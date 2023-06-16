Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that the state is seeking proposals from private-sector organizations interested in helping Kentucky expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging network, to maintain its spot as a national leader in the EV sector.

The governor said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued a final request for proposals (RFP) to build up to 37 stations along Kentucky interstates and parkways, after receiving approval from the Federal Highway Administration.

Kentucky Priority EV Corridors

