.

In his spare time, Wagner enjoys playing music, watching documentaries and riding motorcycles with his wife. Thanks to the Netflix series, "Drive to Survive," his dormant love of racing has been awakened, and he follows Formula 1 racing, as well as the World Rally Championship, IndyCar, MotoGP and other motorcycle racing.

He is always on the lookout for good motorcycle roads or trips, documentary recommendations, upcoming concerts.

Wagner can be reached via email at harrison.wagner@state-journal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription